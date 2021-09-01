 Skip to content
(KCRG)   This man and his crew have selflessly fed thousands of people locally, and nationally. He's back at it again   (kcrg.com) divider line
blodyholy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'll just go ahead and out myself as subby here.

I've had the opportunity to meet Willie Ray, albeit briefly, and have some of his amazing BBQ. Dude is legit about his food, and helping others. I truly wish more people were like this man - lord knows we could all use it.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is so nice to read a good story about a wonderful man. You go Willie Ray, you go.
 
Puffyshirt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A good dude. And it's good to get stories like this at the moment.
 
jman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'The hero we want and need
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not going to lie. I thought this was going to be about Guy Fieri.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Isn't it amazing. Food from the back of a truck is better than the crap served in fancy restaurants.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I know he did incredible things for the community after the derecho. Seems like a genuinely good dude.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

He's busy feeding firefighters in California.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iowa and not Texas / Louisiana??  Anybody know if his stuff is--

Nevermind, it's been covered.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


There are some genuinely good people out there.
 
nyneave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was going to to be about Jose Andres and World Central Kitchen. Thank you subby for letting us know about Willie Ray. Very cool :)
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Dystopian Reality Of All Those "Inspirational" Stories - SOME MORE NEWS
Youtube fYOA8gXpios
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What kind of commie socialist crap is this?

I hope instead of food the only thing he hands out is thick, sturdy bootstraps.

The good white people of Louisiana would never anything else.
 
skyotter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My friends in NOLA feeding people like it's a party.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bug2k
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How long before some Republican makes what he does illegal?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Hopefully smoked meats aren't on the menu.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Locally?
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
The Third Man
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jose Andres and WCK are doing incredible work.  He could be just another celebrity chef on TV, but he's decided to get his boots on the ground wherever help is needed...more paower to him.

/also, his restaurants are probably the best in the country
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Until proven otherwise I will shout from the rooftops that he is a saint walking among us.
 
Sofakinbd [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How does U-Haul not team up with this guy and hook him up? The marketing value alone covers the cost of the truck loaned.

- Sofa
 
