(WBTV 3 Charlotte)   Ding dong. Who's there? Just a playing with my ding dong
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of the time we had a fiddler on the roof. Buddy, go fiddle with that in the privacy of your own home.
 
fargin a
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throughout Charlotte?

How long was the damn thing?
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile on Tri-Met

A Portland man, who was issued the first-ever lifetime ban from Trimet after dozens of sex crimes, was arrested again Wednesday, according to court records.
Jared Walter, 33, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after officers responded to the 2800 block of North Gantenbein Avenue. A woman reported that she was being followed by a man later identified as Walter, police said.
The woman told investigators Walter had "touched her in a sexually intimate part of her body. The female after being touched found white substance on her leg and hair," police said in a statement.
Walter was being held on charges of misdemeanor sexual abuse.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Continued, latest news


PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland police said Jared Weston Walter, a convicted sex offender best known as the "TriMet Barber," was arrested Wednesday for allegedly filming a woman using the bathroom at a bar in Southeast Portland.
One month earlier, Walter, 34, had pleaded guilty to a similar crimehe committed at Lloyd Center mall in November 2020. He served nine days in jail and was released on probation.
Then on Aug. 18, police said he struck again at a pub called Loyal Legion on Southeast Sixth Avenue and Alder Street.
The victim was in a women's stall at the bar when she heard a buzzing sound. She looked up and saw someone reaching over with a cell phone, taking photos of her, according to a probable cause affidavit.
RELATED: Man pleads guilty to taking photo of woman in Lloyd Center bathroom stall
She exited the stall and chased the suspect out of the bathroom, screaming that he was taking pictures of her. According to the affidavit, she told police she was able to pull down his mask to see his face before he got away.
Police said the suspect dropped a cell phone in the bathroom while he fled, but it was not the same cell phone he used to take photos of the woman. However, employees at the bar went through the cell phone and found it was connected to Walter's social media accounts.
Witnesses looked at photos of Walter and identified him as the person who fled the bar. He's facing multiple charges including first-degree invasion of privacy, a class C felony.
RELATED: Serial sex offender Jared Walter arrested again, accused of inappropriately touching woman
Walter is a repeat sex offender convicted of various crimes over the years. He became known as the "TriMet Barber" more than a decade ago for clipping women's hair on TriMet buses in the Portland metro area. In some cases, he was known to ejaculate in women's hair.
Walter is banned for life from using TriMet public transportation.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jag-off Johnny finally got caught.
/Yes we say Jag instead of Jack
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Intrigued:

rollingstone.comView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Willing to bet Graham is a cracker.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
fat boy

I don't get it, are you following this guy?
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TWX: Intrigued:

[rollingstone.com image 528x296]


Just dropped by to make sure someone made a ding-a-ling reference.

Leaving satisfied.
 
fat boy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lsherm: fat boy

I don't get it, are you following this guy?


No, but it would be nice if he could get some mental help
10 plus years is long enough
 
TWX
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: TWX: Intrigued:

[rollingstone.com image 528x296]

Just dropped by to make sure someone made a ding-a-ling reference.

Leaving satisfied.


based on that book that he published, that was a common theme with him.
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"...how d'you think I rang the doorbell?"
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
on Freedom Drive...an unknown man exposed his genitals and began touching himself


They should have named it Repressed Urges Drive.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fat boy: Lsherm: fat boy

I don't get it, are you following this guy?

No, but it would be nice if he could get some mental help
10 plus years is long enough


OK, Fair enough.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Now if that isn't the hardest working pervert I've ever heard of!
 
litespeed74
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is there a such thing as decent exposure?
 
jtown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

litespeed74: Is there a such thing as decent exposure?


That's what I'd get charged with.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
King Kong likes to play Ping Pong with his Ding Dong.
 
