Officers, paramedics charged in death of McClain, as Colorado attorney general says no one needs to die that hard
67
    Followup, Police, death of Elijah McClain, Police brutality, McClain's pleading words, Criminal Investigation Department, prosecution of the officers, Colorado's attorney  
•       •       •

SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I gasped out loud more than once while reading this horrifying article.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Murder
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Murder


nOt fOr cOpS.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
akm-img-a-in.tosshub.comView Full Size
 
Trevt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pandemics.
Wildfires.
Storms like we haven't seen in centuries.
Siberia melting in 100 degree heat.
A new political climate makes war likely rather than a possibility.
Then I read this and think we got it all coming.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in Denver and what happened to McClain is horrifying! He seemed like a sweet and gentle young man.

Keyser_Soze_Death: [akm-img-a-in.tosshub.com image 770x433]


I thought of Grumpy Cat too and I was probably making that face.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, we can't judge these officers by today's standards. This was 2019. Summary street executions were the cultural norm back then.
 
Bishop Sycamore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How hard? That hard!!
 
henryhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the party, pal!

/never saw Nooblighting
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KKK-hole
 
HempHead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had no idea paramedics could give out free Special K in Colorado.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Why they gotta take a knee during mah football game?!"

This is just another example as to why.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just to add to the tragedy, this never would have been given a second look if George Floyd hadn't been murdered.
 
flem77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I cheer whenever a cop dies.

ALL Cops Are Bad.
 
GBmanNC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ketamine isn't particularly deadly, in-fact, its used so often because it's really hard to kill someone with it. They must have given a massive dose that no one in their right mind would give.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yippee-ki-yay, Motherfarker!
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GBmanNC: Ketamine isn't particularly deadly, in-fact, its used so often because it's really hard to kill someone with it. They must have given a massive dose that no one in their right mind would give.


I think it's more about the airway being restricted in combo w/ the ketamine, not necessarily the dosage. It's used in anesthesia so it's also a reason you're not supposed to eat before surgery, lest you vomit and aspirate into your lungs.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why you dont settle for low grade insurance.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About Farking Time!

My daughter's ex had worked with him. She said he was one of the nicest people you could meet. Yet, the Aurora PD had all their bodycams fall off at the same time, and claimed that he grabbed a cops gun? That is complete BS. Then the police gas a bunch of peaceful violin players at his vigil and lied about being attacked. Not to mention the cops caught mocking his death. And yet, the Police Chief didn't discipline the cops because they couldn't dtermine how he died? A complete travesty of justice.

Until someone can produce evidence otherwise, it's safe to assume every cop in the Aurora PD is a POS.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
All cops are bad.

All of them.
 
Secret Troll Alt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

GBmanNC: Ketamine isn't particularly deadly, in-fact, its used so often because it's really hard to kill someone with it. They must have given a massive dose that no one in their right mind would give.


These cops set out to murder this man. Maybe the ketamine didn't kill him; Maybe it was aspiration of his vomit, the chokehold, or the way they roughed him up. Who knows. But these pigs came together and decided that someone was going to die. And this man was the first person they found. They lynched this man. Pure and simple.
 
ShowStop
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"You don't like me because you're a racist!"
 
A Fark Handle [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We're going need two threads for this shiat

DieHardRefs to your left
Comments to the right

/I didn't name him....
//God did that
///God's got a wicked sense of humor
 
Secret Troll Alt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: All cops are bad.

All of them.


Yes. All cops are bastards. Every single cop. Every one. Even the cool one down the street who throws weekend keggers, your uncle the cop, your retired peepaw the cop.

Are you a cop? Don't want to be a bastard anymore? Quit your job.

All cops are bastards. And I wouldn't piss on a cop's head if his hair were on fire.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Being a cop needs to be an aggravating factor in sentencing.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

GBmanNC: Ketamine isn't particularly deadly, in-fact, its used so often because it's really hard to kill someone with it. They must have given a massive dose that no one in their right mind would give.


The fire medics gave more than 2x the dose they should have administered to a 140 pound person.  However it wasn't the Ketamine alone that killed McClain, it was the prior asphyxia and the complete lack of any kind of airways monitoring after the Ketamine that proved to be fatal.
Fire medics, cops and ketamine are a dangerous combo, but it is a very useful and normally safe drug used across the country in EMS.  Just can't have complete negligent dumbasses administering it.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Two years ago?!
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The idea that police would catch up to, grab, startle, wrestle with, and then choke and handcuff and incapacitate and murder someone for having earphones and not hearing their oral calls demonstrates that they receive absolutely zero training on what to do if someone is deaf or hearing impaired.
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The usual cop defenders in local media have been remarkably (though not completely) silent.  They couldn't find a damn thing to discredit McClain as a person, so what you've heard is "it's a tough job" etc.

But these cops...

