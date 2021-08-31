 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   Widow of Florida officer who refused vaccine holds vaccination event at his funeral   (tampabay.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Guess she got the last word.
I like her.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's good work.

Sorry for her loss...
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for her.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the perfect crime. Get secretly vaccinated, convince the spouse you want rid of not to get the vaccine, then take them to a a bunch of high risk locations.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarrySouth: That's good work.

Sorry for her loss...


It's hard for me to make a sarcastic remark, given what a class act his wife is.

I guess I'll say he didn't deserve her.
 
punishmentforshoplifting
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This whole thing is just so farking depressing, I'm so tired of it all. I can't begin to imagine what healthcare workers are going through on a daily basis.

I'm glad she had the strength to do this.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah.  I don't feel a need to say anything negative, her actions have demonstrated that she knows.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: It's the perfect crime. Get secretly vaccinated, convince the spouse you want rid of not to get the vaccine, then take them to a a bunch of high risk locations.


Never thought of that. Yup. Great idea for a spouse who wants to take out their idiot SO... get vaccinated in secret then go all in on the vaccine conspiracies and anti-masks and go to antimask rallies, etc...
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You hold 'em, I'll vaxx them" /s
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: It's the perfect crime. Get secretly vaccinated, convince the spouse you want rid of not to get the vaccine, then take them to a a bunch of high risk locations.

Never thought of that. Yup. Great idea for a spouse who wants to take out their idiot SO... get vaccinated in secret then go all in on the vaccine conspiracies and anti-masks and go to antimask rallies, etc...


If your spouse was a Trumper wouldn't you be tempted to do the same?
 
soze [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That body language is epic wifely "I told you so".

"I begged and pleaded with you for months.  I was willing to move heaven and earth to make sure you got vaccinated however you wanted as long as you did it, and now look at you.  Your dumb ass in the forever box."
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the way.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My cousins wife died of covid last week. She was 47 and the two of them both had not gotten vaxxed and both ended up in the hospital with it. He was sorted and released after a couple of days but she spent almost three weeks on a vent until she passed.

Do not be like my idiot relatives. Get vaccinated you dumbasses.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beyond his job as a police officer, Weiskopf also had worked as a chiropractor, firefighter and EMT.

Ahh. There it is.

In the past two years I've watched chiropractors side with stupidity and ignorance often enough to come to the conclusion that they're basically all quacks who suffer from severe Dunning-Kruger effect. The little bit of knowledge they have makes them feel like they have all the answers, when really they have none worth a damn.

Good on this particular quack's wife for sticking to guns and getting vaccinated, and turning his unnecessary death into a possible learning experience for others. If I'm honest, I doubt it worked on most of his coworkers and the average Floridian, but she tried.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: My cousins wife died of covid last week. She was 47 and the two of them both had not gotten vaxxed and both ended up in the hospital with it. He was sorted and released after a couple of days but she spent almost three weeks on a vent until she passed.

Do not be like my idiot relatives. Get vaccinated you dumbasses.


So he survives covid then gets a nice $40k+ medical bill in the mail + funeral costs. Noice.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: It's the perfect crime. Get secretly vaccinated, convince the spouse you want rid of not to get the vaccine, then take them to a a bunch of high risk locations.

Never thought of that. Yup. Great idea for a spouse who wants to take out their idiot SO... get vaccinated in secret then go all in on the vaccine conspiracies and anti-masks and go to antimask rallies, etc...


Perks: Early insurance money/survivor benefits.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WilderKWight: Beyond his job as a police officer, Weiskopf also had worked as a chiropractor, firefighter and EMT.

Ahh. There it is.

In the past two years I've watched chiropractors side with stupidity and ignorance often enough to come to the conclusion that they're basically all quacks who suffer from severe Dunning-Kruger effect. The little bit of knowledge they have makes them feel like they have all the answers, when really they have none worth a damn.

Good on this particular quack's wife for sticking to guns and getting vaccinated, and turning his unnecessary death into a possible learning experience for others. If I'm honest, I doubt it worked on most of his coworkers and the average Floridian, but she tried.


