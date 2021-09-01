 Skip to content
 
(ABC 6 Providence)   Man dead after crashing into pole in Seekonk. If only he'd been in SeePole   (abc6.com) divider line
11
11 Comments     (+0 »)
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Beautiful crime-free Seekonk MA.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Primus - Jerry Was A Race Car Driver
Youtube LBQ2305fLeA
 
skyotter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
roc6783
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He was all See...konk...very sad...anyway.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Big Scott Manley bids you to 'Drive safe!'

/hullo!
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
was Seekonk the sound he made before dying?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Massachusetts trifecta complete. In three consecutive threads.
 
Flincher
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The victim was in his thirties? No, I said thirty pieces.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

