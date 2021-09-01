 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   You know how people are saying that antivaxxers who get COVID have their head up their butts? Well, science listens   (massivesci.com) divider line
44
    More: Cool, Hypoxia, Acute respiratory distress syndrome, Oxygen, extreme low-oxygen conditions, Mechanical ventilation, clinical use, first experiment, devastating effects of oxygen deprivation  
•       •       •

1900 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 01 Sep 2021 at 3:28 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Recalibrating mouthbreathers to assbreathers.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
so should we update the meme to "Patriotic farting noises"?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So let me get this straight:  They took three groups of mice, carved out the lining in the rectum of one group, then suffocated all three groups, with oxygen tubes shoved up the arses of 2 of the groups, and waited for all 3 groups to die?

I'm not usually one to shy away from animal testing, but that's just downright cruel.  Was there really no other way to prove that hypothesis?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, in this particular case, I find it incredibly useless to waist perfectly good mice trying to find better cures for people who actively chose to face the consequences of their own actions.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buttstuff, on my fark.com?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inspired by animals that breathe through their butts

So regal.

Majestic.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if you crap out your intestinal lining by ingesting ivermectin you are going to die anyway? If only the Germans would come up with a name for that...
 
mcmiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dont know about breathing in but my butt definitely exhales.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oxygen up the butt... you know someone is going to try and light there farts with that one.

*gets more popcorn*

At this rate there will be a popcorn shortage.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Diarrheal Pneumonia.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: So if you crap out your intestinal lining by ingesting ivermectin you are going to die anyway? If only the Germans would come up with a name for that...


Schadenfreude is already a word.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll refuse that because "it sounds gay"
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jm105 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And nobody thought to use the "Asinine" tag?
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Buttstuff, on my fark.com?


It's more likely than you think.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: Was there really no other way to prove that hypothesis?



You didn't pick up your phone when they called...


/also, this is old news, like from last year.
 
Pernicious Q. Varmint
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't farts contain methane, a flammable gas? Seems like adding pure oxygen puts you one tiny little spark away from something a hell of a lot worse than COVID.

Might want to think through that cunning plan one more time, Doc.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The author has a checkmark? Must be someone special!
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think that is a real thing, and will refuse a butt ventilator.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Exciting new findings from the Institute for Putting Things Up Butts.
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They had their intestinal mucus scrubbed and were placed in "low-oxygen conditions."

It's a rough life being a lab rat.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem isn't a lack of ventilators (that's Soooo last year), it's a shortage of pure oxygen.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Buttstuff, on my fark.com?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pernicious Q. Varmint: Don't farts contain methane, a flammable gas? Seems like adding pure oxygen puts you one tiny little spark away from something a hell of a lot worse than COVID.

Might want to think through that cunning plan one more time, Doc.


From the makers of "The Human Centipede" comes "The MAGA Missile"
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happened to the old rule of you never go "Ass to Lungs?"
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HawkEyes: They had their intestinal mucus scrubbed and were placed in "low-oxygen conditions."

It's a rough life being a lab rat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inspired by animals that breathe through their buttsSo... inspired by Trump's speeches?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They already talk out their asses, so I guess it tracks.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Butt Month.

I think they mean Butt Munch.

If it touches the butt, we'll be covering it.

If you touch my butt, I'm pressing charges.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: I don't think that is a real thing, and will refuse a butt ventilator.


I had a doctor obsessed with stool samples. I thought maybe he was trying to encourage me to get a new doctor. But on one of my trips to the lab with my sample the waiting room was full of a diverse group of people with their samples, and the lab people were all complaining about my doctor.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pernicious Q. Varmint: Don't farts contain methane, a flammable gas? Seems like adding pure oxygen puts you one tiny little spark away from something a hell of a lot worse than COVID.

Might want to think through that cunning plan one more time, Doc.


They thought of that.  The tanks I've seen come with a warning sticker:

Do not stick lit sparklers up your butt while using Rect-oxy-Gen (R) brand oxygen.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, it was an educational video.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evolution (9/9) Movie CLIP - It's Payback Time (2001) HD
Youtube maWXwv9cBS4
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This explains a lot about a lot of things.
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is this a Goop thing? Because it feels like a Goop thing.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This would be karma made manifest.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Buttbreathers were in Revelation. Study it out, people.
 
neongoats
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Plague rats should only get the through-the-asshole versions of medical care.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

neongoats: Plague rats should only get the through-the-asshole versions of medical care.


Root canals will be... interesting.
 
neongoats
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: neongoats: Plague rats should only get the through-the-asshole versions of medical care.

Root canals will be... interesting.


I mean, this is the kind of elective medical care they tend to skip anyway.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Monty Python- I Confess "Inflation" video
Youtube WEC0XOuT8d8
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skleenar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/maWXwv9c​BS4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Somebody wrote the musical score for that.
 
mononymous
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So if you crap out your intestinal lining by ingesting ivermectin you are going to die anyway? If only the Germans would come up with a name for that...


vorgefallenerivermectanus

/bitte schön
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.