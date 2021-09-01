 Skip to content
 
(NBC 15 Madison)   Natural gas leak in home due to 'curious cat,' firefighters say, and not 'murderous cat' as others might believe   (nbc15.com) divider line
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a cat that has a natural gas leak all the time as well. That little f***** can peel the paint off the walls.

There's a reason we call her Toot Britches
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Feral Cat With Scissors [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well there's your problem, you needed to train the cat how to light the burner after starting the gas.

You might have come home to a perfectly seared Porterhouse steak dinner had you just catified the kitchen gadgets more.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Feral Cat With Scissors: Well there's your problem, you needed to train the cat how to light the burner after starting the gas.

You might have come home to a perfectly seared Porterhouse steak dinner had you just catified the kitchen gadgets more.


Handle works...
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dogs would never try to kill their owner, unless he deserved it.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I thought gas burners ignited automatically. What kind of Victorian apparatus are we talking about here?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If it's one of those conventional gas burner knobs that must be pushed in and rotated I'm going with the accidental action of a humanoid hip bumping into it before exit. But sure blame the cat
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: I thought gas burners ignited automatically. What kind of Victorian apparatus are we talking about here?


Either that, or they should have a thermocouple to shut off a valve if there's no flame after you let go of the knob.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Tillmaster: I thought gas burners ignited automatically. What kind of Victorian apparatus are we talking about here?

Either that, or they should have a thermocouple to shut off a valve if there's no flame after you let go of the knob.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Curiosity almost killed the cat.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FOUND IT!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mouren
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: I thought gas burners ignited automatically. What kind of Victorian apparatus are we talking about here?


They ignite automatically if you keep them on the ignite spot of the dial. If you turn it past that before the gas is ignited it stops the igniter from going off.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://theoatmeal.com/comics/cat_kil​l
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

