(Vice)   Joe Rogan has COVID, is treating it with horse paste and elk meat   (vice.com) divider line
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Joe looks great!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He threw a z-pak at a virus, huh.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Joe Rogan is an idiot. With $100,000,000
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Joe Rogan is an idiot. With $100,000,000


I don't object to his idiocy. I object to his support for racists, pedophiles, and other extremists.

Well, and spreading COVID disinformation.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Still no cure for Joe Rogan
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Do it Joe, you know it's the answer
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get that UV light up there Joe - just to make sure.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love it when good things happen to good people.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a video, an exhausted-looking Rogan said that over the weekend he tested positive after having felt run down and feverish. "We immediately threw the kitchen sink at it," he said. "Monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak, prednisone." Three days of treatment, he claimed, had him feeling like a new man.

He is getting treatment for people that are dying from covid. So either he is dying, or he is taking treatment away from those who need it.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'd be a shame if he died...a damned shame
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, I just won $20.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

demonfaerie: In a video, an exhausted-looking Rogan said that over the weekend he tested positive after having felt run down and feverish. "We immediately threw the kitchen sink at it," he said. "Monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak, prednisone." Three days of treatment, he claimed, had him feeling like a new man.

He is getting treatment for people that are dying from covid. So either he is dying, or he is taking treatment away from those who need it.


Rich people do what they want so its definitely the 2nd one.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should do a special revival of Fear Factor where all the contestants have to contract COVID and then compete for milestones like who goes longest before hospitalization, and who lasts longest after intubation.

Survivors, if any, are judged for secondary after effects like cognitive impairment and organ damage, until a winner is declared.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prednisone is immunosuppressive.  Joe Rogan is an idiot.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: Still no cure for Joe Rogan


We can hope.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


Send more Ivermectin
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: Huh, I just won $20.


A genuine congratulations.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Notice it was only ONE thing he was taking, and because he's rich it wasnt Ivermectin picked up at the local feed store, but the low dose kind meant for humans.

Because he's a dumb idiot who only pretends to be for the little man, I'm sure he's perfectly okay with all the numbskulls who will interpret this as a seal of approval and "proof" it works (rather than any other part of the cocktail of expensive things he took), and will head right down to their local Horses and Cows 'R Us store and bully them into selling the horse paste version to them.  Meanwhile, Rogan won't give a shiate who uses his story as an excuse to do dumb shiate.
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

demonfaerie: In a video, an exhausted-looking Rogan said that over the weekend he tested positive after having felt run down and feverish. "We immediately threw the kitchen sink at it," he said. "Monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak, prednisone." Three days of treatment, he claimed, had him feeling like a new man.

He is getting treatment for people that are dying from covid. So either he is dying, or he is taking treatment away from those who need it.


Yeah was gonna say this. Where'd he get it? Not like you can go to Walgreens and pick some up. I know rich people don't have to follow the same rules, but it's In somewhat short supply, so it fark him unless he really needs it.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just going to point out it's been a bad month or so for a specific antivax demographic that hosts "radio" programs.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope he dies.
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not DMT?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Bunyip: I'm just going to point out it's been a bad month or so for a specific antivax demographic that hosts "radio" programs.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a guy who could have a big Rogan-fest with all his listeners and improve the world by passing some Kool-Aid+ around
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If anyone deserves to shiat out their intestinal lining while at the grocery store, it's this piece of shiat. I hope he ends up on a ventilator.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope Joe decides to crowdsource his treatment. Between the horse medication, the shooting up of bleach, and the vitamin D this should go really well for him.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he relapses and gets sicker than shiat.  Throw in some long-haul symptoms too.  Don't need him to croak from this, but he needs to learn that someone with his profile being so got-damn irresponsible with his platform should be faced with consequences.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's Bill Cosby!

video-images.vice.comView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds more like a FL radio host than a podcaster.
/well good luck with the Heartgard Chewys.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he's taken everything you can find in a CVS EXCEPT the vaccine.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Mr Potato Head and his bucket of farts
Youtube X8xafXLmlKk
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this promotion of ivermectin kills even one Rogan listener, it will be a success.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

resident dystopian: Sounds more like a FL radio host than a podcaster.


