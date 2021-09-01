 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Gender reveal milk crate challenge manages to not burn down the surrounding neighborhood
18
    More: Dumbass, Twitter, Crate, Pregnancy, Milk, Infant, Viral video, viral Milk Crate Challenge, viral video  
•       •       •

18 Comments
Saborlas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hate everything about this headline.
 
27 With Dadbod Though
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have had the woman do it.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The two worst things on the internet?

I have a few ideas but I'm going with The Blaze and OAN.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Murcia, Florida, and Facepalm watch as Dumbass runs 95 yards for the touchdown.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that was cute. a lot of enthusiasm in that crowd.

i always thought it would be fun to have the reveal color be purple or something like that.
people be like wtf?


also, it was magical finding out the sex of my crotch fruit upon exit (or entry depending on which side you're on).

that's right, magical.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SPARC Pile: Murcia, Florida, and Facepalm watch as Dumbass runs 95 yards for the touchdown.


95 yards?

It's been a few years but I don't recall a football game like that.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make him eat a tide pod. If he pukes blue, it's a boy, pink puke - it's a girl. Then he can fall to his death because this is the Worst Timeline.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Saborlas: I hate everything about this headline.


Mission accomplished...

/ Not subby
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I were married to a guy who thought this was a good idea, we'd be promptly divorced.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The presumed dad to be

I love that, can we get Geraldo to do the paternity test results?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When even the New York Post hates gender reveal stunts, maybe it's time to give them a goddamned rest, straights.  Who else is even left to tell you how stupid and dangerous they are?
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: SPARC Pile: Murcia, Florida, and Facepalm watch as Dumbass runs 95 yards for the touchdown.

95 yards?

It's been a few years but I don't recall a football game like that.


There was a 98 yard touchdown last year in a Tampa Bay game
https://www.tampabay.com/sports/bucs/​2​020/11/15/ronald-jones-sets-franchise-​record-with-98-yard-touchdown-run/?out​putType=amp
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a boy astard!
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Or maybe not bastard, not quite orphan,

What's that thing that has no father?
It's a failure?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sure looks to me like she's not really pregnant, they're not really having a baby, and this was all just some bullshiat viral social media asshattery designed to go viral.

Thankfully, I'm vaccinated... so fark off.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Those look like fake milk crates. I've got a couple from The Container Store.  They're overpriced and somewhat flimsy. I've got a few more from a couple of other places (probably WalMart or Target). They're not much better although I'm sure they were cheaper than Container Store.

I have 2 real milk crates which I either "found" or "liberated". depending on how you look at it  Okay, I admit, I stole them.

My version of the "milk crate challenge":

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's really a "piano bench". It's what I sit on when I try to play an old electronic keyboard. Sometimes my cat sleeps on it.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: Those look like fake milk crates. I've got a couple from The Container Store.  They're overpriced and somewhat flimsy. I've got a few more from a couple of other places (probably WalMart or Target). They're not much better although I'm sure they were cheaper than Container Store.

I have 2 real milk crates which I either "found" or "liberated". depending on how you look at it  Okay, I admit, I stole them.

My version of the "milk crate challenge":

[Fark user image image 576x724]

It's really a "piano bench". It's what I sit on when I try to play an old electronic keyboard. Sometimes my cat sleeps on it.


I'm a pianist, and my professional opinion is that your ass and your cat deserve better.
 
cefm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This level of attention whoring stupidity is why we got T**** and also why for the last 18 months this country can't do the simplest and stupidest things to stop the pandemic.
You know what color I want for your gender reveal?  COVID. Fark off.
 
