(The Daily Beast)   The master race specimens who gunned down Ahmaud Arbery while he was jogging will not be allowed to use the "we're psychics who could somehow tell the sum'biatch had it coming, hyuk hyuk" legal strategy   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
61
    More: Followup, Jury, written order, killing of Ahmaud Arbery, Defense attorneys, past legal issues, present evidence of Arbery, Georgia judge, Travis McMichael  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 01 Sep 2021 at 3:35 PM



61 Comments     (+0 »)
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's going to be on CourtTV. As boring as those real trials are, I might have to catch a little of it. Just to make sure that my lack of faith in humanity is justified.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Behold!
img.thedailybeast.comView Full Size
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: That's going to be on CourtTV. As boring as those real trials are, I might have to catch a little of it. Just to make sure that my lack of faith in humanity is justified.


Whoa, CourtTV still exists?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, maybe we can be fair about this. Here's my proposal. Give each of these gentlemen the equivalent of the state test given to, say, rising 8th graders in each of the core subject areas (English, civics/social studies, math, science). If they pass all the tests based on whatever the current state standard is, they can use any defense they want. If they don't pass, though, this ruling stands *and* whatever the sentence they'd normally receive will be doubled.

Hell, I might even consider letting them take the tests collectively, drawing on their combined brainpower and accumulated knowledge to get the highest score possible.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, clearly the guy was running while black, didn't even TRY to change his melanoma or nothing! >.>
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Behold!
[img.thedailybeast.com image 850x478]


The dude on the right though. That haircut is straight out of dumb and dumber.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow Covid finally coughed this story back up.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lets just get all the three name white people and lock them up right now.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's little excuse for using the criminal history of a dead victim as defense while disallowing the prosecution from delving into the criminal histories of the murderers. Arbery isn't on trial here.
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: That's going to be on CourtTV. As boring as those real trials are, I might have to catch a little of it. Just to make sure that my lack of faith in humanity is justified.


I watched whatever it was that happened months ago and it was indeed interesting.  The seemingly good ol' boy Georgia Bureau of Investigations guy let it be known in no uncertain terms that these assholes made liberal use of the n word.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Odd decision since white males of a certain age and demographic always seem to have astute judgement about people. Look at their support of trump for example.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: Bslim: Behold!
[img.thedailybeast.com image 850x478]

The dude on the right though. That haircut is straight out of dumb and dumber.


Guy in the middle looks like he needs reminders to remember to breathe.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bondith: FleshFlapps: Bslim: Behold!
[img.thedailybeast.com image 850x478]

The dude on the right though. That haircut is straight out of dumb and dumber.

Guy in the middle looks like he needs reminders to remember to breathe.


He's dead meat. The US loves to execute the mentally handicapped.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're going to get convicted. Hell, they're so stupid they gave the cops enough evidence to convict them.

Waiting for the GED defense lawyers to show up and tell us why these guys will be found not guilty. Awhile ago they were telling us they wouldn't face charges. Then they told us the charges were sure to be dropped. They're bound to be right this time, right?
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: cryinoutloud: That's going to be on CourtTV. As boring as those real trials are, I might have to catch a little of it. Just to make sure that my lack of faith in humanity is justified.

I watched whatever it was that happened months ago and it was indeed interesting.  The seemingly good ol' boy Georgia Bureau of Investigations guy let it be known in no uncertain terms that these assholes made liberal use of the n word.


When the GBI and GSP say you done farked up, you are screwed at a jury trial
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
afaik, the victim already paid his debts to Society. It's not up to these Cholesterol Beasts to decide that not only should he be punished again but that the punishment shall be death.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: The US loves to execute the mentally handicapped.


Well of course. It's easy. You just strap them in the chair and tell them it's a ride. Heck, they'll probably give you a big old hug beforehand.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_blasto: cryinoutloud: That's going to be on CourtTV. As boring as those real trials are, I might have to catch a little of it. Just to make sure that my lack of faith in humanity is justified.

Whoa, CourtTV still exists?


cable TV still exists?
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even if they had know of his past and had caught him in the act of stealing stuff, shooting him would still have been wrong.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life sentences. No parole. Let them transition from on forever box to the next.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*one forever box


/dammit
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: Bondith: FleshFlapps: Bslim: Behold!
[img.thedailybeast.com image 850x478]

The US loves to execute the mentally handicapped.


Axtchually, they're doing a pretty good job taking themselves out right now, but that's another story for another thread...
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: Even if they had know of his past and had caught him in the act of stealing stuff, shooting him would still have been wrong.