Hey, Ron and Ron and Hooters on the Radio were great in the '90s.
 
usahole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: Still no cure for Joe Rogan


Covid disagrees
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kris_Romm: Notice it was only ONE thing he was taking, and because he's rich it wasnt Ivermectin picked up at the local feed store, but the low dose kind meant for humans.

Because he's a dumb idiot who only pretends to be for the little man, I'm sure he's perfectly okay with all the numbskulls who will interpret this as a seal of approval and "proof" it works (rather than any other part of the cocktail of expensive things he took), and will head right down to their local Horses and Cows 'R Us store and bully them into selling the horse paste version to them.  Meanwhile, Rogan won't give a shiate who uses his story as an excuse to do dumb shiate.


He also took monoclonal antibodies, according to TFA.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kris_Romm: Notice it was only ONE thing he was taking, and because he's rich it wasnt Ivermectin picked up at the local feed store, but the low dose kind meant for humans.


Notice you dnrtfa


"Monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak, prednisone."
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He looks like bologna that got left outside in the sun for just a bit too long.

previews.123rf.comView Full Size
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Coco LaFemme: If anyone deserves to shiat out their intestinal lining while at the grocery store, it's this piece of shiat. I hope he ends up on a ventilator.


Sadly, it won't happen.  Human grade Ivermectin, which I'm sure a rich dude like him got, probably isn't the part of the cocktail he took which helped him, but also probably didn't hurt him much either.  The problem isn't that Ivermectin is always harmful in the proper form, the problem is morons are substituting it for vaccines and masks, and ODing on formulations meant for huge animals.
 
Brokenseas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Entertainment tab?

Some admin dropped the ball.  If this was on Main or Politics it would have 400 posts minimum.  Looks like this poor thing will be lucky to hit 80.

/not subby
//hates Rogan
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: So he's taken everything you can find in a CVS EXCEPT the vaccine.


You have to understand. Joe Rogan is a big strong tough guy who's scared of getting an owie from a needle.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: He threw a z-pak at a virus, huh.


What's a Z-pak?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
video-images.vice.comView Full Size


What da hell is going on with that head situation?
 
Rev Rick White
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the final nail in the coffin (maybe pun intended).   Joe Rogan is officially 100% a die hard (maybe pun intended) right wing Conservative nut job no matter how much people deny it.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: [video-images.vice.com image 640x360]

What da hell is going on with that head situation?


HGH.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kris_Romm: ODing on formulations meant for huge animals.


Hell even the standard pygmy goat dose of ivermectin could be fatal to Rogan 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev Rick White: This is the final nail in the coffin (maybe pun intended).   Joe Rogan is officially 100% a die hard (maybe pun intended) right wing Conservative nut job no matter how much people deny it.


Even worse... he's a Libertarian.

Fewer rules mean more freedom!

But wanting that requires us to ignore that its usually the freedom for the rich to absolutely wreck our lives.
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Bunyip: I'm just going to point out it's been a bad month or so for a specific antivax demographic that hosts "radio" programs.


not bad enough
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They just adjusted the dosage for that of a horse's ass.


Seems like I've heard the "feeling sick -- 'I feel great!' -- I feel dead" thing before, though.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kris_Romm: Sadly, it won't happen.  Human grade Ivermectin, which I'm sure a rich dude like him got, probably isn't the part of the cocktail he took which helped him, but also probably didn't hurt him much either.  The problem isn't that Ivermectin is always harmful in the proper form, the problem is morons are substituting it for vaccines and masks, and ODing on formulations meant for huge animals.


I sure hope his fans don't point out he needs livestock-strength Ivermectin and not the diluted kind his doctor gave him in order to really be cured.
 
