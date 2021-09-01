 Skip to content
(ABC 6 Providence)   Doctor attacked by pipe-wielding Colon. And you thought your colonoscopy was rough   (abc6.com) divider line
24
24 Comments     (+0 »)
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Doctor brings a finger, Colon brings a pipe, its the thug life.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...after violating prior bail terms from another assault.

Great work there, justice system.
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bartolo!  No!
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think I saw this on the Deadpool movie.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it Big Sexy?
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The prep is awful the colonoscopy is easy
 
hammettman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

oldfool: The prep is awful the colonoscopy is easy


Sure, it's after the procedure when your colon wakes up and discovers what you've done, and then attacks you with a pipe...
 
Blargosaurus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I thought Fred carried a sword or a night stick.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hard, pipe hittin' colons?  Did they get Medieval on on his ass?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

oldfool: The prep is awful the colonoscopy is easy


Don't I know it, just had one today so I'm getting a kick...
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My grandpa told his doctor, "I have an unusual problem. I fart all day long, but it's the weirdest thing. My farts never smell." Just then he ripped a gigantic fart. "See? Just like that, all day long, but no smell. Weird, huh?"

The doctor says he'll be right back, and returns from the other room with a length of metal pipe. Grandpa gets very worried, and asks the doctor what he's planning to do. "Well, first I'm going to prop that window open with this pipe. Then I'm going to try to figure out what the hell is wrong with your nose!"

True story.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Blargosaurus: I thought Fred carried a sword or a night stick.


Or a loaded Nobbs.
 
genner
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shinji3i
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Blargosaurus: I thought Fred carried a sword or a night stick.


Na, carries a penis mightier.
 
skybird659
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
General Colon Pow
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Was it Big Sexy?


BIG

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: ...after violating prior bail terms from another assault.

Great work there, justice system.


"Whew, ever serve time, Doc?"
 
saddestmanonearth [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: ...after violating prior bail terms from another assault.

Great work there, justice system.


Article with a picture of the colon
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A colonoscope is a flexible tube with an asshole at either end.
 
gbv23
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Colonoscopy: just like Facebook,
its good for looking-up old friends

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
crack or meerschaum?
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: Stud Gerbil: Was it Big Sexy?

BIG

[Fark user image 790x521]


Worst Double Dare obstacle ever.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Cafe Threads: ...after violating prior bail terms from another assault.

Great work there, justice system.


Yeah once you are accused of anything. You need to be locked up without question. EFF all those so called justifications of freedom and beyond a reasonable doubt.

Only the rich should be permitted to bypass the system. They are better than you because they say they are and you need to shut up.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hammettman: oldfool: The prep is awful the colonoscopy is easy

Sure, it's after the procedure when your colon wakes up and discovers what you've done, and then attacks you with a pipe...


Moon River?
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