Georgia has "presumption of reasonableness" language which means it's not up to you to show you were at risk. "He was standing there all dusky and angry-looking, and since we cornered him we were sure he was going to attack us like a trapped animal" might work
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: Bslim: Behold!
[img.thedailybeast.com image 850x478]

The dude on the right though. That haircut is straight out of dumb and dumber.


Hey man, it was like that when he bought it.

(ie from the wig store.)
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if these white dudes get the death penalty for killing a black person in georgia, the state's going to have reverse rodney king riots
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Behold!
[img.thedailybeast.com image 850x478]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

INTERTRON: if these white dudes get the death penalty for killing a black person in georgia, the state's going to have reverse rodney king riots


I wouldnt lose sleep over that happening.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

INTERTRON: if these white dudes get the death penalty for killing a black person in georgia, the state's going to have reverse rodney king riots


Good, maybe we can get some APCs driving through a gated community and shooting some wealthy people with fire hoses.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: INTERTRON: if these white dudes get the death penalty for killing a black person in georgia, the state's going to have reverse rodney king riots

Good, maybe we can get some APCs driving through a gated community and shooting some wealthy people with fire hoses.


the reverse part includes cops doing the rioting
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

INTERTRON: DarkSoulNoHope: INTERTRON: if these white dudes get the death penalty for killing a black person in georgia, the state's going to have reverse rodney king riots

Good, maybe we can get some APCs driving through a gated community and shooting some wealthy people with fire hoses.

the reverse part includes cops doing the rioting


The National Guard, consisting of mostly poor people trying to get their college paid for (at least in New Jersey, free college is always touted here), will be happy to quell some wealthy rioters. It's what should of happened to those Jan 6 rioters, consisting of many wealthy people who can get the day off work on a Wednesday.
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Defense attorneys had wanted to bring up Arbery's legal issues, including how he tried to steal a TV in 2017, to show that the trio reasonably believed Arbery committed a crime that day.

But hypothetically, were that to be admitted, shooting a guy for trying to steal a t.v. 4 years ago is legit? That's their argument?
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: dr_blasto: cryinoutloud: That's going to be on CourtTV. As boring as those real trials are, I might have to catch a little of it. Just to make sure that my lack of faith in humanity is justified.

Whoa, CourtTV still exists?

cable TV still exists?


Here it's a sub-channel of our local NBC broadcast station. I'd thought the name had changed some years back, but CourtTV is what shows up now.

https://www.kare11.com/tv-listings
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: INTERTRON: DarkSoulNoHope: INTERTRON: if these white dudes get the death penalty for killing a black person in georgia, the state's going to have reverse rodney king riots

Good, maybe we can get some APCs driving through a gated community and shooting some wealthy people with fire hoses.

the reverse part includes cops doing the rioting

The National Guard, consisting of mostly poor people trying to get their college paid for (at least in New Jersey, free college is always touted here), will be happy to quell some wealthy rioters. It's what should of happened to those Jan 6 rioters, consisting of many wealthy people who can get the day off work on a Wednesday.


I'm not really interested in wargaming this out, the point is that a lot of black communities are going to have to worry about retribution as a result of white supremacists strong in georgia believing that killing a white man for killing a black man is the ultimate injustice imaginable
 
Robinfro
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: dr_blasto: cryinoutloud: That's going to be on CourtTV. As boring as those real trials are, I might have to catch a little of it. Just to make sure that my lack of faith in humanity is justified.

Whoa, CourtTV still exists?

cable TV still exists?


PlutoTV. Great app for watching random shiat when you're burnt out on streaming services.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

anuran: Georgia has "presumption of reasonableness" language which means it's not up to you to show you were at risk. "He was standing there all dusky and angry-looking, and since we cornered him we were sure he was going to attack us like a trapped animal" might work


Oh sure. Balloon tricks and shadow puppets might work, too.
 
LL316
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

INTERTRON: if these white dudes get the death penalty for killing a black person in georgia, the state's going to have reverse rodney king riots


We outnumber them regardless of what they think.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dr. Bison: Defense attorneys had wanted to bring up Arbery's legal issues, including how he tried to steal a TV in 2017, to show that the trio reasonably believed Arbery committed a crime that day.

But hypothetically, were that to be admitted, shooting a guy for trying to steal a t.v. 4 years ago is legit? That's their argument?


As i recall they saw him inside a house under construction or renovation or something of the sort.  Shoulda called the cops and left it at that.

When I saw the video of the shooting I had to wonder what the deceased thought he was doing.  No shots were fired until he charged one of the chucklefarks and wrestled him for his firearm.  No clue which one shot, be it the guy in the back of the pickup or the guy Arbury ran at, but if people are pointing guns at you I suggest you do not run AT them.

