(France 24)   WHO announces new mu-sick   (france24.com) divider line
28
lolmao500
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How in the hell is the WHO still headed by mister lick-those-chinese-balls Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This Greek alphabet stuff is so far out they need to use quotes around 'mu'
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Mu is the Colombia variant.

Thankfully, those who are vaccinated can still enjoy their morning cup of coffee.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Will it be as bad as Delta is right now? If not, maybe this won't be too bad.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Lambda variant started in Peru and now this from Columbia. Good thing there's no easy way for South Americans to cross our border. Oh wait!
 
geggy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It could be Mad Cow Disease variant.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wow, they really seem to be doubling down on the "die quickly" healthcare plan.
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Will it be as bad as Delta is right now? If not, maybe this won't be too bad.


You'll have to get on your knees and pray...
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Will it be as bad as Delta is right now? If not, maybe this won't be too bad.


I approve of this observation.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"The WHO said its global prevalence has declined to below 0.1 percent among sequenced cases."

Usually declining prevalence means it's being outcompeted.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well done, subby. +1.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is this the variant that cow dewormer works on?
 
starsrift
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I guess the positive thing is that this is too slow and uncertain enough to eradicate the human species. It's just a threat we'll have to deal with for the next twenty years because farkos don't vaccinate.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When does it hit the Captain Trips stage?
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I know ARES is the new cool thing, but do we really need another online text RPG codebase?

/MUD, MUSH, MUCK, MUX
//look, I can only work with what I've got
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
New York, London, Paris, Munich..

Everyone in Bogota, got mu-sick

Got, gaaaaht, got mu-sick

/ enjoy your ear-worm, everbody!
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is going to turn out to be really viscous, isn't it?
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What's the plan for what's after Omega?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So Covid is making the jump from humans to cattle?

I blame Devin Nunes.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: What's the plan for what's after Omega?


Hurricane names.
 
ChibiDebuHage
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
HOTY candidate. Bravo!
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: What's the plan for what's after Omega?


I heard it was constellations or planets. Uranus is going to kill us all.
 
ChibiDebuHage
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Dustin_00: What's the plan for what's after Omega?

Hurricane names.


Fark usernames.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How did you get that link to work subby.
I tried and it said link invalid.
Mine sucked anyway
 
ukexpat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
HOTY candidate, calling it now.
 
ChibiDebuHage
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But honestly, why not license out the naming to highest bidder like they do with stadiums?

A lot of money could go to medical research.

Tell ya what, let's give away the first couple variant naming rights as promotional freebees:

"Ron DeSantis presents, Covid variant XYZ"
Or
"Covid variant 19h, brought to you by the folks at the GOP".

Mandate that all naming of the variant in news must use this format.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
