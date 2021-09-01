 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Where wolf? There wolf. 👉 There Kern county   (ktla.com) divider line
17
17 Comments     (+0 »)
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FRAU BLUCHER!
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The other day I shot a werewolf in my neighbors backyard but by the time I ran over there it had already turned back into my neighbor.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Done in 2
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why are you talking like that?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Kern County. It's probably all meth up.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You made me miss, subby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rusty Trommbone
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i dont know, i thought you wanted to.
 
alicechaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Bakersfield
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hopefully Liam Neeson will be filming in Canada or Georgia.  He and wolves have a history.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Diogenes: [Fark user image 245x140] [View Full Size image _x_]


Is it near the psych hospital?

cinema1544.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It was there to solve problems.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wharwhulff?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well of course it's a gray wolf, it was captured on a B&W cam! /s
Fark user imageView Full Size
The legend abides
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Probably just a coyote dressing up for Halloween.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mudd's woman: Diogenes: [Fark user image 245x140] [View Full Size image _x_]

Is it near the psych hospital?

[cinema1544.files.wordpress.com image 480x318]


Probably the only Mel Brooks film that can be considered 'underappreciated'
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

