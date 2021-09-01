 Skip to content
(NPR)   Blackhawk down
25
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Routine flight?

Someone want to clue me in as to what part of that flight was routine?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Play stupid war games, win death.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fox and USNI are reporting 5 additional injured on the USS Abraham Lincoln, in a updated statement "3rd Fleet said the helicopter was operating on the deck of the aircraft carrier before it went over the edge into the ocean."

2 of those 5 transferred off ship to treat injuries, 3 minor injuries treated on ship.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nevermind, all of that is also in the npr article now too
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Routine flight?

Someone want to clue me in as to what part of that flight was routine?


oof that sucks.  Looks like it was on deck, or landing or recovering, and had a failure.  Deck personnel injured also.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Better tell the magat bars to add five more beers to their performative assholery tables.
 
GBmanNC
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Routine flight?

Someone want to clue me in as to what part of that flight was routine?


Well, the front is not supposed to fall off for a start.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GgrX7​u​OZqHI
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He's down

dailyherald.comView Full Size
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Technically that would be Seahawk down
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A Search Is Underway For 5 Crew Members Missing After A U.S. Navy Helicopter Crash

[here's a photo of a boat]

*smh*
 
lincoln65
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why would Afghanistan do this
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They ran a passing play on the goal line instead of using their star RB again?
 
dkulprit
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: A Search Is Underway For 5 Crew Members Missing After A U.S. Navy Helicopter Crash

[here's a photo of a boat]

*smh*


If fell off that boat.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Why don't helicopters have back-up cameras with sensors but on their bellies? It seems like that would be a no-brainer
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Play stupid war games, win death.

[Fark user image image 425x275]


I'm gonna dip my BALLS in it
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Seahawks fan
//still hurts seven years later-run the damn ball Pete!
///yet humor must prevail
 
mrparks
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They're going to get torn apart and eaten by Padres fans if they're wearing anything blue.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Play stupid war games, win death.


And you can go fark yourself with an oak stick with the bark still on it.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Routine flight?

Someone want to clue me in as to what part of that flight was routine?


So it works like this.

If something happens all the time it's routine.

If you wake up and shower and then drive to work.

That is your routine.

If you happened to end up in an accident on one of those drives the accident occurred during your "routine" drive.

So they're just stating that flight that lead to this accident was routine.  It wasn't a special flight.  It wasn't a training flight.  It was a routine flight.
 
27 With Dadbod Though
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When will Biden start protecting our troops?

/s
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mrparks: They're going to get torn apart and eaten by Padres fans if they're wearing anything blue.


the Padres have fans?
 
nytmare
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I think it was in the 90s, same event used to happen like every couple weeks. Military helicopter down, service members killed. Maybe they've gotten more reliable because it seems this doesn't happen nearly as often now. Or else it's just reported less, who knows.
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RecoveringLibertarian: [Fark user image 425x237] [View Full Size image _x_]
/Seahawks fan
//still hurts seven years later-run the damn ball Pete!
///yet humor must prevail


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

nytmare: I think it was in the 90s, same event used to happen like every couple weeks. Military helicopter down, service members killed. Maybe they've gotten more reliable because it seems this doesn't happen nearly as often now. Or else it's just reported less, who knows.


I dunno, they need 5 hours of maintenance for every 1 hour of flight. Since we build quality products for our military delivered by the company that lobbies the most.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dammit.
 
