 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Looks like the General Lee's in more trouble than a Junebug in molasses. And it's pretty thick molasses, too   (nypost.com) divider line
13
    More: Scary, The Dukes of Hazzard, John Schneider, Bo Duke, 61-year-old actor, The General Lee, Dukes of Hazzard, star John Schneider, photo of the orange stunt car  
•       •       •

801 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Sep 2021 at 7:36 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would name that fallen tree Appomattox.

Maybe make something cool out of it.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He can just jump over the debris in the general lee
 
Farkin Charlie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sorry Jon, but there was nothing about what Ida did to the general lee that could be considered a "Miss"
 
gar1013
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: I would name that fallen tree Appomattox.

Maybe make something cool out of it.


You pay $10 a month to comment on news articles, and that's what you come up with?

Sad.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ain't no way he's getting out of this bucket o' syrup.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is Cooter OK?
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Is Cooter OK?


TFA didn't say anything about his wife.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm going to have to declare this life imitating art:

Why artist Hank Willis Thomas smashed up 'The Dukes of Hazzard's' General Lee
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: Ain't no way he's getting out of this bucket o' syrup.


Is that strictly a Patton Oswalt quote or was it actually said at some point in the series?
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Years ago when I was watching Smallville, the actor playing pa Kent looked kind of familiar. But actors are often in many different projects, so I never gave it much thought.

At the beginning of one episode, pa Kent is driving his truck when the "Good Old Boys" song comes on the radio and he begins singing along. Oh, right. Its kind of obvious, but without the accent it is less so.

It's great he was helping others, and too bad about his house. On the other hand, it's a good thing he was away helping folks, or that tree would have really kissed his grits.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Damn, it got all the way up to Smallville, Kansas?
 
skyotter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Okay, I kind of want to know if the car in the tree is displayed like it was in mid-jump, or if that's where the storm left it.  Either way, I can't decide which is cooler.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Meanwhile, a methed up family assaulted a single woman on a picnic with their cooked hotdogs

The Aristocrats
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.