(ABC7Amarillo)   One in six people in the Texas Panhandle are facing hunger, which is why you put food in the pan, not the handle   (abc7amarillo.com) divider line
    Sad, High Plains Food Bank, Ogallala Aquifer, Texas, Llano Estacado, Amarillo, Texas, Great Plains, Texas Panhandle, Oklahoma  
•       •       •

UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This time of year, they can just pull off at any field between Dumas and Dalhart and fill the car with enough corn to make it through the winter.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abbot should just pass a law making hunger illegal.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they tried eating their boot straps?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

President of the High Plains Food Bank.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Have they tried eating their boot straps?


Hungry ones aren't always the deplorables.  Those assholes have created a choice slice of hell for everyone else that lives in Texas as well.
 
fat boy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The more people that die from Abbot's policy's, the more food for others. What is the problem?

Ya got what you voted for
 
auntedrie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Abbot should just pass a law making hunger illegal.


Just like the Mayor Garcetti did with the homeless in L.A. City, passing laws making being  homeless illegal.
Problem solved.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Compassion < Politics
 
Huntceet
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
HEY ABBOT you piece of shiate!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

UberDave: This time of year, they can just pull off at any field between Dumas and Dalhart and fill the car with enough corn to make it through the winter.


Not sure if joking, but 99% of the corn you see is feed corn.  Now, you can eat that as you would sweet corn, but it's not nearly as good.

You're also going to need a way to dry it.  Then you can mill it into cornmeal if you have a grindstone.  You're probably just better off eating pop tarts.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: SoupGuru: Have they tried eating their boot straps?

Hungry ones aren't always the deplorables.  Those assholes have created a choice slice of hell for everyone else that lives in Texas as well.


Anyone who isn't spitting distance from the coast can be safely assumed to eat a shiat sandwich if a liberal had to smell their breath.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
even though more jobs are available now compared to 2020, higher prices at the gas pump, grocery store and for rent are leaving people food insecure.

Remember folks, any inflation you may perceive is just transitory.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
let them eat barbecue
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But they will continue to vote for the people who do this to them, because what? You think they'll vote for DEMONcrats?

It appears that over 70%, and in some cases over 90% of them voted for Trump.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Khellendros [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

UberDave: This time of year, they can just pull off at any field between Dumas and Dalhart and fill the car with enough corn to make it through the winter.


I was thinking something like that myself.  I just did a drive through the panhandle, basically corner to corner on mostly county roads.  It's farms as far as the eye can see in every direction, for a few hundred miles.  Sad tho think they can't get basic nutrition there.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If you're hungry in Tejas, try to get yourself classified as a fetus. The government may then care about your well-being, at least a little.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Billboard in Vega, Texas, between Amarillo and the New Mexico border. Pic is from 2018.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Compassion < Politics


I have compassion.  The time comes however when you have to step back and analyze why these problems keep happening, and what the population at large thinks about doing the work necessary to solve them, vis-a-vis their elected representatives and policy decisions.  In this case, their choices have clearly been made.  Case in point, I have an in-law that would just as quickly vote for a Trump Republican as he would cash his SSD check, without a hint of self-awareness.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You can't very well have an End Times death cult if there are no End Times.
 
auntedrie
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

zepillin: let them eat barbecue


OK lets go here  rudysbbq.com
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So this September, it's time to talk about these real life struggles and how to solve them.
You can get involved by wearing orange.
"Take a picture, post it on social media and tag the food bank on any platform that you're on. We have several hashtags out there," Wilson said.

I was hungry before, but seeing a picture on social media of a person wearing orange and reading a hashtag filled me right up.
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If they're anything like the typical backwoods Texan, a little hunger would probably be good for them.
 
skyotter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I didn't know which bit sticking off Texas was the "panhandle" so I looked it up.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

That's a stubby little handle.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Toomgus hungers.
 
entangl3d
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Gotta love it when your home is in the news and all you can do is hold your head in shame.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What temperature do you have to cook meat to kill COVID?

