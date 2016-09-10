 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 New York)   After 20 years, more than 2/3 of FDNY firefighters, EMTs who worked at Ground Zero have long-term illnesses   (abc7ny.com) divider line
24
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

170 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Sep 2021 at 3:12 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That Twin Tower debris cloud looked like respiratory death to me at the time.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes but Wall Street got wealthier so it's all good.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: That Twin Tower debris cloud looked like respiratory death to me at the time.



It didn't help that Christine Whitman kept telling everyone the air was safe. Those first responders could have worn masks if they had the right info.
 
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am proud and thankful for the heroes that served on that day and following.

This article is doing them a bit of a disservice.  If the average rescuer was 35 then, they are 55 now.  I'm not surprised that 2/3 of any group of people 55 years old have some sort of ongoing health issue.

The most common concern cited in the article was acid reflux.

The heroes are just that.  This article, on the other hand, is clickbait, but at least it's honest about it.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Those first responders could have worn masks if they had the right info.


Except for the ones that said the dust was a hoax, of course....
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: SpectroBoy: Those first responders could have worn masks if they had the right info.

Except for the ones that said the dust was a hoax, of course....



Listen up young FARKers. . .   in the before times mostpeople believed in both science and protecting their own health. You might find this hard to believe now, but back in the day even conservatives would wear masks if they thought they might be exposed to dangerous chemicals. I know, it sounds crazy now, but by the onion on my belt I swear it is the TRUTH.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hmm, older people developing long term illnesses. This is unprecedented.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
20 years later, so do I.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Those dead firefighters are the sacrifice for Pete Davidson's career. So it all evens out.
 
Secret Troll Alt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thedumbone: I am proud and thankful for the heroes that served on that day and following.

This article is doing them a bit of a disservice.  If the average rescuer was 35 then, they are 55 now.  I'm not surprised that 2/3 of any group of people 55 years old have some sort of ongoing health issue.

The most common concern cited in the article was acid reflux.

The heroes are just that.  This article, on the other hand, is clickbait, but at least it's honest about it.


Username checks out.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Marcus Aurelius: SpectroBoy: Those first responders could have worn masks if they had the right info.

Except for the ones that said the dust was a hoax, of course....


Listen up young FARKers. . .   in the before times mostpeople believed in both science and protecting their own health. You might find this hard to believe now, but back in the day even conservatives would wear masks if they thought they might be exposed to dangerous chemicals. I know, it sounds crazy now, but by the onion on my belt I swear it is the TRUTH.


I honestly can't believe we fixed the ozone layer through prohibition of chemical use.

There is no way in hell we could do that today.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Surrender your boo-tah: 20 years later, so do I.


I did read the report and health concerns are related to the WTC attack.

I own that I am a douche and promise to improve if it's not too inconvenient and I don't forget.
 
King Something
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: SpectroBoy: Marcus Aurelius: SpectroBoy: Those first responders could have worn masks if they had the right info.

Except for the ones that said the dust was a hoax, of course....


Listen up young FARKers. . .   in the before times mostpeople believed in both science and protecting their own health. You might find this hard to believe now, but back in the day even conservatives would wear masks if they thought they might be exposed to dangerous chemicals. I know, it sounds crazy now, but by the onion on my belt I swear it is the TRUTH.

I honestly can't believe we fixed the ozone layer through prohibition of chemical use.

There is no way in hell we could do that today.


Hell, some GOP-controlled states would pass laws requiring the use of those chemicals, just to spite liberals.
 
gbv23
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I still recall the video of that lease-holder guy talking about how they decided to "pull" WTC-7

Recently I saw video of the cops clearing the area of WTC-7 before they demolished it.

The Turmp era should only strengthen doubts about the official story----especially the idea that it was a surprise to Cheney and Rummey

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That new doc Nat Geo is airing is pretty good.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's alright folks, they apologized.

Former EPA Leader Apologizes for Saying New York Air Was Safe After 9/11
Whitman had not previously apologized for her statements in 2001 assuring the public that the air around the World Trade Center was safe. Many first responders and others who lived and worked in the area have since been diagnosed with chronic respiratory illnesses or cancer related to their exposure to toxins released at Ground Zero. More than 37,000 people registered with the World Trade Center Health Program (WTCHP) have been declared sick, the Guardian reported.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
At least we invaded Iraq.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gbv23: I still recall the video of that lease-holder guy talking about how they decided to "pull" WTC-7

Recently I saw video of the cops clearing the area of WTC-7 before they demolished it.

The Turmp era should only strengthen doubts about the official story----especially the idea that it was a surprise to Cheney and Rummey

[i.imgur.com image 321x381]


So you are saying that the fact that a lot of Trump supporters believe crazy conspiracy theories means that this crazy conspiracy theory is more likely?

/wish we were better than this
 
Abox
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gbv23: I still recall the video of that lease-holder guy talking about how they decided to "pull" WTC-7


Remember the guy's name who placed and set off the charges?  Me neither.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
United States Environmental Protection Agency September 11 attacks pollution controversy
According to the report: a September 18 EPA statement saying that the air was "safe"[1] was made without sufficient reliable data available; the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) influenced the EPA to make reassuring comments to the public; and on September 12 the EPA Administrator issued a memo saying that all statements to the media must be cleared by the National Security Council.

Numerous key differences between the draft versions and final versions of EPA statements were found. A recommendation that homes and businesses near ground zero be cleaned by professionals was replaced by a request that citizens follow orders from NYC officials. Another statement that showed concerns about sensitive populations was deleted altogether. Language used to describe excessive amounts of asbestos in the area was altered drastically to minimize attention to the dangers it posed.[2] The report cited how samples showed that the asbestos levels were between double and triple the EPA's danger limit and that the CEQ edit defined it as "slightly above" the limit.

Another example of ''when the gov lies to you and kills you/injures you/makes you sick, nobody goes to jail''.

A lot of people should have hanged over this, yet no one got any consequences.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Yes but Wall Street got wealthier so it's all good.


How is this comment related?
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SpectroBoy: Lambskincoat: That Twin Tower debris cloud looked like respiratory death to me at the time.


It didn't help that Christine Whitman kept telling everyone the air was safe. Those first responders could have worn masks if they had the right info.


Have you learned nothing from Covid?  The masks don't do anything.
 
macadamnut
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And 3/3 NYPD officers has long term brain damage before even joining the force.  That's life in the big city, subby.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gbv23: I still recall the video of that lease-holder guy talking about how they decided to "pull" WTC-7

Recently I saw video of the cops clearing the area of WTC-7 before they demolished it.

The Turmp era should only strengthen doubts about the official story----especially the idea that it was a surprise to Cheney and Rummey

[i.imgur.com image 321x381]


Jet fuel can't melt steel right?
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.