(CBC)   Canada's free health care had a nurse working for free and now she can't work   (cbc.ca) divider line
15
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least this person got canned. Meanwhile, a significant minority of nurses down south are still antivaxxers, seemingly without consequence.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When authorities attempted to arrest her she started flapping her eyelashes and flew away.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait! You mean you have to have a degree to be a nurse?
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

themindiswatching: At least this person got canned. Meanwhile, a significant minority of nurses down south are still antivaxxers, seemingly without consequence.

Minority?


Dude, our county health department just released that over half of our county's nurses are not vaccinated or have refused for "religious" reasons.

It's not a minority. Healthcare professionals aren't immune to stupidity and stigging, sadly.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:Woman accused of posing as a nurse

I mean, usually I enjoy when women pose as nurses
But this is a definite exception.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just hire her. Nursing shouldn't be one of those professions where you have to take classes.
Just set her up with a mentor and within a week or two she'll be as good as the other nurses and
earning an actual paycheck.
Come one, man.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Wolf892: Just hire her. Nursing shouldn't be one of those professions where you have to take classes.
Just set her up with a mentor and within a week or two she'll be as good as the other nurses and
earning an actual paycheck.
Come one, man.


You should go post this on r/nursing

It'll be funny to see.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Wait! You mean you have to have a degree to be a nurse?


Associates Degree.
But that is very easy, as long as you pay the cost and show up for 18 months.
(I assume they withhold your degree if you don't pay, but maybe not even then)

"Nurse" is one of the few professions we have that require a LOT of positions to be filled, so they aren't always filled with the best people.
See also:
Cop, Teacher, Waitstaff, Congressperson
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
She deserves a severe lashing.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Free" healthcare, subby?  You know people actually have to for it, right?  They just give their money over to the government first under threat of jail, instead of having a choice in who they go see, etc.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Hey Nurse!: Wait! You mean you have to have a degree to be a nurse?

Associates Degree.
But that is very easy, as long as you pay the cost and show up for 18 months.
(I assume they withhold your degree if you don't pay, but maybe not even then)

"Nurse" is one of the few professions we have that require a LOT of positions to be filled, so they aren't always filled with the best people.
See also:
Cop, Teacher, Waitstaff, Congressperson


Looking at TFA's in the PolTab, the only prerequisite for CongressCritters is to cooperate with grift/fundraising...
 
gnosis301
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: "Free" healthcare, subby?  You know people actually have to for it, right?  They just give their money over to the government first under threat of jail, instead of having a choice in who they go see, etc.


Oh no!
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: "Free" healthcare, subby?  You know people actually have to for it, right?  They just give their money over to the government first under threat of jail, instead of having a choice in who they go see, etc.


Another ignorant American heard from.

We can see any doctor we want.  We also have the added benefit of not getting wiped out financially if we have a health problem.

Try something other than a steady diet of Fox and OAN.
 
whitroth
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: "Free" healthcare, subby?  You know people actually have to for it, right?  They just give their money over to the government first under threat of jail, instead of having a choice in who they go see, etc.


Talk about a sucker.

Fact, something you don't have:
As of 2016, when I looked it up, Medicaid (younger people) in the US average $7300 (I think - plus or minus $1k) for men/year, and $8300/yr for women. Meanwhile, my company, before I retired, was putting $12,000 every year for me, and I was contributing more.

And in Canada, they don't have to worry about some moron insurance company refusing to pay, because it wasn't pre-approved (like someone I know on FB where they refused to pay for chemo for his cancer).

But you're so deluded that you think that this is better, pay or die.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: "Free" healthcare, subby?  You know people actually have to for it, right?  They just give their money over to the government first under threat of jail, instead of having a choice in who they go see, etc.


Fool who knows nothing of our health care system has spoken, now he can remain silent
 