What little good some chiropractors manage to do are things that actual medical professionals are already doing, and under more rigorous and ethical standards.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


boo farking who
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: It's the perfect crime. Get secretly vaccinated, convince the spouse you want rid of not to get the vaccine, then take them to a a bunch of high risk locations.

Never thought of that. Yup. Great idea for a spouse who wants to take out their idiot SO... get vaccinated in secret then go all in on the vaccine conspiracies and anti-masks and go to antimask rallies, etc...


And from the looks of the guy, she also fed him all the donuts. Gotta get that comorbidity up!
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Someone Else's Alt: My cousins wife died of covid last week. She was 47 and the two of them both had not gotten vaxxed and both ended up in the hospital with it. He was sorted and released after a couple of days but she spent almost three weeks on a vent until she passed.

Do not be like my idiot relatives. Get vaccinated you dumbasses.

So he survives covid then gets a nice $40k+ medical bill in the mail + funeral costs. Noice.


While I feel for him for the lose of his wife, I have little sympathy for the arrogant stupidity and blind rage for the people that are spreading the misinformation for grift and political points.

My cousin is a good person, a 30 year Marine vet and now a lawyer that does child advocacy work, a good father and worked hard to help his community be a better place to live for families. His son is an active duty Navy diver and he lost his mother to ignorance and stupidity.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's weird that these fools don't want to get the vaccine until they personally die from the virus. One of my coworkers had a sister DIE and he still didn't want to get the shot until HE almost died of COVID himself.

The right-wing noise machine is a farking brain-washing tool that honestly needs to be destroyed.
 
cefm
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wonder how many other of her views and opinions he dominated, ignored, or forcibly stifled while they were married.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: One of my coworkers had a sister DIE and he still didn't want to get the shot until HE almost died of COVID himself.


Thats just nuts. Thats mental illness levels of denial. Theres tens of millions of brainwashed cultists in this country and this isnt hyperbole.

Russia and the GOP should burn to the farking ground for this crap.
 
A Fark Handle [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: It's weird that these fools don't want to get the vaccine until they personally die from the virus. One of my coworkers had a sister DIE and he still didn't want to get the shot until HE almost died of COVID himself.

The right-wing noise machine is a farking brain-washing tool that honestly needs to be destroyed.


I don't care that there's right noise machine,
I DO farking care that Public Health and vaccines became political. Never should have come on this...
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Shoulda taken Ivemectarin
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

punishmentforshoplifting: This whole thing is just so farking depressing, I'm so tired of it all. I can't begin to imagine what healthcare workers are going through on a daily basis.

I'm glad she had the strength to do this.


For healthcare workers, it's not much different than a war zone where you could catch Covid anytime and quite possibly die from it!  That, and also having to deal with ignorant Anti-Vaxxers who get sick, pass it on to their friends and family, die, and then have their family hire some scum sucking Lawyers to still try and sue anyone and everyone involved - including the hospital chef and cleaning crew!  So Medical Professionals are indeed burnt out and leaving the profession as this is turning into a forever war against a mutating enemy that never rests!

But if you are one of the many Anti-Vaxxers out there, then there is indeed hope for you - it's called the MAGA cocktail and is very easy to make and take - just mix 1 shot of Vodak with 2 shots of Bleach and three spoonfuls of Ivermectin in a blender and serve on ice!  This will ensure that you do not catch Covid, cancer, tapeworms or any number of STD's and can also be used to treat lice!  So don't believe those so called "scientists" and Medical "Experts", as they are all in on the Big Steal and Big Lie and the current "Witch Hunt" against our Dear Leader returning in September in order to expose this Covid fraud on Capitalism and the Free Markets and expose their secret satanic pedophile war on true red QMericans!
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

austerity101: WilderKWight: Beyond his job as a police officer, Weiskopf also had worked as a chiropractor, firefighter and EMT.

Ahh. There it is.

