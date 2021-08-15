 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Chicago police officer: Hmmm, there are all these people walking on the beach after it's closed. Imma stop this one in particular   (cbsnews.com) divider line
55
    More: Obvious, Police, Police brutality, Chicago Police officer, Chicago Police Department, Police Superintendent David Brown, Saturday's incident, Criminal Investigation Department, general orders  
•       •       •

1800 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Sep 2021 at 8:29 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
corq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's what passes for a beach in Chicago, eh?

Props to that dog for not leaving her side, though they're both lucky that they are both still alive. 

/props also to the videographer
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Brown, who is Black, was not the only person on the beach,...

Well...?

Who was on first?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cop has had 24 misconduct allegations since he started in 1998, several of which led to disciplinary measures. If the department knowingly puts an aggressive, abusive asshole who doesn't give a shiat about rules on a beat where he interacts with the public, the department and their leadership should be ground into fine red paste in litigation.

It sucks that police unions have the ability to keep assholes like this on the force, but the department doesn't have to put this guy into a public role (a clipboard and a motorpool assignment makes sense for abusive, rule flaunting assholes protected by the union).

I hope she manages a seven figure settlement. I hope his dumb ass is permanently benched (not just two weeks of desk duty). In any normal, rational institution, he would have been fired years ago.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She is just lucky he didn't have a paramedic with a ketamine vial nearby, she would have died calmly in the ambulance.
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Brown, who is Black, was not the only person on the beach,...

Well...?

Who was on first?


That's right.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure we've had about 3 links about this incident now
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: It sucks that police unions have the ability to keep assholes like this on the force, but the department doesn't have to put this guy into a public role (a clipboard and a motorpool assignment makes sense for abusive, rule flaunting assholes protected by the union).


How are the police supposed to find enough officers who aren't abusive assholes to fill the public roles? For some weird reason, jobs where you get to wield unquestioned authority and use force on people seem to attract abusive assholes.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

corq: That's what passes for a beach in Chicago, eh?

Props to that dog for not leaving her side, though they're both lucky that they are both still alive. 

/props also to the videographer


I went to beach there a few times as a kid. Didn't see any needles, but broken bottles were a real hazard
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the dog survive?
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
>Eventually, the officer stops and they both walk away.

So, whatever you think she did was worth assaulting her over but not arresting her and somehow you get desk duty instead of charges of your own. Man, being a cop must be a sweet gig.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IndyJohn: Pretty sure we've had about 3 links about this incident now


First i've seen of it. Not everyone catches these things on the first link.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like there's a better way to handle "walking on the beach at night" besides grabbing and cuffing.

But I'm sure I'll be told that There Must Be More To The Story!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The officer is heard saying he does not need a mask because he is outside. He then attempts to handcuff her and the two struggle for a bit. Brown's attorneys say the officer tried to tackle her. Eventually, the officer stops and they both walk away.

This is the first I've ever heard of a cop changing his mind about arresting someone. Usually they double down on their stupid, call in reinforcements, and throw in that resisting arrest charge just for fun.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
was not the only person on the beach, her attorneys say. She saw other people, who were White, walking in the distance

So the cop should have ignored her and went after people further away?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why was her dog placed on desk duty?
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

corq: That's what passes for a beach in Chicago, eh?

Props to that dog for not leaving her side, though they're both lucky that they are both still alive. 

/props also to the videographer


Are you insinuating that the officer might have killed the dog?

Cause the think you need to watch that video again, the dog was never in any danger from that cop.......the dog was white
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: The officer is heard saying he does not need a mask because he is outside. He then attempts to handcuff her and the two struggle for a bit. Brown's attorneys say the officer tried to tackle her. Eventually, the officer stops and they both walk away.

This is the first I've ever heard of a cop changing his mind about arresting someone. Usually they double down on their stupid, call in reinforcements, and throw in that resisting arrest charge just for fun.


I don't get that either.  I've been following cops doing stupid shiat for a long time, and that really is the first time I've ever heard of a cop do that.  Maybe he decided to go after the white people further down the beach.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprised her and her dog are alive honestly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: was not the only person on the beach, her attorneys say. She saw other people, who were White, walking in the distance

So the cop should have ignored her and went after people further away?


