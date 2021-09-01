 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Japan Today)   Moderna concludes contaminant in vaccines sent to Japan was stainless steel, which poses no undue harm to patients and won't make you metal   (japantoday.com) divider line
49
    More: Followup, Vaccine, Stainless steel, Vaccination, stainless steel particles, batches of its COVID-19 vaccine, rare presence of stainless steel particles, Japanese partner Takeda, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine  
•       •       •

319 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Sep 2021 at 12:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size

I was hoping...
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And so it begins....
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I like my vaccines crunchy.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Magnetic!
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You mean I won't turn into an anime cyborg catgirl? This is an outrage
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There are some 'I am very intelligent' comments in that there story.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Loudness - Crazy Nights (HD)
Youtube pXCpPpPCW4c
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And I was hoping for a brass monkey.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.netView Full Size


Nobody will ever be as metal as Manowar.
 
A Fark Handle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Balls of Steel!
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No big deal.  Except maybe to the people who died.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure we don't have to worry about anything weird happening.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Magnetic!


Most stainless is in fact not magnetic.

/The more you know
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's not going to help the japanese vaccine-hesitancy problem.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: GardenWeasel: Magnetic!

Most stainless is in fact not magnetic.

/The more you know


austenitic (authentic) stainless steels usually are not.
Ferric (just for looks on a fridge in your kitchen) are.
https://www.scientificamerican.com/ar​t​icle/why-dont-magnets-work-on/
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now this stuff will be flying off the shelves...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Likwit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: Well that's not going to help the japanese vaccine-hesitancy problem.


Uh oh... 2fardownthread is going to be super angry about this comment
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: Well that's not going to help the japanese vaccine-hesitancy problem.


Because they respond so well to reasoning, logic and data.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Karma?

Japanese steelmaker Kobe becomes latest to admit fabricating data, warning car and jet makers
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Ashelth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: You mean I won't turn into an anime cyborg catgirl? This is an outrage


You can buy movable cat ear headbands.  And a tail plug.  Ta-da
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nemisonic: robodog: GardenWeasel: Magnetic!

Most stainless is in fact not magnetic.

/The more you know

austenitic (authentic) stainless steels usually are not.
Ferric (just for looks on a fridge in your kitchen) are.
https://www.scientificamerican.com/art​icle/why-dont-magnets-work-on/


If it's not ferric, it's not iron. If it's not iron, it's not steel.If there's no steel, it's not stainless steel.

Checkmate, metallurgists.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: Well that's not going to help the japanese vaccine-hesitancy problem.


What "Japanese vaccine-hesitancy problem"? It only became possible for under-50s to make a vaccination appointment just about a week ago. The moment the website allowed it, at nine am sharp, I made my appointment for the very first day of availability - the 16th - and when I made my wife's appointment just five minutes later, about 80% of the available appointments had vanished.

I'm sure we have some antivaxxers, but not very many.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Used to watch this a lot when looney tunes or little rascals or stooges weren't airing at the moment...
Gigantor - INTRO (Serie Tv) (1964)
Youtube jX4SvybZBME
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oh, "metal"...
//nevermind
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go Team Pfizer!
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: Go Team Pfizer!


When I signup a week ago, the vaccine-type drop-down list still contained just one entry: "Pfizer". I only learned last night that Moderna has been approved at all.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Likwit: BafflerMeal: Well that's not going to help the japanese vaccine-hesitancy problem.

Uh oh... 2fardownthread is going to be super angry about this comment


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"no undue harm"

Unless of course, you're injecting it. As one does with vaccines.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zez: [Fark user image image 425x425]


A blade that big could probably be used to trim a lawn, but I'm not sure how you would suds it up first.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stainless steel is routinely used in heart valves, joint replacements and metal sutures and staples.

So it should act like that fix-it stuff you put in a leaking radiator, then?  What's everyone complaining about?
Do you know how much a normal heart valve, joint replacement, metal sutures, and staples would cost you otherwise?!1
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: BafflerMeal: Well that's not going to help the japanese vaccine-hesitancy problem.

What "Japanese vaccine-hesitancy problem"? It only became possible for under-50s to make a vaccination appointment just about a week ago. The moment the website allowed it, at nine am sharp, I made my appointment for the very first day of availability - the 16th - and when I made my wife's appointment just five minutes later, about 80% of the available appointments had vanished.

I'm sure we have some antivaxxers, but not very many.


I know at least four people who won't take the vaccine. Two I'd describe as "vaccine hesitant" and the other two are more like "we can get by on homeopathic medicines" (they do wear masks, however).

Also, lots of young Japanese seem ambivalent, but that's changing as infections and hospitalisations among the young increase.

I'm getting my second shot of Moderna (hopefully) in the next few days. I got mine through work.
 
daffy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Turn a bout is fair play. Everything they send us has lead in it. Now we get to send them stainless steel.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

nemisonic: robodog: GardenWeasel: Magnetic!

Most stainless is in fact not magnetic.

/The more you know

austenitic (authentic) stainless steels usually are not.
Ferric (just for looks on a fridge in your kitchen) are.
https://www.scientificamerican.com/art​icle/why-dont-magnets-work-on/


Insane Clown Posse took out the frustration with their new austenitic stainless steel fridge in musical form.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Now this stuff will be flying off the shelves...

