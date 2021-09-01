 Skip to content
(ABC7 Chicago)   Serial egg-thrower tracked down as Facebook group scrambles, although some say it's just a harmless yolk and get ovum it   (abc7chicago.com) divider line
16
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"We're just demonstrating that we're doing this better than the police."

Well, no shiat. You can do ANYTHING not criminal better than the cops in the U.S.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, go directly to prison. Do not pass go. Do not collect two hundred dollars.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look on the sunny side, up to now that wasn't a problem. He also was caught right away, so it was over easy.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Egg Man- Beastie Boys
Youtube Kyar2C_wEq8
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: Subby, go directly to prison. Do not pass go. Do not collect two hundred dollars.


Yeah, I don't think anyone's going to shell out two hundred bucks for bad puns.  They'd have to be cracked.
 
Supadope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Egg Man - Beastie Boys
Youtube 5x5NCDYB1Lc
 
A Fark Handle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey is there a song by say the Beastie Boys I should know?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
and get ovum it


Really?

You had "get ova it" as an option and didn't use it?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That headline makes me want to take ivermectin.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I am the walrus.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

A Fark Handle: Hey is there a song by say the Beastie Boys I should know?


What, like this one?

Beastie Boys Egg Raid on Mojo Official Music Video 1982
Youtube G8uXwBEoUjM
 
creckert
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: A Fark Handle: Hey is there a song by say the Beastie Boys I should know?

What, like this one?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/G8uXwBEo​UjM]


Consider Opeth.

Opeth - Hex Omega (Audio)
Youtube DQh60zg3NaY
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Biledriver
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not sure if perpetrator or Subby:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