In the past two years I've watched chiropractors side with stupidity and ignorance often enough to come to the conclusion that they're basically all quacks who suffer from severe Dunning-Kruger effect. The little bit of knowledge they have makes them feel like they have all the answers, when really they have none worth a damn.

Good on this particular quack's wife for sticking to guns and getting vaccinated, and turning his unnecessary death into a possible learning experience for others. If I'm honest, I doubt it worked on most of his coworkers and the average Floridian, but she tried.

What little good some chiropractors manage to do are things that actual medical professionals are already doing, and under more rigorous and ethical standards.


Good for her, indeed. I have a chiropractor who does a marvelous job of adjusting a back injury back into place when necessary. I just ignore all the voodoo homeopathic crap he has in the office. Magic hands, though.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Shoulda taken Ivemectarin


Fark that expensive shiat. I'd rather drink bleach and shove a UV light up my ass. And it don't even have to be the weekend!
 
NihilismKat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: It's weird that these fools don't want to get the vaccine until they personally die from the virus. One of my coworkers had a sister DIE and he still didn't want to get the shot until HE almost died of COVID himself.

The right-wing noise machine is a farking brain-washing tool that honestly needs to be destroyed.


So my parents had it pretty mild, especially the second time, but my sister had it bad enough she probably should have been in the hospital, but she didn't want Trump to look bad with covid numbers or something. She wasn't ever tested, but her husband was because work required a negative test if you have symptoms to come to the office. He evidently had to bed pan and sponge bath her the 2 weeks he had to quarantine because she couldn't get out of bed. She's alive, unlike some idiots who decided to die at home to prove a point.

Anyhow, she seems to have side effects of having covid, but we're all just pretending that the shiatty air quality is making her asthma worse. The asthma she doesn't actually have because I'm the one with asthma who was horribly mocked by her, and told using my inhaler was "attention seeking behavior," because of course it was. Anyhow none of them are vaccinated, and the mental gymnastics they perpetually engage in are gold medal worthy. I'm certain if anyone I'm related to ends up with covid at this point; it's going to be horse paste or whatever crazy miracle cure d'jour right-wing radio is hawking that week.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Beyond his job as a police officer, Weiskopf also had worked as a chiropractor, firefighter and EMT.

Ahh. There it is.

In the past two years I've watched chiropractors side with stupidity and ignorance often enough to come to the conclusion that they're basically all quacks who suffer from severe Dunning-Kruger effect. The little bit of knowledge they have makes them feel like they have all the answers, when really they have none worth a damn.


I have gone to two chiropractors. They're both "mixers" meaning they themselves use MDs and will send patients to MDs when they think it's best. My current back cracker was vaccinated before I was. He said the second dose kicked his ass. They had briefly gone mask optional in their office but are back to "no mask, no adjustment."
 
NihilismKat
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Breaker Breaker: austerity101: WilderKWight: Beyond his job as a police officer, Weiskopf also had worked as a chiropractor, firefighter and EMT.

Ahh. There it is.

In the past two years I've watched chiropractors side with stupidity and ignorance often enough to come to the conclusion that they're basically all quacks who suffer from severe Dunning-Kruger effect. The little bit of knowledge they have makes them feel like they have all the answers, when really they have none worth a damn.

Good on this particular quack's wife for sticking to guns and getting vaccinated, and turning his unnecessary death into a possible learning experience for others. If I'm honest, I doubt it worked on most of his coworkers and the average Floridian, but she tried.

What little good some chiropractors manage to do are things that actual medical professionals are already doing, and under more rigorous and ethical standards.

Good for her, indeed. I have a chiropractor who does a marvelous job of adjusting a back injury back into place when necessary. I just ignore all the voodoo homeopathic crap he has in the office. Magic hands, though.


Me too. He fixes this neck thing that the insurance company basically said is going to have to be way worse for them to pay for a specialist or PT. I just literally don't listen to anything he says.

Pop the neck thing back in, I'll try not to sit like an asshole so it stays longer, but just don't talk. Same as my experiences with most hot people. You were so much better before words came out of your mouth.
 
