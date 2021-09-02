 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Self Magazine)   How many ways will the new Texas/Gilead law kill women who don't even want an abortion? Read it and weep   (self.com) divider line
56
    More: Fail, Pregnancy, Childbirth, D&E, Uterus, Obstetrics, Abortion, Fetus, lot of second trimester abortions  
•       •       •

1119 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Sep 2021 at 7:30 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



56 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How, funny, you think the GOP cares

They really don't even care about controlling women, they just scored a point, and that's all that matters
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, if I had lived in Texas 2021 I would have died trying to have babies. Three times over.

This is evil. Pure evil. The f*cking hypocrisy of "Christians"...

F*ck all y'all.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Holy shiat this is bad.  I knew the law was bad, but I wouldn't go to Texas under any circumstances if I was female.  It's a threat to your life to visit Texas.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wait, they're banning D&Cs too? It really is Gilead...
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitlenz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I mean congratulations to the GOP right?   They now have caught the car, and they are about to find out what alienating an entire gender will do at the ballot box I suspect.  They think they are a majority just because they are the loudest most obnoxious people on earth.  Covid can't kill these farkers fast enough.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Between the abortion law, unpermitted open carry, their power grid collapse caused by poor management, and their piss-poor response to COVID I refuse to visit Texas for any amount of time for any reason.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, they just want to kill everyone off. Leave it to the sky wizard's will.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Bugs was sawing off the wrong state.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Yes, if I had lived in Texas 2021 I would have died trying to have babies. Three times over.

This is evil. Pure evil. The f*cking hypocrisy of "Christians"...

F*ck all y'all.


What do you expect from a bunch of people who worship a dead guy on a stick? Christianity is one of the oldest death-worshipping cults on the planet.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Between the abortion law, unpermitted open carry, their power grid collapse caused by poor management, and their piss-poor response to COVID I refuse to visit Texas for any amount of time for any reason.


Since this particular bag of crap got the SCOTUS seal of approval, to-the-letter identical laws will be passed in 25-30 other states before the end of this year.  So, a lot of the country to avoid.
 
Godwalk
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Boy, I'll bet Elon Musks employees are glad they relocated to Texas.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

chitlenz: I mean congratulations to the GOP right?   They now have caught the car, and they are about to find out what alienating an entire gender will do at the ballot box I suspect.  They think they are a majority just because they are the loudest most obnoxious people on earth.  Covid can't kill these farkers fast enough.


"Entire"? Hah, if only that were true, this never would have happened in the first place.

Almost a full fifty percent of forced-birthers are women, a good chunk of them of child-bearing age, no less. They are engaged in the same virtue-signalling-who-cares-if-it-isn'​t-me thing as are the men. They lack empathy.

It's been floating around since the Internet 1.0, but if you feel you're still not yet pissed off enough, go Google "the only moral abortion is my abortion" and prepare to rage.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Every so often I get really sick of the anonymity of 'funny' votes on Fark.

And this thread is one of those times.

I think people who support pro-rapist, woman-hating legislation should be outed and shamed.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Wait, they're banning D&Cs too?


As the article grudgingly admits, they're still allowed when necessary to protect the life of the mother. Her gripe is that if doctors aren't allowed to perform elective abortions they won't get enough practice for the occasions when they're medically necessary.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I just left a tip relating to that abortion enabling monster, Rafael Edward Cruz.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Bugs was sawing off the wrong state.


Sometimes I think it might be easier to just saw off the good bits and let the remainder eat itself. Most of the somewhat-sane states are on the coasts anyway.
 
chewd
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My mother in law had a hysterectomy but still somehow got pregnant afterward.
Allowing the fetus to come to term would have killed both her and the fetus. Abortion was the only sane option.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"If I had two houses, one in Texas and one in Hell, I'd rent out the one in Texas and live in Hell."-
General Phil Sheridan.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

chewd: My mother in law had a hysterectomy but still somehow got pregnant afterward.
Allowing the fetus to come to term would have killed both her and the fetus. Abortion was the only sane option.


-
My mother in law had a hysterectomy but still somehow got pregnant afterward.

Wait, what? She became pregnant without a uterus? I'm assuming she somehow ended up with an ectopic pregnancy, but isn't the cervix just sealed off after the operation?
 
Lemigasa [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Klyukva: Gleeman: Wait, they're banning D&Cs too?

As the article grudgingly admits, they're still allowed when necessary to protect the life of the mother. Her gripe is that if doctors aren't allowed to perform elective abortions they won't get enough practice for the occasions when they're medically necessary.


