 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   An overhead look at the aftermath of Hurricane Ida with awesome slidey-thingy before and after images. Includes nightime pics showing the extent of the power outages   (cnn.com) divider line
6
    More: Sad, Tropical cyclone, Thunderstorm, Ida passes, storm's wake, CNN, storm, days, landfall  
•       •       •

512 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Sep 2021 at 12:05 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
A Fark Handle [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So it was bad?
Like really bad?
Like Biden's Katrina bad?
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in the flash floods Ida's created in NJ, NY, and CT.
 
farkregurgitator
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Everyone should just move? Right?
 
LineNoise
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
NY and NJ are getting clobbered by this. Its going to be nuts come first light for the damage.

I haven't seen rain and flooding like this, EVER, including Sandy. We have been running nuts for down trees, water rescuses, etc, since about 8 tonight, and we are in a place that never floods.

Tornado that went through south Jersey was quite possibly a EF4.
 
get real
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LineNoise: NY and NJ are getting clobbered by this. Its going to be nuts come first light for the damage.

I haven't seen rain and flooding like this, EVER, including Sandy. We have been running nuts for down trees, water rescuses, etc, since about 8 tonight, and we are in a place that never floods.

Tornado that went through south Jersey was quite possibly a EF4.


So much flooding in Massachusetts
 
robodog
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is your timely reminder that there are folks on the ground that are out there helping now. One of my personal favorites is second harvest of Southern Louisiana. I've made my normal pre-hurricane donation but I'm sure there's going to be need for a LONG time. If you have the means please consider donating. https://no-hunger.org/
They keep their admin expenses under 5% so you know your money will be going to help people directly, not lining the pockets of executives.

/Completely shameless plug for a great charity for which I have no affiliation beyond having a former coworker who volunteered for them and evangelized me to the good work they do
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.