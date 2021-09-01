 Skip to content
 
(The Hill)   Oh great, now all the anti-vaxxers are going to travel to Brazil hoping to get bit by jararacussu pit vipers. Wait, that actually may not be a bad thing after all   (thehill.com) divider line
kdawg7736
6 hours ago  
Anything will be considered.
 
GardenWeasel
6 hours ago  

 
AlgaeRancher
6 hours ago  
Anything as long as it's the wrong way.
 
fragMasterFlash
6 hours ago  



Still popular in Brazil? I can believe it.
 
The_Sponge
6 hours ago  

 
aleister_greynight
5 hours ago  
It's snake oil.
 
Incident on 57th Street
5 hours ago  

 
Lambskincoat
5 hours ago  
Inside the mouth in the nasopharynx, hell yeah I like it.



 
vudukungfu
5 hours ago  
Load the cruise ships
 
thorpe
5 hours ago  
"Scientists will now evaluate the efficiency of different doses of the molecule, seeking to determine if it can prevent the virus from entering cells, Reuters noted."

Volunteers are lining up.


 
khitsicker
5 hours ago  

 
bingethinker
5 hours ago  
Sure, let them go. But don't let them back into the country without vaccinations.
 
Richard Freckle
5 hours ago  
Make sure everyone understands that they need two doses  to achieve the desired effect,
 
corq
4 hours ago  
Ooooh! Will it be televised?

Pretty please?
 
west.la.lawyer
4 hours ago  
Oh, you know they don't even know where it is
 
A Fark Handle
3 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: Oh, you know they don't even know where it is


What what is?
 
A Fark Handle
3 hours ago  

Richard Freckle: Make sure everyone understands that they need two doses  to achieve the desired effect,


That's mean. You shouldn't be so mean.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch
3 hours ago  

A Fark Handle: west.la.lawyer: Oh, you know they don't even know where it is

What what is?


The Jungle


 
Gyrfalcon
14 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Inside the mouth in the nasopharynx, hell yeah I like it.


[thehill.com image 640x360]


That...that's the snake?

Oh hell to the no.
 
Spartapuss
12 minutes ago  

 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt
11 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Lambskincoat: Inside the mouth in the nasopharynx, hell yeah I like it.


[thehill.com image 640x360]

That...that's the snake?

Oh hell to the no.


You want to have the best chance against getting the virus don'tcha? It's not like there is a free, ubiquitous alternative that has been approved by the FDA.
 
erik-k
9 minutes ago  
Anybody wanna bet that the dose that works in vitro turns out to be toxic?

Ivermectin works against covid too... If you have a hundred times the safe human blood concentration of it.
 
Spartapuss
8 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Lambskincoat: Inside the mouth in the nasopharynx, hell yeah I like it.


[thehill.com image 640x360]

That...that's the snake?

Oh hell to the no.




Hey, guys. What's going on in this thread?
 
Kalyco Jack
6 minutes ago  
I read that as "anti-waxxers."

Leave a landing strip.
 
Gordon Bennett
3 minutes ago  
AL WILSON - THE SNAKE (RARE VIDEO FOOTAGE)
Youtube fHIcVuqQgVo


Extra special fark you to Donald Trump for reading the lyrics of this song at campaign rallies to attack refugees.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
2 minutes ago  
After the Civil War, some wealthy Confederates couldn't bear living in a country without slaves, and so went to Brazil to form a colony where they could. They were quickly subsumed into Brazilian culture over the next few generations and nothing is left other than bizarre Confederate-costume dances every year by full-on Brazilians with no other connection to the assholes that appeared there.

This is like verse two of the stupid ritual.
 
makerofbadjokes
1 minute ago  

west.la.lawyer: Oh, you know they don't even know where it is


What, Brazil?  It's a... Brazilian Miles Away!!

/username
 
AnotherAussiefarker
1 minute ago  
I wonder how many know that if you get bit by a venomous snake, there is a chance that it just tags you and doesn't inject venom? So really, people bemoaning getting two jabs for a vaccine and what the snake method may have to get three bites.
 