/Two birds one stone
//Donner, party of 45
 
Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

rewind2846: Billboard in Vega, Texas, between Amarillo and the New Mexico border. Pic is from 2018.
[Fark user image 750x422]


That town is a shiathole and any sane person wants to get away from it
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
On the bright side: if they starve now, they won't need to worry about freezing this winter.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: UberDave: This time of year, they can just pull off at any field between Dumas and Dalhart and fill the car with enough corn to make it through the winter.

Not sure if joking, but 99% of the corn you see is feed corn.  Now, you can eat that as you would sweet corn, but it's not nearly as good.

You're also going to need a way to dry it.  Then you can mill it into cornmeal if you have a grindstone.  You're probably just better off eating pop tarts.


Yeah, joking.

I think it is a mix of feed, food, and fuel out there.  Most of the farms out there are "Texas Corn Products" or some company like that (can't remember off the top of my head).

When my son was younger, they used to have a little single-table rest stop out there...hell, it used to be right here:
https:/­/w­ww­*google*co­m/m­ap­s­/­[nospam-﹫-backwards]53­*8­6815​0​5,-102.2609335,569m/data=!3m1!1e3?hl=e​n

I would stop there and let me son check out the corn as you don't see too much of it growing down around Houston.
 
jso2897
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

auntedrie: Pocket Ninja: Abbot should just pass a law making hunger illegal.

Just like the Mayor Garcetti did with the homeless in L.A. City, passing laws making being  homeless illegal.
Problem solved.


I month old account posting dogshiat.
Go back to 4chan, troll.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: What temperature do you have to cook meat to kill COVID?

/Two birds one stone
//Donner, party of 45


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SisterMaryElephant
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Let them eat bootstraps
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

skyotter: I didn't know which bit sticking off Texas was the "panhandle" so I looked it up.
[upload.wikimedia.org image 300x284]
That's a stubby little handle.


Think the worst of the worst closest to a big shiat hole and you found it.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: So this September, it's time to talk about these real life struggles and how to solve them.
You can get involved by wearing orange.
"Take a picture, post it on social media and tag the food bank on any platform that you're on. We have several hashtags out there," Wilson said.

I was hungry before, but seeing a picture on social media of a person wearing orange and reading a hashtag filled me right up.


I had a real problem with my testicular cancer until I grew a moustache one November.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Compassion < Politics


I can't read this story because it's not really feasible to manually authorize all thirty or so potentially malicious scripts that characterize Sinclair media's output.

Given that Sinclair media exclusively produces the most malicious (and, statistically, outright fabricated) kind of agitprop for the american fascist movement and very little actual news, I'm gonna say that I don't have to wade through all the malware to say with pretty high confidence that your comment's something to be best filed under "irony".

I mean... these guys are basically OANN with orders to try to hide the path the money takes from the GOP megadonors a bit better than OANN does.  "Compassion" isn't really in the cards on this one unless it's compassion for selectively white people, and even then only if it's somehow at the expense of non-white ones.

// I mean... I'd say something like "could be worse, could be getting your news form Facebook", but Sinclair is actually the company producing a significant portion of that crap.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: SoupGuru: Have they tried eating their boot straps?

Hungry ones aren't always the deplorables.  Those assholes have created a choice slice of hell for everyone else that lives in Texas as well.


It is the job of the liberals to protect the deplorables from ever feeling the fallout of their own decisions on the off chance that some innocent party will be harmed, despite the fact that innocent parties continue to be harmed as long as the deplorables make those decisions.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why don't they just turn around?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Abbot should just pass a law making hunger illegal.


And to let random people sue hunger.
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Thank you for the helpful inclusion of several copies of the voting maps. They were quite a new revelation.

I somehow doubt though that it's the trump voters who are going to bed hungry at night.

But hey, the Cripple has money to continue work on the trump wall, so we're cool right?
 
SavageWombat
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: UberDave: This time of year, they can just pull off at any field between Dumas and Dalhart and fill the car with enough corn to make it through the winter.

Not sure if joking, but 99% of the corn you see is feed corn.  Now, you can eat that as you would sweet corn, but it's not nearly as good.

You're also going to need a way to dry it.  Then you can mill it into cornmeal if you have a grindstone.  You're probably just better off eating pop tarts.


Corn isn't really food unless you know how to cook it properly.
 