Here's the vid.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wLN4P​A​JEYc8
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bondith: FleshFlapps: Bslim: Behold!
[img.thedailybeast.com image 850x478]

The dude on the right though. That haircut is straight out of dumb and dumber.

Guy in the middle looks like he needs reminders to remember to breathe.


The very definition of "slack-jawed yokel".
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

houstondragon: Well, clearly the guy was running while black, didn't even TRY to change his melanoma or nothing! >.>


I hope that was a typo.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

INTERTRON: if these white dudes get the death penalty for killing a black person in georgia, the state's going to have reverse rodney king riots


What you are hoping will happen isn't gong to happen.

I live in Georgia.  Despite what you and the media want everyone to believe, most of us in Georgia get along quite well with each other regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, or anything.

In short, bless your heart.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: if people are pointing guns at you I suggest you do not run AT them.


FOFFAEABOC!
 
King Something
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Reminder that the only reason they were even arrested in the first place is because their lawyer decided to do a victory lap by publicly releasing their own dash cam some weeks or months after the murder.

They're not being charged with murder because they murdered Arbery, they're being charged with murder because their football-spiking was too obvious for the police and the GBI to pretend they didn't notice.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

INTERTRON: DarkSoulNoHope: INTERTRON: DarkSoulNoHope: INTERTRON: if these white dudes get the death penalty for killing a black person in georgia, the state's going to have reverse rodney king riots

Good, maybe we can get some APCs driving through a gated community and shooting some wealthy people with fire hoses.

the reverse part includes cops doing the rioting

The National Guard, consisting of mostly poor people trying to get their college paid for (at least in New Jersey, free college is always touted here), will be happy to quell some wealthy rioters. It's what should of happened to those Jan 6 rioters, consisting of many wealthy people who can get the day off work on a Wednesday.

I'm not really interested in wargaming this out, the point is that a lot of black communities are going to have to worry about retribution as a result of white supremacists strong in georgia believing that killing a white man for killing a black man is the ultimate injustice imaginable


Yeah, that's a bad excuse for not executing these men for racial bias murder. If we let mob rule dictate our actions as a country, then Trump would of still been president for a second term after the January 6th riots.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

anuran: talkertopc: Even if they had know of his past and had caught him in the act of stealing stuff, shooting him would still have been wrong.

Georgia has "presumption of reasonableness" language which means it's not up to you to show you were at risk. "He was standing there all dusky and angry-looking, and since we cornered him we were sure he was going to attack us like a trapped animal" might work


If I were forced to entertain an idea like that, I could justify any mob killing. If I were on a jury I would come to my own conclusions based on evidence, and conclusions not based on presented evidence. Similar to how I would never convict someone for selling cannabis, or killing a particularly evil Nazi.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: INTERTRON: DarkSoulNoHope: INTERTRON: DarkSoulNoHope: INTERTRON: if these white dudes get the death penalty for killing a black person in georgia, the state's going to have reverse rodney king riots

Good, maybe we can get some APCs driving through a gated community and shooting some wealthy people with fire hoses.

the reverse part includes cops doing the rioting

The National Guard, consisting of mostly poor people trying to get their college paid for (at least in New Jersey, free college is always touted here), will be happy to quell some wealthy rioters. It's what should of happened to those Jan 6 rioters, consisting of many wealthy people who can get the day off work on a Wednesday.

I'm not really interested in wargaming this out, the point is that a lot of black communities are going to have to worry about retribution as a result of white supremacists strong in georgia believing that killing a white man for killing a black man is the ultimate injustice imaginable

Yeah, that's a bad excuse for not executing these men for racial bias murder. If we let mob rule dictate our actions as a country, then Trump would of still been president for a second term after the January 6th riots.


why would you think that would be an excuse for not executing these men for racially biased murder

now "the state shouldn't be in the business of murdering people for punishment", that's a good excuse for not executing them, or anyone else

but it's weird you think that the threat of retribution is one
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: INTERTRON: if these white dudes get the death penalty for killing a black person in georgia, the state's going to have reverse rodney king riots

What you are hoping will happen isn't gong to happen.

I live in Georgia.  Despite what you and the media want everyone to believe, most of us in Georgia get along quite well with each other regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, or anything.

In short, bless your heart.


surejan.gif
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dr. Bison: Defense attorneys had wanted to bring up Arbery's legal issues, including how he tried to steal a TV in 2017, to show that the trio reasonably believed Arbery committed a crime that day.

But hypothetically, were that to be admitted, shooting a guy for trying to steal a t.v. 4 years ago is legit? That's their argument?


Back in the day you could kill folks with that shade of pigment in the South, just for not smiling when they said hello, true or not.
 
