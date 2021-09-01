 Skip to content
(Fox 2 St. Louis)   Exploding manholes in St. Louis works as designed, apparently   (fox2now.com) divider line
12
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I always have my Chipotlaway handy

Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Exploding nipples still all the rage, though.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grumpy Cat: Exploding nipples still all the rage, though.


How delightful.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Hands?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
South city St Louis.  She's a squirter, can confirm.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Grumpy Cat: Exploding nipples still all the rage, though.

How delightful.


My anus is bleeding.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Grumpy Cat: Exploding nipples still all the rage, though.

How delightful.

My anus is bleeding.


Ah, another squirter.

Funny word, squirter.

Squuuuuuuuurter.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Exploding Manholes is the name of my Enigma inspired Nu-Metal band.
 
the_peddler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Grumpy Cat: Exploding nipples still all the rage, though.

How delightful.

My anus is bleeding.


Myyyyyyy annnnnnnussss isssss bleeeeeding
 
Trik
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I foresee a huge sinkhole in their future.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh, we have lots of combined sewers in Pittsburgh that do something similar but a little less exciting. They come out and clean them pretty regularly to help avoid backups but we still get it several times a year.
Today was a good day for it.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So it was designed to create potholes?

Seems legit.
 
