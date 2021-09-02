 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   Best Korea turns down donated Covid vaccines, as their patients already got the shot   (bbc.com) divider line
drxym
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I bet you dear leader has had his shots even if he denies them to his population as they endure another "arduous march".
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
total-croatia-news.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LewDux: [total-croatia-news.com image 352x376]


F*ck that is dark.

I like it!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A asshat evil country like that might not have a high rate.
/tree bark and mud sandwiches might be the cure for COVID
 