Heavy Metal: Hanging's Too Good For Him!
Youtube DVX4zGX3iWg
 
skyotter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He apologized to the people who were killing him, AS THEY WERE KILLING HIM.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
something something Yippee-Ki-Yay, motherfarkers!
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Police reform is impossible as long as the pension fund is off limits during litigation. Put that up for grabs and you'll see a lot of "the good ones" ratting out "the bad ones"
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
About farking time.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Aurora's highly critical review did not find any evidence to justify officers stopping McClain as he walked home from the store on Aug. 24, 2019, after a 911 caller had reported a man wearing a ski mask and waving his hands who seemed "sketchy."

A while back a guy shot up downtown Colorado Springs, killing a few people. There were about ten calls to 911 to report the man walking down the street with a gun and a gas can but authorities claimed they couldn't get involved because he wasn't doing anything illegal.

Shockingly, the guy was white.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Octob​e​r_2015_Colorado_Springs_shooting
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

GBmanNC: Ketamine isn't particularly deadly, in-fact, its used so often because it's really hard to kill someone with it. They must have given a massive dose that no one in their right mind would give.


According to the article, he was given 1.5 the dose for his weight.  Given that they didn't know what, if any, other drugs he may have in his system or other health statuses, a lethal dose could be as little as 100mgs.
 
LadySusan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Good. May they all go to jail for a long, long, long time.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No matter the size of your society you need some form of rules and consequences. In a family it may be a parent, in a marriage it is a spouse, in a city it might be the police and courts, etc... However, society would break down without police and more importantly a justice system.

So, let's all hate the police. Afterall, they are the first people you call when someone has killed your friend or family member.

Been raped? Call the police.
Bank robbed? Call the police.
Your kid has been stolen? Call the police
Someone teabagged you without your consent? Call the police

What would you cop haters do without law enforcement?
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What happened next isn't clear because all of the officers' body cameras come off as they move McClain to the grass

Mmh hm.
 
Nikademus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: GBmanNC: Ketamine isn't particularly deadly, in-fact, its used so often because it's really hard to kill someone with it. They must have given a massive dose that no one in their right mind would give.

According to the article, he was given 1.5 the dose for his weight.  Given that they didn't know what, if any, other drugs he may have in his system or other health statuses, a lethal dose could be as little as 100mgs.


Seriously. Mixing a dissaociative anesthetic with any other respiratory depressant onboard coupled with a chokehold is not even something that should be discussed in doing.
 
beakerxf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GBmanNC: Ketamine isn't particularly deadly, in-fact, its used so often because it's really hard to kill someone with it. They must have given a massive dose that no one in their right mind would give.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: The idea that police would catch up to, grab, startle, wrestle with, and then choke and handcuff and incapacitate and murder someone for having earphones and not hearing their oral calls demonstrates that they receive absolutely zero training on what to do if someone is deaf or hearing impaired.


As a Deaf person, I walk out of the house every day with this thought and look around accordingly, knowing that I'm potential prey for a trigger-happy cop that will absolutely not be held accountable.  In fact, I was once tackled by a cop at a library about 30 years ago because apparently a book didn't scan right and set off an audible alarm.

P.S.:  "hearing impaired" is considered an outdated and offensive term.  It should be "deaf or hard of hearing."
 
Secret Troll Alt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fire the cops. Strip them of their pensions. Take the restitution to recompense Elijah McClain's family from the police pension fund. 95% of the fund should be adequate compensation. Arrest the cops, put them in a supermax and weld the cells shut. Let them die of dehydration. But only after you brand "I Lynched Elijah McClain" on their foreheads. The paramedics that showed up and pumped a patient who was obviously being roughed up, in physical distress, and so scared he was vomiting, with a lethal dose of ketamine, should be banned from working in the medical field ever again. They shouldn't even be changing out trash bags in the old folks home. Brand their foreheads with "I helped lynch Elijah McClain" and then mutilate their hands so they can never operate a syringe again.

It's time to send a message.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: No matter the size of your society you need some form of rules and consequences. In a family it may be a parent, in a marriage it is a spouse, in a city it might be the police and courts, etc... However, society would break down without police and more importantly a justice system.

So, let's all hate the police. Afterall, they are the first people you call when someone has killed your friend or family member.

Been raped? Call the police.
Bank robbed? Call the police.
Your kid has been stolen? Call the police
Someone teabagged you without your consent? Call the police

What would you cop haters do without law enforcement?


Go talk to a few people about how the police treated them after they were raped.

When my wife worked in a rape crisis center half her job was protecting victims from the cops.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He played violin for the neighborhood kitties.

F*ck the police.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
JessieL:Go talk to a few people about how the police treated them after they were raped.

When my wife worked in a rape crisis center half her job was protecting victims from the cops.


So, if YOU were raped, what would be your plan of action?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: What would you cop haters do without law enforcement?


Waste less time in traffic court and municipal court for parking tickets. It's would be an invaluable gift to get that time stolen from my life back.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: What would you cop haters do without law enforcement?


Have my cousin not be in prison for 30 years for a crime he didn't commit. That's a big one, and it slipped my mind.
 
gbv23
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
