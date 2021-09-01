 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   A Massachusetts select board ruled that it does not have the authority or grounds to fire a police officer who kept a photo of Adolf Hitler in his locker for two decades. Heil Lobstah   (msn.com) divider line
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone looked in the board's lockers?...
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Italian or Irish ...

Hogeland said that even if the board had the authority to fire Officer Craig Eichhammer, a 31-year veteran of the department,

Mein Gott
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even scat fetishists think this guy is a weirdo.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Phew. For a second there I thought someone turned there back to the audience because they were not allowed to talk about that.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Eh, have him make a public apology and be done with it.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Since the rest of us have "at will employment", everyone should have it.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Also found in officers locker 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm sure there are plenty of police precincts in New Hampshire who would not see a problem with that.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
People outside of Massachusetts don't understand: the further you get from the Greater boston Area, the more likely you will enter Trump country.

Williamstown, MA is way out in Western Massachusetts, a 2 1/2 hour drive from Boston. I've been to that area, and there are two things worth seeing there: Mount Greylock (featured in a Harry Potter movie), and Mass MoCA, which is worth the trip all on its own. Otherwise, the area slant more GOP than Dems, though maybe not a majority of voters.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
 Eichhammer has said he hung the photo to make fun of a fellow officer who resembled Hitler.

Then fire him for being a bully and creating a hostile work environment.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
FTA...(The officer's explanation)

i seemed to have missed that part and they did too, it could really change the whole article.
 
aperson
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Eichhammer has said he hung the photo to make fun of a fellow officer who resembled Hitler.

Then fire him for being a bully and creating a hostile work environment.


Yeah. You can't just have cops running around looking like Hitler; you have to get rid of them
 
jjorsett
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The First Amendment is a real thing. We don't know what was really in his head, but even if it's something loathsome, he has a right to have it there. As long as he performs his duties adequately and in accordance with the law, he's protected.
 
mrparks
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Not in a locket on a chain next to his heart, so probably not a real neo-nazi.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Eichhammer has said he hung the photo to make fun of a fellow officer who resembled Hitler.

Then fire him for being a bully and creating a hostile work environment.


i want to see a pic of the co-worker. maybe he is spot on. i wonder if he has that wacky little mustache.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We investigated ourselves and after deleting the evidence we found no evidence of wrongdoing.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When you pack a review board with retired cops and cop relatives, this is the result.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jjorsett: The First Amendment is a real thing. We don't know what was really in his head, but even if it's something loathsome, he has a right to have it there. As long as he performs his duties adequately and in accordance with the law, he's protected.


the problem isn't with anything he had in his head, it's with something he posted in the workplace, like a noose, or a klan hood, or in this case, a hitler photo
 
docilej
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"People outside of Massachusetts don't understand: the further you get from the Greater Boston Area, the more likely you will enter Trump country...."
---Ya right!! You mean 'MAGA hotbeds' like Provincetown, Northhampton, Amherst, Martha's Vineyard, or Springfield? The last time Massachusetts swung for a Republican presidential candidate was 1984. There might be some 'Trump front lawns', but that's about it. If Massachusetts was any more blue it would be scheduling an appointment with an urologist.
 
Azz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

skinink: People outside of Massachusetts don't understand: the further you get from the Greater boston Area, the more likely you will enter Trump country.


Isn't that true for any metro?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What other 'jokes' has he made?

Asking for badge # 1488?

Asking if he can have a SWAT sticker?
 
Valacirca
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jjorsett: The First Amendment is a real thing. We don't know what was really in his head, but even if it's something loathsome, he has a right to have it there. As long as he performs his duties adequately and in accordance with the law, he's protected.


Sure, why don't you try hanging up a picture of Hitler at your workplace and see how long you last?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Valacirca: jjorsett: The First Amendment is a real thing. We don't know what was really in his head, but even if it's something loathsome, he has a right to have it there. As long as he performs his duties adequately and in accordance with the law, he's protected.

Sure, why don't you try hanging up a picture of Hitler at your workplace and see how long you last?


Kinda depends on the picture
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A racist pig? Surely it must be a misunderstanding.
 
Vern
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Alright, apparently satire is considered hate speech when its clearly labeled as mocking satire of the policeman with a picture of Hitler in his locker for 20 years. I'll try it again.

Public apology from the officer:

I'm sorry you were offended. I'm sorry all of you blanks, blanks, blanks, and blanks were upset. I am sorry that you all chose to get your feelings hurt. Is that good Chief?

/Chief off camera gives an enthusiastic thumbs up
//I do apologize if anyone was offended by the original joke though, I was trying to frame it in the words of a Nazi policeman
///Still tried to keep it as inoffensive as possible, while keeping the spirit
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size

What about photos of tea pots?
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com image 760x570]
What about photos of tea pots?


That almost seems intentional.
 
