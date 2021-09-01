 Skip to content
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tesla's "A.I." is so bad you almost think it's designed that terrible on purpose.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the sign said "Emergency vehicles may be passing by"...
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Self driving cars are not going to happen in our lifetime.  There are just too many little things a driver knows to do that a computer cant account for.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*shrug* it probably does at least as good as most morons driving now.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: Tesla's "A.I." is so bad you almost think it's designed that terrible on purpose.


It's terrible because they are over-promising what they offer. They offer, at best, lane keeping assistance. At low speeds they are capable of performing tricks. They are not capable of what "we" - we being humans - driving.

People are dying because of it, so maybe now is the time Elon Musk and Tesla owners get smacked around about it.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
17 injured, 1 dead and we have federal investigation wanting answers.

Hundreds of thousands dead, millions injured and not a farking peep from OSHA or the DOJ about workplace safety and proper PPE.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Aw, detecting and responding to emergency vehicles isn't for you. It's more of a Shelbyville idea."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Tucker, now that was a car.
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this rate, Tesla's autopilot may only be 9x's safer than a human driver instead of 10.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rename the damn auto pilot. The unvaccinated American outside coughing up his lungs should have told you that.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: *shrug* it probably does at least as good as most morons driving now.


Getting distracted and not noticing the guy getting distracted in front of you just slammed on his brakes because the guy in front of him was distracted and slowing down?

/lost a windshield that way once
//DC beltway, and I was transporting a movie screen that wasn't strapped down
///as it also clipped my ear, I now make sure it's pointing towards the passenger side, just in case
 
Surpheon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Self driving cars are not going to happen in our lifetime.  There are just too many little things a driver knows to do that a computer cant account for.


Self driving in interstates is a solvable problem I expect to be hashed out in the next 5 years, but driving in cities with pedestrians lunging out at random and force-your-way-through left turns? Yeah, self driving will never deal with that. Unless/until cities are deliberately redesigned to facilitate it, which could certainly happen in the same way highway design standards changed to facilitate higher speed cars.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Self driving cars are not going to happen in our lifetime.  There are just too many little things a driver knows to do that a computer cant account for.


AI driven cars don't have to be perfect, they just have to be better than meat driven cars and meat does a terrible job driving. A fully automated car that never gets bored, never gets distracted, has a 360 degree view in infrared and radar, communicates its intention to other AI driven vehicles and can see non-AI driven vehicles well in advance due to mandatory transponders already have a driving record way better than any meat driven car. The problem is Tesla's "AI" is just a glorified cruise control but their marketing department pitches it like it's a fully self driving vehicle.
 