[Fark user image 425x425]


MEDIOCURE
 
eckspat
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wife and I got our first Moderna two weeks ago, scheduled to get the second in two weeks. Nobody's contacted us regarding contamination in either one, so we're just hoping for the best.

We've been waiting a long time. I don't know if it's like this for all of Japan, but it's still not possible to get the vaccine if you're under 40, except under specific conditions. In Tokyo last week, they opened up a vaccination station near Shibuya station, and over 2000 people lined up. Turned out they only had enough vaccine for 300 people.
 
eckspat
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The Shibuya station was expressly for those under 40.
 
corq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
List incomplete without

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Stainless Steel Providers!
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

aagrajag: C18H27NO3: Go Team Pfizer!

When I signup a week ago, the vaccine-type drop-down list still contained just one entry: "Pfizer". I only learned last night that Moderna has been approved at all.


I'm going in blind tomorrow. I was just notified the vaccine in your name reserved through the government is available tomorrow at 1:00 (Also in Asia-but not China).

Do I basically am going to sit down and go, "Well, I'll have what he's having."
 
skybird659
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
wantingout
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
so they reviewed themselves and found themselves to be ok? Thats always trustworthy.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

daffy: Turn a bout is fair play. Everything they send us has lead in it. Now we get to send them stainless steel.


Username checks out... AGAIN.

Thought you were supposed to be a good christian person?  Turn the other cheek, eye for an eye makes the world go blind, judge not lest ye be judged... No?

That aside, I'm willing to bet the US has exported more Lead than any nation in history.

(Hint: Bullets are mostly lead.  US has waged war in 5 of the 7 continents... Mainly because the penguins surrendered, and the Emus already won Australia fair and square)
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
raaarrrrr . Here I am, all outraged and shiat!!!

I am getting a kick because I FINALLY got my Pfizer on... Tuesday. And I have to say that I felt yesterday as though I had... what they call in Japan KAZEGIMI, which is not really a cold, but a proto-cold, pseudo-cold kind of deal. I know it was the shot because I have not felt ill for at least a year and a half. Thanks for asking.

And as far as vaccine resisters, in my wide circle of acquaintances there are two. One is a whacko woman who just falls into traps of credulity. She can't be helped. I wont call her a Trumper, but let's just say that she holds some George C. Scott in Dr. Strangelove kinds of opinions. She won't tell you about them if you don't ask, so don't ask. She will get the vaccine because she has to though. For work.

The other is a person I know who, because of a medical condition, a real one, can't be vaccinated. It is therefore the duty of all who work with and associate with this person to get vaccinated, and they all know that and they are on board. She is a nice, quiet person. We all love her.

And aside from that I have not seen any vaccine resistance at all. Oh sure, there is the guy in the 7-11 who was screaming and throwing stuff, and the 30 protesters outside of the hospital, and the tied up traffic that kept me from getting there on time. People were spitting at me when I walked into the hospital. And nurses were quitting. A bomb went off in a taxi in the middle of town. And a school board meeting had a line out the door of people waiting to speak about how God will save them from COVID.

Is that what I am supposed to say?

Because there is none of that. I don't know where all the Japanese antivax militant whackoes are. People keep saying they exist. I haven't seen any. I go out and around every damn day (Great George C. Scott!) and all I see is everybody masked up. Restaurants, hardware stores, government offices, liquor stores (where you would think all the irresponsible lowlifes would be), and everyone is masked. People jog in masks. Walk their dog in masks. I met a friend who was watering his garden. He had no mask. But he has been living in the US for the last three years, so it figures.

One funny thing though. The nurse asked me if I knew about the vaccine. I told her that "Yes. I even read the ingredients. I have been looking forward to this for a long time." She asked a person I was there with if I was from Australia. My take is that, maybe, she thinks that Australians are pro-vaccine and Americans are anti-vaccine. I wonder how she got that impression.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

aagrajag: BafflerMeal: Well that's not going to help the japanese vaccine-hesitancy problem.

What "Japanese vaccine-hesitancy problem"? It only became possible for under-50s to make a vaccination appointment just about a week ago. The moment the website allowed it, at nine am sharp, I made my appointment for the very first day of availability - the 16th - and when I made my wife's appointment just five minutes later, about 80% of the available appointments had vanished.

I'm sure we have some antivaxxers, but not very many.


So much this. My wife was on the phone. Dialing and dialing... all day. And I mean all day.. so that we could get our appointment. And that was weeks ago.

The ... care... meticulousness... with which they are doing this is a little unsettling. It is definitely not just a bunch of people standing in line and bam bam bam. Each person is seen one by one, with all written information verbally confirmed and cross checked with identification. Then a casual exam by a physician, which was a little better than the usual fake one I have gotten used to. Then the shot and a mandatory timed wait.

But it is Japan. Nobody was late. Things moved along. The parking lot was always full, but with constant churning. I was impressed, as usual.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
ilookedatthecommentsray.jpg
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

eckspat: Wife and I got our first Moderna two weeks ago, scheduled to get the second in two weeks. Nobody's contacted us regarding contamination in either one, so we're just hoping for the best.

We've been waiting a long time. I don't know if it's like this for all of Japan, but it's still not possible to get the vaccine if you're under 40, except under specific conditions. In Tokyo last week, they opened up a vaccination station near Shibuya station, and over 2000 people lined up. Turned out they only had enough vaccine for 300 people.


Moderna is supposed to be better for the delta variant. I have not been picky, but that is what I have heard.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.