On this day in history, in 1939, Nazi Germany was invited to tour Poland.
7
    World War II, Poland, Germany, German forces, Nazi Germany, Great Britain, Operation Barbarossa, Polish army  
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sie werden sich hinsetzen! Sie werden ruhig sein! Sie werden nicht beleidigen Deutschland!
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And now who can even remember what all the fuss was about?
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It was really just a big misunderstanding so let's not talk about that.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
As a child I wondered why Hitler was allowed to gain so much unchecked power, then saw Trump do the same
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Which trapped my Mom in Switzerland.

Her name was very obviously Jewish, and she had just travelled from the Atlantic coast, across France, with a Nazi traveling companion who was returning to Germany.  I have her journal of her trip.  The whole thing was quite bizarre.

One odd part is where she has a bad cold and cannot find anyone selling cough drops that do not contain cocaine.
 
joepennerlives
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It was Putsch Punch.  Tastes great with just a hint of sugar and over 75% more anti-semitism.
 
