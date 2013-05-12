 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Dam near Johnstown, PA is at a "critical stage". This is not a repeat from the three previous times   (wjactv.com) divider line
    Wilmore Dam reaches capacity, residents  
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wilmore Dam reaches capacity

Fark user imageView Full Size


I guess it's going beyond keeping it 100.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great.  That damned Johnstown Flood Tax ain't never gonna end, is it?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Finally they get some real use out of a tired old News Media cliche:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
NSFW language, Socialist thought:

Well There's Your Problem | Episode 66: Johnstown Flood of 1889
Youtube iXpMN2yHu3Y
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Be more specific, please. How dam near to Johnstown is it?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well, dam.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cake Hunter: Be more specific, please. How dam near to Johnstown is it?


12 miles, as the crow flies; a lot further than the infamous South Fork dam.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I just saw that you can buy an 8000 sqft four story multi-use apts/office space building for 189k!!!!!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What's the worst that could happen?
img.washingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You would think they would be able to make the dam  thing safe, or move to higher ground.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Teen charged with murder after pouring gas on couple, setting them on fire, police say
wjactv.comView Full Size

Sounds like somebody got "uncle fingered".
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Cake Hunter: Be more specific, please. How dam near to Johnstown is it?

12 miles, as the crow flies; a lot further than the infamous South Fork dam.


Oh. That's not close at all *cuts spending on dam maintenance*.

/ this is how you flood the town
 
Mister_poopy_pants
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Floods have continued to be a concern for Johnstown, which had major flooding in 1894, 1907, 1924, 1936, and 1977. The biggest flood of the first half of the 20th century was the St. Patrick's Day Flood of March 1936. It also reached Pittsburgh, where it was known as the Great Pittsburgh Flood of 1936. Following the 1936 flood, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredged the river within the city and built concrete river walls, creating a channel nearly 20 feet deep. Upon completion, the Corps proclaimed Johnstown "flood free."

Narrator: We have determined that was a lie. As you can see by the "1977" mention above and the events happening today, Johnstown is not "flood free"
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Dam near killed 'em.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How dam near Johnstown?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dothemath: Teen charged with murder after pouring gas on couple, setting them on fire, police say
[wjactv.com image 850x478]
Sounds like somebody got "uncle fingered".


Or someone took away her smart phone.
 
kevljo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How come there aren't any dam pictures in this thread?
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Henry Frick needed to get his carriage across again?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm not a journalist but may a pic of the f$cking dam would have been a plus.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
IT has already started spilling over the top....this does not bode well....
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I am curious. Do these towns exist before the dam is built? Or are there towns or communities that are built in the floodplain after the damn is constructed? And if that's true, who would buy there?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A little bit underwhelming.  I can see why they didn't bother with a pic.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I am curious. Do these towns exist before the dam is built? Or are there towns or communities that are built in the floodplain after the damn is constructed? And if that's true, who would buy there?


You can get 8000 sqft of mixed use building for 189k!!!!!
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'd call that more of a berm than a dam.
 
gbv23
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I remember reading about stuff like pandemics and The Johnstown Floods in this book back in 1981:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
woodjf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not one picture in the whole dam article.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I am curious. Do these towns exist before the dam is built? Or are there towns or communities that are built in the floodplain after the damn is constructed? And if that's true, who would buy there?


In some cases the towns near dams do pre-date the construction of a dam, yes. If water can flow freely all the time, it can't collect in one place. The point of a damn is to collect the water, usually for hydro-electric plant purposes. As for your incredulity about who would buy there, have you looked at America lately? Idiots. Idiots galore.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Finally they get some real use out of a tired old News Media cliche:

[Fark user image 850x478]


Kinda misleading if the dam hasn't broken yet though.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Walker: The biggest flood of the first half of the 20th century was the St. Patrick's Day Flood of March 1936. It also reached Pittsburgh, where it was known as the Great Pittsburgh Flood of 1936.


Not quite true.  They were separate floods, but cause by the same weather system.  The Connemaugh River flows through Johnstown to the Allegheny River and Pittsburgh via the Kiskiminetas River.  The Johnstown flooding in 1936 may have prolonged the flooding in Pittsburgh, but didn't cause it.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Schmerd1948: I am curious. Do these towns exist before the dam is built? Or are there towns or communities that are built in the floodplain after the damn is constructed? And if that's true, who would buy there?

You can get 8000 sqft of mixed use building for 189k!!!!!


Yeah, but then you have to factor in the fact that you'll be in Johnstown, PA.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Call me when WTAJ reports that the dam is about to burst.  They're more trustworthy than a Sinclair station, according to a former WJAC anchor.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is this a God dam?

/heh heh heh
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Johnstown is terrible
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The Night of the Johnstown Flood
Youtube d7EEtO8Dkcc
 
