(WCAX Vermont)   If you are betting on how many trucks get stuck in the notch this summer, we have another one   (wcax.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Truck, stuck truck, road's tight turns, Semi-trailer truck, signs, last closure, Trucks, Notch Road Tuesday morning  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The driver of the truck, Joseph Rawson, 42, of Barre...

oooooooooo a local boy.
he will never live that down
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
and wrong article

I'll just slink on over to reddit for a week.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just throw it in reverse and floor it.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like another Swift Move...
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that some kind of Catholic code phrase?
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$2k fines aren't enough of a deterrent.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it Kenworth it?
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Certainly fewer than the number of trains that get stuck in subby's mom...
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need to do what someone suggested in an earlier thread and just create a road segment out of Jersey barriers at the entrance with a slightly smaller turning radius that is easily bypassed when some dumbass gets stuck.
 
limeyferg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With all of the tech that Google has, they can't tweak the GPS directions for large vehicles?  Just flag various intersections/bridges/etc and stop telling large vehicles to use those routes.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Notch? Natch.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm glad we've all been brought up to date on this important Notch Road situation.
 
chewd
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: With all of the tech that Google has, they can't tweak the GPS directions for large vehicles?  Just flag various intersections/bridges/etc and stop telling large vehicles to use those routes.


There are trucker-specific GPS units that route you around stuff like this.. but they start at like $800.

Should be free to anyone with a CDL
 
jagec
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Huh, they should really think about putting up a sign so truckers know not to drive there.  That would fix it fer sher.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is like these guys who try and drive over US 129 at Deal's Gap on the NC/TN border.  Finally TNDOT put up signs saying the road wasn't suitable for large vehicles.

(Oh and the film Two Lane Blacktop, if you're curious, has a sequence that was shot on the Dragon 50 years ago.)
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Caught In The Notch is my favorite Anthrax song.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: This is like these guys who try and drive over US 129 at Deal's Gap on the NC/TN border.  Finally TNDOT put up signs saying the road wasn't suitable for large vehicles.

(Oh and the film Two Lane Blacktop, if you're curious, has a sequence that was shot on the Dragon 50 years ago.)


There are like 6 static signs and this year a bunch of those LED trailer signs stationed on both sides and also on the Interstate. But ya can't fix stupid.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dothemath: Is that some kind of Catholic code phrase?


No. That would be "stuck in the nave."
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
or possibly knave.
 
