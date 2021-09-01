 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KOMU Columbia)   Missouri sheriff needs your help in finding a missing white girl. That his jailers lost. She's not under the couch cushions   (komu.com) divider line
29
    More: Facepalm, Police, Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson, jail employees, 24-year-old Ellen R. Goble, isolated incident, Coroner, security of the jail, Sheriff  
•       •       •

824 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Sep 2021 at 5:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
twonky [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Have You Checked Your Butthole - Tom Cardy (@tomcardy) on TikTok
Youtube 6IjuSycXjqM
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"He said he's never had an incident like this occur in his 18 years in law enforcement."

Wrong.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It is rural Missouri, there is a decent chance a couple of deputies raped and killed the 24 Y/O woman and dump the body and now claiming she was released by mistake and they know nothing about the body if ever found.
 
ytterbium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they checked the Casey's parking lot?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: It is rural Missouri, there is a decent chance a couple of deputies raped and killed the 24 Y/O woman and dump the body and now claiming she was released by mistake and they know nothing about the body if ever found.


You should be making movies
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: It is rural Missouri, there is a decent chance a couple of deputies raped and killed the 24 Y/O woman and dump the body and now claiming she was released by mistake and they know nothing about the body if ever found.


Must've been running drugs and ran afoul of MS-13. More money for "fighting" the drug cartels please.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No word if they let the other girl out?
Gotta keep those books even.
 
veale728
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a little more complicated than "doofus let the wrong inmate out". Similar looks, they had switched cells, and the lady signed paperwork saying she was the other inmate.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She looks rather moberly to me.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's where I found Jesus.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cretinbob: That's where I found Jesus.


See?! I told him it was a crappy hiding spot
 
bughunter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is that her mug shot?

It looks like she just delivered a punch line and is waiting for the audience to get it.

/either that or she just ripped a tickler
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
FTA:Wrong inmate released from Randolph County Jail

I think we should just let her stay out.  I mean, she looks pretty happy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nitroglycerine
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I bet she cleans up nice, and she looks like she knows how to have a good time....she can hide out at my place!
 
casual disregard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

akya: FTA:Wrong inmate released from Randolph County Jail

I think we should just let her stay out.  I mean, she looks pretty happy.
[Fark user image 850x637]


That's kind of a rough and smelly 24.

I don't even want to know what that ridiculous tattoo is.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Chi-lites "Have you seen her"
Youtube xVYxKRXDT2I
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yeah, no. I wouldn't help cops.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
img.nbc.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

akya: FTA:Wrong inmate released from Randolph County Jail

I think we should just let her stay out.  I mean, she looks pretty happy.
[Fark user image image 850x637]


WHOOOOOOOOO those're crazy eyes!
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
FTAAccording to the sheriff, Goble is not a danger to the public. If you have any information or see her, contact the Randolph County Sheriff's Office at 660-263-0346.

Oh good, nice to know she's not a crazy-eyed mass murderer ... yet.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

nitroglycerine: I bet she cleans up nice, and she looks like she knows how to have a good time....she can hide out at my place!


Maybe you can get her to cut off your ankle monitor and you can both go on the run. Good times
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Randolph county?
Moberly?

Just put out some beer.  She will walk up to it from wherever up there.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

eurotrader: It is rural Missouri, there is a decent chance a couple of deputies raped and killed the 24 Y/O woman and dump the body and now claiming she was released by mistake and they know nothing about the body if ever found.


The first that came to my mind.
 
zez
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

akya: FTA:Wrong inmate released from Randolph County Jail

I think we should just let her stay out.  I mean, she looks pretty happy.
[Fark user image image 850x637]


She seems to have a trashy Sandra Locke thing going on. Probably fun right up until she starts trashing your place.
 
lurkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

eurotrader: It is rural Missouri, there is a decent chance a couple of deputies raped and killed the 24 Y/O woman and dump the body and now claiming she was released by mistake and they know nothing about the body if ever found.


Then she's def cousins with 'em.
Mizzoura cousins don't rape and kill cousins.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lurkey: eurotrader: It is rural Missouri, there is a decent chance a couple of deputies raped and killed the 24 Y/O woman and dump the body and now claiming she was released by mistake and they know nothing about the body if ever found.

Then she's def cousins with 'em.
Mizzoura cousins don't rape and kill cousins.


Tell your wife-aunt hello
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Love how Fark translates "arrested for any old damn thing" into "desperate, vicious serial murderer".
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.