That's usually a slam dunk argument for getting a traffic ticket if you get pulled over.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh, USA you never disappoint, nothing more you than than a fat white cop abusing a woman of color.
YOU WILL NEVER CHANGE
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Russ1642: The officer is heard saying he does not need a mask because he is outside. He then attempts to handcuff her and the two struggle for a bit. Brown's attorneys say the officer tried to tackle her. Eventually, the officer stops and they both walk away.

This is the first I've ever heard of a cop changing his mind about arresting someone. Usually they double down on their stupid, call in reinforcements, and throw in that resisting arrest charge just for fun.

I don't get that either.  I've been following cops doing stupid shiat for a long time, and that really is the first time I've ever heard of a cop do that.  Maybe he decided to go after the white people further down the beach.


Likely he knew he was about to fark up, and had second thoughts, probably for the first time in his life. Chicago Cops have a seriously bad reputation for a reason. All they are is another violent street gang.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whey they close a beach, where do they put all the water?
 
KingOfTown [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I took Ms. Black to Seattle for our first "vacation" as a couple. We got a room at a hotel that's right next to Elliott Bay. One night we walked to Pike Place Market to get dinner and then tried to walk back. I say "tried" because there were only two ways to get back to the hotel by foot:

1) cross a set of railroad tracks at one of five or six roads
2) walk through a city park that has a path over the railroad tracks

As luck would have it, when we tried to walk back to the hotel, a train long enough to block every single one of the roadway crossings was stuck on the tracks. We're not stupid; we refused to walk up to and then over the train, especially given how many cop cars we saw clustered at each crossing. That left us with only one option: walking through the park. At night. When (unknown to me at the time) all Seattle city parks close at sunset.

A cop patrolling the park on foot came upon us and told us the park was closed. We advised that we were just passing through to get back to our hotel. They did not like our response and insisted that we cross at road level. I (quite indignantly) pointed out the train that was stuck on the tracks and all of the cop cars around the nearest crossing and gawked while asking him if he wanted us to risk our lives crawling over the train instead of using an extremely safe park trail. Amazingly, my ploy worked; the cop let us go without even checking our IDs.

Sometimes I think about that incident. The officer surely thought I was White and gave me a pass for my attitude. I realize if I were a Black man, that attitude would have put me in handcuffs, left me tased, or left me with a bullet in my heart.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

corq: That's what passes for a beach in Chicago, eh?

Props to that dog for not leaving her side, though they're both lucky that they are both still alive. 

/props also to the videographer


Fark user imageView Full Size


definitely terrible and unsafe. never come here. stay away!

/where are all the regular fark pigs to defend this piece of shiat?
 
Serious Black
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NobleHam: beezeltown: It sucks that police unions have the ability to keep assholes like this on the force, but the department doesn't have to put this guy into a public role (a clipboard and a motorpool assignment makes sense for abusive, rule flaunting assholes protected by the union).

How are the police supposed to find enough officers who aren't abusive assholes to fill the public roles? For some weird reason, jobs where you get to wield unquestioned authority and use force on people seem to attract abusive assholes.


The police know how to block people from joining the police. They just choose to block people who might make the police ethical or intelligent from joining. Exhibit A: a federal court decision permitting cops to enforce a maximum IQ test result before joining the academy.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: was not the only person on the beach, her attorneys say. She saw other people, who were White, walking in the distance

So the cop should have ignored her and went after people further away?


Yes, that is exactly what he meant.
You are very smart.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: was not the only person on the beach, her attorneys say. She saw other people, who were White, walking in the distance

So the cop should have ignored her and went after people further away?


The cop should not have let White people get away with committing a crime that they decided was worth fighting a Black person for committing. Did they forget how to call for reinforcements out of the blue?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Jeebus Saves: was not the only person on the beach, her attorneys say. She saw other people, who were White, walking in the distance

So the cop should have ignored her and went after people further away?

Yes, that is exactly what he meant.
You are very smart.


Well then what is the point?  She should have been ignored and the cop went after the next speeder?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Serious Black: The police know how to block people from joining the police. They just choose to block people who might make the police ethical or intelligent from joining. Exhibit A: a federal court decision permitting cops to enforce a maximum IQ test result before joining the academy.


Okay, that's farked up but hilarious. "Go away, you're too smart to be a cop." What a savage burn to all of the cops already on their payroll.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
HEY EVERYONE!
Some dudes got robbed, Black execution orders are now in place.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Well then what is the point? She should have been ignored and the cop went after the next speeder?


