(NPR)   Sackler family and their associates involved in Oxycontin scandal have their bank accounts drained as punishment for creating the opioid crisis. No wait, make that bank accounts SAVED by Drain   (npr.org) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why these scum aren't being gut shot in an abandoned factory is beyond me.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking string 'em up. Or put their heads on spikes. Send a farking message.

But, no, the bad guys get to win because this is America and that's the way we like it.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DoJ needs to appeal the gross overreach
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oooh I want a slap on the wrist in exchange for sweeping legal immunity from past and future wrongdoing.

and yes that settlement is just a slap on the wrist.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Who gets the $4,300,000,000?????
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Meanwhile...

https://news3lv.com/news/local/drug-d​e​aler-sentenced-to-eight-years-in-priso​n-for-selling-oxycodone
 
iaazathot
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There are other solutions.

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Evil wins every time. Fark this country.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Capitalism never sleeps.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The lawyers get their traditional 4/3's cut, and the leftovers go to a trust that will pay more in postage than it pays out to the victims
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dopesick Teaser | Hulu
Youtube JYU1kzGn4rk
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The pro-debilitating pain league
Agony makes you stronger
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Bankruptcy: the ultimate business tool.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
JU$T U$
 
foo monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You think you're disgusted with the Sacklers now?  Oh boy, oh boy.


Opioids III: The Sacklers: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube uaCaIhfETsM
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Next up, the Ivermectin manufacturers who increase their output because the feed stores are running out of it for horses
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This just makes me ragey...
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Cause the world sucks.  The rich don't have consequences like the plebs. They never have. We live in a system that rewards ambitious sociopaths and their sociopath descendants.   The future will be a dystopia and I'm beginning to think I chose poorly when it comes to being a decent, compassionate person.

Buckle up Farkers.  You think things have gotten weird, ugly and crazy, just wait.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The system is rigged for the wealthy. I'm sorry that you're just finding this out.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I can't overstate how shiatty this settlement is. It's about $4.5 billion, paid over 9 years -- or about $500 million per year. The family's net worth is estimated to be $11 billion. If they can earn a 5% return on their wealth, they can make about $550 million per year. They will continue to get richer to the tune of $50 million each year.

The fine should have been $12 billion, forcing them into bankruptcy and liquidating everything they have.
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I think people have avoided the place ever since that undercover cop was left tied up to the tree by that nearby souvenir stand.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
ukexpat
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Watch the documentary Crime of the Century for the full details on these scumbags.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

State legislatures who will spend it on shiny things that buy them re-election?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rot in hell you pieces of shiat.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The good are doing a whole lot of nothing, so evil is triumphing.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The american people has been wiped into being slaves. Not one person is willing to stand up for themselves or their loved ones.

These farks murdered tens of thousands and not one relative or friend of those victims went to town on the sacklers. Not one. Thats pretty pathetic.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Next week's headline:

Federal Judge Robert Drain retires to tropical tax haven
 
robodog
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

No, all of their assets should have been seized as criminal asset forfeiture after the members of the family responsible for the ongoing criminal conspiracy and trafficking got 25 to life.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
JFC! How more horror and misery is the rich going to inflict on the people before the guillotines start being brought out???!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Just like the Republican Party they have millions of supporters.
Because social justice is bad and they made a female Ghostbusters movie.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The best lack all conviction, while the worstAre full of passionate intensity.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

That POS movie alone earns Humanity's extinction.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Eat the rich.

Start with the Sacklers.
 
DaAlien
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
But there's a precedent for this (albeit in another country). Look at what happened (or didn't) to Grünenthal in the wake of the Thalidomide scandal. A suspicious relationship between the prosecution and Grünenthal resulting in no criminal charges and a woefully inadequate fund for the victims.

/This week, on "Behind The Bastards"
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If 10% of the settlement money makes it Public Health, I'll be surprised. It WILL be hijacked to fund pet building projects and pay lobbyists.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I've read that they've been hiding money.

This settlement disgusts me. I lost a family member to a fentanyl OD. His habit began with a legal script for oxycontin. I guess he's 46 forever now.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The NY Times is pretty clear about the Sacklers stuffing money into offshore accounts:

"This is a bitter result," he (the judge) said. "B-I-T-T-E-R," he spelled out, explaining that he was incredibly frustrated that so much of the Sackler money was parked in offshore accounts. He said he had expected and wished for a higher settlement.
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wait?! Two parties can agree a civil case that grants one of them immunity from all other parties?!!?!

/offer only valid for billionaires, I assume.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The US "legal system" is no such thing.  It's a racket for letting rich people commit crimes against humanity.
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

IF ONLY YOU WERE IN A POSITION TO DO SOMETHING ABOUT THAT!!!!
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Really do not believe the bankruptcy Judge has the power to make the order. Not an Article III judge.
CHIEFJUSTICEROBERTSdeliveredtheopinion​ofthe Court on [June 23, 2011] in Stern V Marshall 564 U. S. ____ (2011)
The Bankruptcy Court in this caseexercisedthejudicialpoweroftheUnit​edStatesby entering final judgment on a common law tort claim, even thoughthejudgesofsuchcourtsenjoyneithe​rtenure .
https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions​/​10pdf/10-179.pdf
 
