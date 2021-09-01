 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Welcome to the Jersey Shore, Toto   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: News, New York City, New Jersey, Tornado, New Jersey Wednesday night, New York, flash floods, lesser alert of Tornado Watch, social media  
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Tornado warning in the Bronx too.  I went to bed early and wouldn't have known if I hadn't heard people out on the street yelling obscenities, which isn't different from any other night in the Bronx now that I think about it.  But this time I looked out the window, saw that it was somehow raining sideways, and then started yelling obscenities myself.
 
hughesrep
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Tornado was in Mullica Hill. Those are Piney people, a good hour from the Jersey Shore. Probably closer to Delaware Shore.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I see the liberal weather machine is still churning up more disasters to perpetuate the climate change hoax.

In all seriousness, I hope you are all safe NYC (and anyone who had to deal with this) farkers. That is A LOT of water, like a scary amount.
 
vrax
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So, how's this climate change thing working out for everyone?  Seems just swell.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We represent the Teamsters Union, the Teamsters Union, the Teamsters Union, and in the name of the Teamsters Union, we wish to welcome you to New Jersey.  Nice dog you got there . . .
 
