(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for September 1 is 'regnant' as in: "The worst thing you can do now in Texas is to get 'regnant"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
8
    More: Interesting, Index finger, Finger, Hand, Middle finger, bare-chested Washington, regnant style of Greco-Roman antiquity, Roman Empire, Classical antiquity  
248 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Sep 2021 at 10:32 PM



8 Comments
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Because you won't be able to get a Frank Gorshin.

- he's dead
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Tin roof rusted!
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You know, I hate most of these.

But this one?

Sucks also.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's how Reginald N Ant would abbreviate his name.
 
Bread314
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I like the word of the day but I appreciate when they pick one that at least one person reading the article that day will have a chance to use it.  Regnant is a word that only shows in print when Grammerly tells someone they've used "dominant" or "regal" too many times and its never used in conversation.  Every synonym of the word is better at conveying what is meant.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I read this headline in the voice of Jeffy from Dysfunctional Family Circus. +1 Subby
 
Popsqueak
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Diminishing returns on these.  Maybe it's time to give them a break for a while so they can become fresh again.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'd like to get quick and dirty with the Grammar Girl.
 
