 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Maskless Illinois church camp linked to exactly what you think it's linked to   (npr.org) divider line
34
    More: Stupid, Public health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 cases, Health officials, The Camp, Report, number of people, Abbas Kiarostami  
•       •       •

777 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Sep 2021 at 3:44 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pederasty?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Insurrectionist "militia"?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A rash of tool shed fingerings...?
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Pederasty?


Damn, killed in the boobies.

Get the lights, somebody.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Pederasty?


You thought that two hours ahead of me. I need Total Fark.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fingers in buttholes?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: A rash of tool shed fingerings...?


Wow. Just like smelling some old school formula Off! that really brings back my some memories.
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If any of them end up with huge medical bills, please let me know.

I'd be happy to donate to either a defundme or a gofarkyourself in their time of need.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


?
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ass eating?
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were made closer to god?
 
wiwille
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the blood of Jesus doesn't protect you from COVID-19? My religious family will be shocked by this.

Just kidding, they still think it's a hoax.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pedophiles and buggery?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dracos31: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Pederasty?

Damn, killed in the boobies.

Get the lights, somebody.


If they have boobies they're too old
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, 180/800 were infected (22.5%).
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...was there a Sadie Hawkins dance to wrap up the men's conference and kickoff the teen camp?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wiwille: So the blood of Jesus doesn't protect you from COVID-19? My religious family will be shocked by this.

Just kidding, they still think it's a hoax.


They must have forgotten about the lamb's blood.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see the UFIAs were covered already...
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Por que tan serioso: dothemath: A rash of tool shed fingerings...?

Wow. Just like smelling some old school formula Off! that really brings back my some memories.


img.cinemablend.comView Full Size
 
wiwille
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: wiwille: So the blood of Jesus doesn't protect you from COVID-19? My religious family will be shocked by this.

Just kidding, they still think it's a hoax.

They must have forgotten about the lamb's blood.

[Fark user image 605x338]


In all seriousness, if Ted Nugent came out and said drinking lamb's blood will prevent and cure COVID, a virus they don't believe in, even though some have had it, they'd do it.

/The water girl Lillia was hot
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Feeding the homeless? Helping elderly people?
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: dracos31: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Pederasty?

Damn, killed in the boobies.

Get the lights, somebody.

If they have boobies they're too old


They have moobs. Don't judge, some priests like that.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fixing the cable?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Death by snickersnag?
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"no deaths were reported"

That sucks.
 
ElFugawz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Russian Roulette, sorta
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is this what they mean by COVID death camps?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

quo vadimus: "no deaths were reported"

That sucks.


Yet.
 
dracos31
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: whither_apophis: dracos31: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Pederasty?

Damn, killed in the boobies.

Get the lights, somebody.

If they have boobies they're too old

They have moobs. Don't judge, some priests like that.


The fat ones can't run away as easy.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Inbreeding?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Keep an eye out for Eastern Ohio this month.   The biggest county fair in the state -- the Canfield Fair -- is open for business through Labor Day (it was closed last year).   Expect six figures of COVIDiots to show up.   By the end of the month there could very well be 5000+ new cases from this event.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Damn, 180/800 were infected (22.5%).


180/800 were infected that we know about.If you test everyone you'll find asymptomatic carriers are roughly 40% of the infected, and so I bet a ton of the rest are busy spewing virus far and wide without knowing.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A maskless Illinois church?
 
gbv23
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
At Unitarian summer camp, we played 'Committee Of The Hill' (where we learned about power-sharing)

There was an archeological dig where they found an ancient Library Card, from our Unitarian ancestors

/hiyoooo
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.