That's part of it, but not the entirety of her argument. It's not only about "getting enough practice", it's also that it's not clear when a woman is "sick enough" that intervention will be acceptable and not lead to legal trouble. So doctors will either refuse to do the procedures or wait so long that the procedures are much riskier. And doctors that say "f*ck this, I'm doing the procedure to save this woman from suffering" are going to be buried in lawsuits. It's a nightmare.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

baka-san: How, funny, you think the GOP cares

They really don't even care about controlling women, they just scored a point, and that's all that matters


i do know they care about personal wealth.
hopefully, a tourism boycott, artists and athletes refusing to perform, conventions getting cancelled will shine a light on their actual values.
on another note, Dr Jen Gunter is awesome!  check her out on twitter and/or instagram
 
Serious Black
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Klyukva: Gleeman: Wait, they're banning D&Cs too?

As the article grudgingly admits, they're still allowed when necessary to protect the life of the mother. Her gripe is that if doctors aren't allowed to perform elective abortions they won't get enough practice for the occasions when they're medically necessary.


They're "permitted" in the sense that, should an overzealous citizen sue a doctor for providing a D&E to a woman who suffered a miscarriage, a judge would not find them guilty. They're banned in the sense that the doctor would still have to spend hundreds of thousands of their own dollars on legal fees to defend themselves in court against these frivolous lawsuits with no hope of ever recouping from those who sued them.
 
chitlenz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
aagrajag: Almost a full fifty percent of forced-birthers are women...

Ok, that's probably true, but you are talking about a small subsection (forced birthers) of religious zealots, and then maybe half of that?  Assuming Trump supporters are 40%, and wikipedia says 30% of the US is evangelical, you are still talking about 15% of the population anti abortion.  And ALL of these 15% were going to vote for Trump-like people anyway. What matters in undecided voters, who tend to be more disinterested than undecided.  Disinterested lasts until someone forces people to confront something... which the GOP just did.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

aagrajag: namegoeshere: Yes, if I had lived in Texas 2021 I would have died trying to have babies. Three times over.

This is evil. Pure evil. The f*cking hypocrisy of "Christians"...

F*ck all y'all.

What do you expect from a bunch of people who worship a dead guy on a stick? Christianity is one of the oldest death-worshipping cults on the planet.


There is an abortion procedure in the Bible.  IIRC, It involves magic water and a priest. Maybe start providing those in Texas based on religious freedoms.

The second worst thing about this is it's gonna give the fat orange something to crow about and grift for cash.  Oh, and you know he will.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What you need are a bunch of billboards with a pregnant blonde who looks sad and a caption stating, "I got raped by negroes and Gov. Abbott is making me keep it"
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's because women don't typically go on shooting sprees.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I vote on introducing 4th trimester abortions because some people just need to go.
 
chewd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

aagrajag: chewd: My mother in law had a hysterectomy but still somehow got pregnant afterward.
Allowing the fetus to come to term would have killed both her and the fetus. Abortion was the only sane option.

-
My mother in law had a hysterectomy but still somehow got pregnant afterward.

Wait, what? She became pregnant without a uterus? I'm assuming she somehow ended up with an ectopic pregnancy, but isn't the cervix just sealed off after the operation?


I'm not a gynecologist, i dont know the details. I just took my wifes word for it when she came home sobbing that her mother was going to die.

Thankfully she was able to get an abortion and did not die.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SirMadness: Every so often I get really sick of the anonymity of 'funny' votes on Fark.

And this thread is one of those times.

I think people who support pro-rapist, woman-hating legislation should be outed and shamed.


Have you met the modern republican party? They have no shame. They would just ask why you hate women, start a campaign against critical woman theory, and declare any lost votes as "stolen" from them. Then they'll blast the Dems to compromise on stuff with them, the dems will, they'll get no Republican votes for a watered down bill no one likes, the electorate will cry foul at Dems, and the GOP is in charge again.

Rinse, repeat, gerrymander, the 2-party democratic political system in the USA is forever broken, especially post-Trump. You either get people-hating syncophants or do-nothing finger twiddlers.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

chitlenz: aagrajag: Almost a full fifty percent of forced-birthers are women...

Ok, that's probably true, but you are talking about a small subsection (forced birthers) of religious zealots, and then maybe half of that?  Assuming Trump supporters are 40%, and wikipedia says 30% of the US is evangelical, you are still talking about 15% of the population anti abortion.  And ALL of these 15% were going to vote for Trump-like people anyway. What matters in undecided voters, who tend to be more disinterested than undecided.  Disinterested lasts until someone forces people to confront something... which the GOP just did.


They don't have to be religious fundies to support it.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

strapp3r: baka-san: How, funny, you think the GOP cares

They really don't even care about controlling women, they just scored a point, and that's all that matters

i do know they care about personal wealth.
hopefully, a tourism boycott, artists and athletes refusing to perform, conventions getting cancelled will shine a light on their actual values.
on another note, Dr Jen Gunter is awesome!  check her out on twitter and/or instagram


It won't though, Texas has become too big to fail- Dallas has attracted big names to set up like the American Heart Association, AT&T, American Airlines, etc. People are going to boycott college football championships, cowboy games, etc?

