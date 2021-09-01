 Skip to content
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Then why go to the hospital in the first place?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Then why go to the hospital in the first place?


And to say this. He should have left the bed for an atheist
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Huh, never seen a "You can't copy/paste from this website" blocker before...
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Preacher Mario Murrillo says he was recently in the hospital with COVID, but his prayers fixed everything.


While you were at it, did you also pray away teh gay?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do I have the right to refuse treatment from people who are not vaccinated?
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
One night I saw a meteor at the exact same time I farted. There is no way this was a coincidence.
 
BigChad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Once I almost got a DUI, but prayer alone saved me.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What the hell did you waste hospital resources for, then?  You could have just stayed home.  In fact, all y'all should just stay home and leave the hospital for other people who might actually need it.
 
bughunter
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Textbook example of the Witch Doctor Effect.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
None of that medical equipment helped? The years the staff spent learning how to help patients?

You blaspheming idiot.
 
