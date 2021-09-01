|
Fark NotNewsletter: Ba-dee-ya, dancin' in September
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2021-09-01 1:14:03 PM (18 comments) | Permalink
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
Thanks to all the TotalFarkers who dropped in to comment on the new designs last week, I really appreciate your input. Should have something more for you to look at next week, along with quite possibly the dumbest new feature we've ever announced. Odds are it'll take longer than I think, but I just wanted to tease that. Sign up for TotalFark today to see what this is all about.
This week, the Fark News Livestream is on Thursday at 3 p.m. Eastern. KCBlueGal will be back, along with Trevor who has survived the wilds of suburban Toronto for yet another week. Hopefully this week the audio will work, I'm still on a clip to fix one thing and break two more each episode. It was a weird one this week, you won't be disappointed
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Prank Call of Cthulhu knew what made OnlyFans cancel the content policy change they had planned
blastoh had a bad side effect from the vaccine
farkingismybusiness explained why a fitness coach wasn't going to get vaccinated until experiencing COVID-19 changed his mind
Devolving_Spud was ready to help Pfizer market their COVID-19 vaccine
Stephen_Falken found out how trashy tabloid articles can revive your interest in serious world events
covfefe explained why a woman expressed relief that her car and house didn't hit each other as they floated by in floodwater
Biscuit Tin told us why a credit report wasn't necessary at the moment
hugram thought a cop who grabbed an unwilling woman and punched her husband had an appropriate name
Sin_City_Superhero let us know what kind of oil a woman got from her grandma to keep it healthy while she grew it out for 17 years
snowybunting asked a question about OnlyFans' change of heart
Smart:
EvilEgg pointed out the best part of this year's Minnesota Renaissance Festival
duppy told us what happened when an acquaintance who refused the vaccine came down with the virus
Sorelian's Ghost gave advice about farking with meese
shastacola had a different sort of compliment for Charlie Watts
Bslim described what a now-former cop did to receive a 25-year prison sentence for murder (One error, though: He was the third officer to show up and he grabbed his shotgun and ran to the house, did not return to the car for the gun)
runs with mutts had a theory that there was some irony in why someone was using signal jammers
SurelyShirley gave examples of how if you're well enough to go places where social distancing isn't possible, you can survive wearing a protective mask
Politics Funny:
dionysusaur had a dark prediction for a man who was on a ventilator after self-treating with ivermectin
optimistic_cynic didn't realize koinbahd was referring to the man in the video at the top of the thread
mrshowrules pointed out that Madison Cawthorn was not following proper procedure
ViolentEastCoastCity mailed a reply to a "petition to reject Biden-Harris"
mrshowrules put a MAGA rally sign in a different setting
Politics Smart:
EvilEgg came up with an appropriate-for-Fark analogy for people who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19
wademh analyzed what Trumpers actually like about Donald Trump
ox45tallboy thought that some police officers' attitude about vaccine mandates is quite familiar
snowblur pointed out why it wasn't a bad idea for the officer who shot Ashli Babbitt to do an interview with Lester Holt
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
Circusdog320 upgraded the attack crop duster
FarkingIceHole didn't change anything in this picture?
noazark made an iconic science fiction film even iconic-er
opalakea gave us a better twist than a smoke monster
Yammering_Splat_Vector gave us a peek at Jerry Seinfeld's new drama series
noazark got ready to play a dangerous game of dominoes
noazark erected a much more original statue
Yammering_Splat_Vector built some armor for this armor
retrophil didn't know what Charlie Sheen was talking about
dlarsen222 showed why we love Lucy
Captions:
From Caption this curmudgeonly crustacean:
guestguy figured this is a crabby old crab
Harry Freakstorm shared this crustacean's heroic journey
Fartist Friday: Show & Tell Volume 11
This one ended in a tie with two paintings: opalakea's sweet pug in repose and RedZoneTuba's swan in rippling pond
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: This week we're celebrating National Wildlife Day with newly-made art featuring wild critters. Take a photo, create a Photoshop, draw a drawing, etc. of creatures great and small. All entries must be created just for this contest.
Farktography: Back to School
peachpicker shared a very important first day
Beyond Fark
SweetBecca (by DisseminationMonkey)
We learned the sad news of the recent loss of Farker SweetBecca. She was best known on Fark as a beloved member of Fark's Caturday community. While she was less active on Fark over the past couple of years, she had grown close to the Caturday community and kept in touch with them. Our hearts go out to her friends and family. You can visit SweetBecca's memorial thread with her Caturday friends here.
DedParrot (by Blythe)
After 20 years of Farking (and 58 years on Earth) Farker DedParrot is now Beyond Fark. As shared in his memorial thread "DedParrot passed far too early in June of 2021, a few weeks shy of his 58th birthday. Although he led a healthy lifestyle, he was struck down 20 feet from the ER door by a massive cardiac event. He was a fan of (among other things) comics, sci-fi, and of course Monty Python. He leaves behind four older siblings, a heartbroken wife, and 15-year old son. Ironically, his wife is named Joy."
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on last week's Quiz, although the 1000 club remains empty once again. Pity, too because I've got fresh local strawberries going in the ice cream maker this evening. On the Quiz itself, Oliver Twisted came out on top with 998, followed by FacelessDevil30 in second with 945 and Xanadone in third with 925. partasti made fourth with 925, and Marcus Aurelius got in the top five with 917.
The hardest question on Last Week's Hard Quiz was about the newest Girl Scout Cookie. Only 38% of quiztakers knew that the upcoming thick crumbly chocolate with sea salt and caramel would be called "Advernturfuls." "Chalet Cremes," available from 1990-95, were lemon and vanilla cream-filled shortbread cookies embossed with the image of the Girl Scout World Center in Switzerland, and "Juliettes" were crunchy caramel and pecan cookies coated in chocolate that were available from 1993-96.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about a vandal menacing the countryside village of Wonersh in Surrey in the UK. 89% of quiztakers knew that it was Heinz Baked Beans that came in a distinctive blue-labeled can. I don't get the marketing on that, as most all American brands put their baked beans in a brownish bean-colored can. If we see blue in our beans, we usually throw them away or feed them to the opossum at the edge of the woods. Maybe the reasoning is that Britain has no opossums to eat their blue baked beans.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was about which fast food joint thinks you don't have enough diabeetus and is now offering a "glazed donut," which is actually a clump of dough balls coated in icing made to tear apart for sharing. Only 41% knew that it was McDonald's that didn't think we were getting enough of our daily dose of sugar from its McCafe offerings, and is now pouring the sugar directly onto the fried carbohydrates. Then again, they could have brought back the Arch Deluxe instead, so perhaps we should count our blessings.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about which actor had gotten his voice back through new technology from British start-up Sonatic. 84% of quiztakers knew that it was Val Kilmer who had tragically lost his very recognizable voice after a tracheotomy due to throat cancer back in 2014. I'm not sure if they'll be using this technology for his role in the upcoming "Top Gun: Maverick," but then again, it feels like this movie was completed back in 2012 so it might not have been necessary.
If you missed out on last week's Quiz, you can give the Fark Weird News Quiz a shot now that you know a couple of the answers. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll do it all again this week.