Unless you see them pulling out (and because of tax benefits, they won't) there won't be meaningful conventions going away, just some ancillary fluff.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just call Dr. Pol.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Heres some details if youre interested.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti​c​les/PMC5885999/
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's not a bug, it's a feature.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just vote these people out next time. Oh wait you cant do that now either.

Evacuate whoever wants to leave then nuke the state. fark this American taliban. Actually they are worse than the taliban because they actually pose a threat to america.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

chewd: aagrajag: chewd: My mother in law had a hysterectomy but still somehow got pregnant afterward.
Allowing the fetus to come to term would have killed both her and the fetus. Abortion was the only sane option.

-
My mother in law had a hysterectomy but still somehow got pregnant afterward.

Wait, what? She became pregnant without a uterus? I'm assuming she somehow ended up with an ectopic pregnancy, but isn't the cervix just sealed off after the operation?

I'm not a gynecologist, i dont know the details. I just took my wifes word for it when she came home sobbing that her mother was going to die.

Thankfully she was able to get an abortion and did not die.


A quick Google suggests my guess was accurate: if at least one ovary and Fallopian tube are left intact, ectopic pregnancy is a rare but extant possibility.

Damn, bad luck on her part. At least she had the good luck to not be in Texas right now.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You want a crime wave caused by mother's having kids they don't want? Because this is how you have a crimewave caused mothers having kids they don't want.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chitlenz: aagrajag: Almost a full fifty percent of forced-birthers are women...

Ok, that's probably true, but you are talking about a small subsection (forced birthers) of religious zealots, and then maybe half of that?  Assuming Trump supporters are 40%, and wikipedia says 30% of the US is evangelical, you are still talking about 15% of the population anti abortion.  And ALL of these 15% were going to vote for Trump-like people anyway. What matters in undecided voters, who tend to be more disinterested than undecided.  Disinterested lasts until someone forces people to confront something... which the GOP just did.


Gallup polling suggests that a majority of Americans (about 58 to 38) want to keep abortion legal, but there's a sizeable chunk that only wants to allow abortion in narrow circumstances.

As far as people describing themselves as "pro choice " or "pro life", it's pretty close.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark Texas.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Texas is about to get a whole lot more rapey.
And the victims? They will have less rights and recourse than their rapists.. Sorry, father's of their babies.
 
chitlenz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: chitlenz: aagrajag: Almost a full fifty percent of forced-birthers are women...

Ok, that's probably true, but you are talking about a small subsection (forced birthers) of religious zealots, and then maybe half of that?  Assuming Trump supporters are 40%, and wikipedia says 30% of the US is evangelical, you are still talking about 15% of the population anti abortion.  And ALL of these 15% were going to vote for Trump-like people anyway. What matters in undecided voters, who tend to be more disinterested than undecided.  Disinterested lasts until someone forces people to confront something... which the GOP just did.

They don't have to be religious fundies to support it.


Agreed.  Overall its actually somewhere between 18-20% that actually want abortion banned (as of may 2021) for everyone, which... these are the people everyone hears about, the loud, dumb, Franklin Graham crowd for the most part.    Almost twice as many people (32%) think it should be legal in any circumstance.   This Texas law feels pretty tilted towards the minority opinion here, and abortion is one of those things nobody talks about but which happens for many reasons in lots of peoples lives (looking at you Jason Miller...).   Reality has a liberal bias in the end.
 
synithium
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Option 2:

Move the fark out of Texas.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So, how many non-caucasian babies/kids have you adopted?
 
Reverend J
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

synithium: Option 2:

Move the fark out of Texas.


Oh that's cute, you this is going to stop at Texas.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Anyone in Texas need access to safe legal abortion you can stay with me in NJ.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

chewd: My mother in law had a hysterectomy but still somehow got pregnant afterward.
Allowing the fetus to come to term would have killed both her and the fetus. Abortion was the only sane option.


But not the Christian one. Apparently.

Kill the fetus (and the mother) to save the fetus? Insanity.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Reverend J: synithium: Option 2:

Move the fark out of Texas.

Oh that's cute, you this is going to stop at Texas.


*think, stupid autocorrect.
 
synithium
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Reverend J: synithium: Option 2:

Move the fark out of Texas.

Oh that's cute, you this is going to stop at Texas.


Keep moving until you find a respectable and safe nation.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

2wolves: So, how many non-caucasian babies/kids have you adopted?


I adopted a stray kitten once. He was grey. Does that count?
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.