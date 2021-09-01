 Skip to content
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There's a few bricks missing from his building.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Which drug(s) was/were this?
 
SnowPeas [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So, Now lets look at this from his prospective, where ever he is now, hallucinations are the least of his concerns, so all in all, things are looking up for him. he has taken his biggest problem, and turned it into his smallest one.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: Which drug(s) was/were this?


I would hope high quality psychedelic drugs. But I doubt it. Just doing what dumbasses do.
 
A Fark Handle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Which drug(s) was/were this?


If not drugs, then he clearly should be on some more politely termed "medications"
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to Athens Police, officers were dispatched to the Budget Inn on U.S. 31 around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday after a fire was reported. Once there, an officer spoke with the hotel owner, who said the person responsible for the fire "had taken off on a red motorcycle" toward the Circle K convenience store, according to an incident report filed Tuesday.

Oblig:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did it work?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
...and the police don't suspect drugs were involved?

3,000 miles away and even I know which exactly which color Hillbilly Bigfoot was after him.
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
my ability to care about red states is pretty low at the moment.
 
granolasteak [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's some trip or he's schizophrenic and doesn't know it.

Bail of $1000?
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


Understands.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ah, the old Eugene Victor Tooms defence.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Which drug(s) was/were this?


Tennessee man in Alabama? I'm guessing meth.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

chucknasty: my ability to care about red states is pretty low at the moment.


Uh, the guy said the people followed him from Nashville which is pretty blue.  Please stop injecting asinine politics into everything.
 
skybird659
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Meth. Yeah, Meth.
 
mrparks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hopefully he gets life for property damage and so has access to mental healthcare in prison.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They took him in alive?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wantingout
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
meth's a helluva drug
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: chucknasty: my ability to care about red states is pretty low at the moment.

Uh, the guy said the people followed him from Nashville which is pretty blue.  Please stop injecting asinine politics into everything.


so they can do it but I can't, got it.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sleep deprivation and shadow people from a five day meth binge or bath salts.
 
Dryad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

granolasteak: That's some trip or he's schizophrenic and doesn't know it.

Bail of $1000?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It was real to him.

/poor bastard
 
Dryad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Which drug(s) was/were this?


katv.comView Full Size
 
