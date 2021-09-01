 Skip to content
 
(The Advocate)   Who wouldn't want a Very Gay Ford Raptor   (advocate.com) divider line
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
advocate.comView Full Size
 
scuzzbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Damn...and here I was thinking that this was an announcement for the Ranger Raptor in the US.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Are Ford Germany vehicles more reliable?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It can't be gay if it doesn't have glitt - oh. Oh MY!!
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It may not be my taste, but it is certainly FABULOUS, and I am happy this is now a thing that exists.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They said it was black out night at the "Man Hole" and this happens.
I swear I'll never trust Chris Pratt again. JFC guys just give me a White Claw and a Cheeto or something.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's awesome. Rock on.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's awesome, and a solid way to shut trolls up.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Where's the plaid one for the lesbians?
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's farking rad. Good on you Ford Europe.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I thought you needed to be a homophobic troll to drive a Ford truck??!
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So they literally "rainbow wash" a truck in response to homophobia?
 
gbv23
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In all seriousness, some customs shop in West LA is gonna get an order by the end of the week...
 
TWX
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
they missed an opportunity to do a color wheel on the wheels.
 
rummonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Isn't that redundant?
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Perfect for the Proud Boys
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Doesn't look that bad, but I sure as hell would not want to be the body shop that had to fix sheetmetal/paintwork damage.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gbv23: [i.imgur.com image 498x605]


Uhhh...why aren't they called Gayleks?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's still lacking a certain something to push it over the top...maybe a Richard Simmons bobble head or Bronski Beat edition subwoofer
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

berylman: It's still lacking a certain something to push it over the top...maybe a Richard Simmons bobble head or Bronski Beat edition subwoofer


When you honk the horn it plays the Pet Shop Boys
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ less than a minute ago  

scottydoesntknow: gbv23: [i.imgur.com image 498x605]

Uhhh...why aren't they called Gayleks?


I guess because they're originally called DAleks not Straightleks or Cisleks.

What, a fictional cybernetic monster created only to destroy can't be gay too?

EXTERMINATE. EXTERMINATE. EXTERMINATE THIS SUBSTANDARD BRUNCH.
 