That maybe none of those people needed to be harassed, and if they did, writing a ticket is the most they deserved. Walking their dog on a closed beach is not something anyone should be handcuffed for.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
libertarianinstitute.orgView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The beach was closed, dogs aren't allowed (with a few exceptions) quit making this about race
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Seems like there's a better way to handle "walking on the beach at night" besides grabbing and cuffing.

But I'm sure I'll be told that There Must Be More To The Story!


The "more" that I saw in the video was he got pissed that she was using her phone to record their interaction.  That's what he grabbed at.  But she was quicker and I understand.  I'll not let some fatso wandering around after dark grab *my* $700 pocket computer.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That almost seems like he gave up because it was anti-mask violence.

He felt attacked because he doesn't believe in Covid hence his response and he just wanted to lash out . He then realized he couldn't justify that action so he left hoping nothing would happen.
 
phenn
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Man, some of y'all are dumb.

The cop went to the closest person to him. It may have had nothing to do with color at that point, or at any point in their interaction. Who knows?

BUT, he got shiatty and assaultive with her after she told him to keep his distance. THAT is an issue. THAT is why he needs to be disciplined. She did nothing at all wrong by telling him to mind his distance. Certainly nothing worthy of getting man-handled by the asshole.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

chitownmike: The beach was closed, dogs aren't allowed (with a few exceptions) quit making this about race


It's about ethics in phone grabbing.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: was not the only person on the beach, her attorneys say. She saw other people, who were White, walking in the distance

So the cop should have ignored her and went after people further away?


Obviously. It's the same excuse every motorist gives when they're getting a speeding ticket: "Why don't you pull them [gestures at cars driving past] over instead of me?!"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: SpectroBoy: Jeebus Saves: was not the only person on the beach, her attorneys say. She saw other people, who were White, walking in the distance

So the cop should have ignored her and went after people further away?

Yes, that is exactly what he meant.
You are very smart.

Well then what is the point?  She should have been ignored and the cop went after the next speeder?


Yes that is exactly what people are saying.
You really understand the discussion well.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

chitownmike: The beach was closed, dogs aren't allowed (with a few exceptions) quit making this about race


You think a white woman with a dog would have been cuffed?
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

phenn: Man, some of y'all are dumb.

The cop went to the closest person to him. It may have had nothing to do with color at that point, or at any point in their interaction. Who knows?


You don't understand physics.  He's so fat his gravitational field *pulled* her in!  And that's just not fair.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: chitownmike: The beach was closed, dogs aren't allowed (with a few exceptions) quit making this about race

You think a white woman with a dog would have been cuffed?


<serious mode>
Um, this lady wasn't cuffed.
</serious mode>
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
placed on desk duty

I hope they "placed" some signs around his desk saying "BLACK FOLKS STAY BACK 500 FEET".
 
phenn
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SansNeural: phenn: Man, some of y'all are dumb.

The cop went to the closest person to him. It may have had nothing to do with color at that point, or at any point in their interaction. Who knows?

You don't understand physics.  He's so fat his gravitational field *pulled* her in!  And that's just not fair.


And, here I was thinking he went for the least amount of effort.  ;-)
 
wejash
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: was not the only person on the beach, her attorneys say. She saw other people, who were White, walking in the distance

So the cop should have ignored her and went after people further away?


Man did I have your tag right.

Fark user image
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Once again, you know what's hilarious?
The shiat-human brigade is white knighting the guy with more than twenty assault complaints.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: chitownmike: The beach was closed, dogs aren't allowed (with a few exceptions) quit making this about race

You think a white woman with a dog would have been cuffed?


I'm confident that, if the police officer though Nikkita Brown were a White woman instead of a Black woman, nothing of consequence would have happened in this situation. While there are some Daniel Shaver-like stories of cops harassing, abusing, and then murdering White people, they are few and far between.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: chitownmike: The beach was closed, dogs aren't allowed (with a few exceptions) quit making this about race

You think a white woman with a dog would have been cuffed?


Never!
 
Rucker10
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

phenn: Man, some of y'all are dumb.

The cop went to the closest person to him. It may have had nothing to do with color at that point, or at any point in their interaction. Who knows?

BUT, he got shiatty and assaultive with her after she told him to keep his distance. THAT is an issue. THAT is why he needs to be disciplined. She did nothing at all wrong by telling him to mind his distance. Certainly nothing worthy of getting man-handled by the asshole.


He singled her out because she's back and he's a racist cop. He stopped attacking her because he knew he was being watched.
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.