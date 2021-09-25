 Skip to content
 
(The Korea Times)   G-g-g-ghost surgery? Docs would have gotten away with it if it hadn't been for those meddling journalists   (koreatimes.co.kr) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jfc.

Filthy lucre is a curse upon this earth.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Zoinks!
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Scooby and the gang could be considered anti-maskers.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So glad that profit motive is shown to be a real winner when making the decision to cut corners.
 
falkone32
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm really disappointed at the lack of ghosts in this story. I was told there would be ghosts but it's just some office workers and they don't even sound very spooky. What's next, an article about famous people not making unholy bargains with disembodied spirits to write their autobiographies?
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
To be fair, they are on a war footing being amidst a very long war.  It began in 1950 when North Korea invaded South Korea.  A ceasefire was agreed upon in 1953 which is not a cessation of war.  Also I believe one of the Kims (Un or Il) rejected the ceasefire in 2019.  Let me do some quick math on what is America's longest war.  1950 to 2021 is 71 years.  Afghanistan has nothing on Korea.

Yeah, it is not an active war, but it is a war.

But there is no reason to skimp on spinal surgeries.
 
