(CNN)   Good news, everybody. Amtrak is adding as many as 50 new routes to its service. Of course, this is America, so the trains basically move about as fast as they did in the old west and you'll get there faster if you drive. But, still. 50 new routes   (cnn.com) divider line
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amtrak is also slowed because it generally shares tracks with freight railroads that prioritize their own trains, forcing Amtrak trains to wait.


This is why we will never have good passenger train service.
 
Datanerd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Traveling outside of North America just shows you how far gone our infrastructure is. European rail used to be the gold standard, but East Asian rail, that is my new gold standard.
TRAINS PART 2 | OFFICIAL TRAILER | NJB STUDIOS
Youtube aM9Q5x6dM7w
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Get good service near me so I could work in Chicago but live up here. It's a dream that won't happen in my lifetime, but one can hope.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
...then let's make the railroads prioritize scheduled passenger traffic...or give back all that land.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Meh, I'm going to do it for a vacation.  I'll be in no hurry.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Amtrak is so amazing where it makes sense. Took the train from DC to NYC today and it's such a huge time saver compared to going to the airport.
I just wish the trains themselves were faster. It was marginally quicker than driving.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sabreace22: Traveling outside of North America just shows you how far gone our infrastructure is. European rail used to be the gold standard, but East Asian rail, that is my new gold standard.[YouTube video: TRAINS PART 2 | OFFICIAL TRAILER | NJB STUDIOS]


Riding the train in China made realize that America is decades behind on simple infrastructure. There's no comparison.

We got roads to show for our trouble, that are used for... Trucking traffic.
 
gbv23
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Trains, healthcare and smart folks = what we don't got in USA
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Or...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Surely there are more than 50 ways to crash?
 
trekkiecougar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Whar is our bullet trains, whar?!!!

Sheesh, as large is our country is we should have had bullet trains a long time ago!

But noOOoo, we can't have that because "some people we don't like might benefit from them".....SMDH!!!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lincoln65: Sabreace22: Traveling outside of North America just shows you how far gone our infrastructure is. European rail used to be the gold standard, but East Asian rail, that is my new gold standard.[YouTube video: TRAINS PART 2 | OFFICIAL TRAILER | NJB STUDIOS]

Riding the train in China made realize that America is decades behind on simple infrastructure. There's no comparison.

We got roads to show for our trouble, that are used for... Trucking traffic.


Well we also have basic human rights (mostly).
What would you rather have?  Decent rail service and get thrown in jail and possibly executed for making fun of the president, or crappy rail service, but you get to call the president a cheeto?
 
neongoats
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You also forgot to mention that in typical American train fashion, it will cost you 5x what it would cost to literally pay a taxi to drive you there.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Lemme guess...the only route west of Ohio is LA to Fresno.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I wonder how much high speed rail could've been funded with the money spent on a 20 year pointless war.
 
tuxq
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Trains are awesome.

It's a cheap way to get to NYC or DC from Charlotte without worrying about your car broken into or dealing with airport security bullshiat. Besides, Public transport/Uber/Lyft in major cities is actually useable and the parking sucks anyway.
 
