(KTLA Los Angeles)   There's always racists in the banana stand
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Go
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Captain White Lady strikes again.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Or entitled biatch being an entitled biatch; race may not necessarily be a factor.
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dothemath: Captain White Lady strikes again.


I think you need to watch the video again and enable color on your browser.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is GQP's Amerika emboldened by TFG and his enablers.

This organizer has currently disabled donations to this GoFundMe.

:-(
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This saddest part of this whole story is that when I saw the lady I thought to myself in the video "Poor little old lady" and then instantly realized she's only one year older than man.  I mean, the fruit thing was sad too but yeesh.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Plus, I can't structure sentences very well because I'm so old my brain barely works.
 
EL EM
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's bananas, how much could they cost?
 
