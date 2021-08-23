 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Field and Stream)   Normally, having a more than 4-pound crappie would be cause for alarm   (fieldandstream.com) divider line
33
    More: Spiffy, Fishing rod, Roy Isaac, Angling, Isaac's catch, New York, Game fish, New York Department of Environmental Conservation, Sleepy Hollow Lake  
•       •       •

889 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Sep 2021 at 5:07 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Now that's a damn fish.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice!
 
jnelson884
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not right!  A two pounder, maybe.  Wow
 
gregario
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's gonna need a bigger pan.
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're good eating.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wish i could fish
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm having a shiatty day but the pic in the article made me smile.  Thanks, I needed that.
fieldandstream.comView Full Size
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<csb>

Both my parents were teachers so the whole family would have the summer off together. We often would go camping/fishing in eastern WA, and could leave on a Tuesday and return Friday and get the prime camping spots. Caught a ton of crappie, perch, and bluegill, cook 'em right over the campfire. Some of my fondest memories. 😊

</csb>
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a Tank-filler...
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If that crappie was any bigger, he'd need a poop knife.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever had one of those days where you destroyed the toilet so bad that wiping was just not an option and you jumped in the shower and used the turbo option from your showerhead for like five minutes?

Yeah, me neither.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, the fish doesn't look to happy about the record.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: Ever had one of those days where you destroyed the toilet so bad that wiping was just not an option and you jumped in the shower and used the turbo option from your showerhead for like five minutes?

Yeah, me neither.


Ever dropped such a load you had to wipe your back when you were done?

/or popped your neck?
//still, damn big fishie
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Four pounds? That's standard for me a few days after I have a few doses of morphine
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pants definitely fit a little better after that one.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NINEv2: casual disregard: Ever had one of those days where you destroyed the toilet so bad that wiping was just not an option and you jumped in the shower and used the turbo option from your showerhead for like five minutes?

Yeah, me neither.

Ever dropped such a load you had to wipe your back when you were done?

/or popped your neck?
//still, damn big fishie


It would be impossible for me to wipe my back with all the back hair back there.

Shower or dead. Those are the choices.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm on keto, so I buy that Franz "Keto Bread."  And it isn't good by any bread standard, but you can bang out a couple of sammiches with it.   So I make a couple of tuna sammiches every day for lunch.

11 grams of fiber per slice = a 44 Fiber Gram gut bomb that will leave your lower GI cleaner than a brand new Cadillac.

/ Holy crap!
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
leading up to the record catch, he'd caught successively larger and larger crappie, starting with a 1-pound 7-ouncer, then a 2-pound 10-ouncer, and then a 3-pound, 10-ouncer a little over a week ago


According to my calculations, on or around September 1 of next year Mr. Isaac will catch a crappie that is approximately 370 pounds, 6 ounces.
 
wxboy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If you reel in a Crappie, you have to store it on the poop deck.
 
Pincy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Can somebody do the conversion to Courics for me?
 
bughunter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rent Party: I'm on keto, so I buy that Franz "Keto Bread."  And it isn't good by any bread standard, but you can bang out a couple of sammiches with it.   So I make a couple of tuna sammiches every day for lunch.

11 grams of fiber per slice = a 44 Fiber Gram gut bomb that will leave your lower GI cleaner than a brand new Cadillac.

/ Holy crap!


Yeah.  I eat that sometimes.

You ever had the toilet 'gag' on one of your poo's before it goes down?

/the not-sure-if-need-plunger moment
 
Dave2042
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NINEv2: casual disregard: Ever had one of those days where you destroyed the toilet so bad that wiping was just not an option and you jumped in the shower and used the turbo option from your showerhead for like five minutes?

Yeah, me neither.

Ever dropped such a load you had to wipe your back when you were done?

/or popped your neck?
//still, damn big fishie


At the age of 18 months, my son crapped so big and hard it came out the top of his jumpsuit, out the back of the neck.  We discovered this getting him out of the car to go to a nice restaurant with his grandparents.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Good luck heeling that one.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

casual disregard: NINEv2: casual disregard: Ever had one of those days where you destroyed the toilet so bad that wiping was just not an option and you jumped in the shower and used the turbo option from your showerhead for like five minutes?

Yeah, me neither.

Ever dropped such a load you had to wipe your back when you were done?

/or popped your neck?
//still, damn big fishie

It would be impossible for me to wipe my back with all the back hair back there.

Shower or dead. Those are the choices.


Remind me not to touch the combs at your place.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I spent 4 weeks in Wyoming living off of cheap beer and bar food. On one of my last nights there, I had me at least a 4 pounder in the hotel. Felt like I was giving birth. Oh god it hurt. Out of desperation I tried what I could remember from delivery scenes on film.

BREATHE!

HuffHuffHuff!

PUSH!

After what seemed like hours I finally delivered that stinker into this world. Named it Gil (I was in Gillette) and then spent an hour trying to hack it up and flush it without any proper tools for the job.


I hate Wyoming.
 
redrumten
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He's gettin' too old for this shiat crap.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: leading up to the record catch, he'd caught successively larger and larger crappie, starting with a 1-pound 7-ouncer, then a 2-pound 10-ouncer, and then a 3-pound, 10-ouncer a little over a week ago


According to my calculations, on or around September 1 of next year Mr. Isaac will catch a crappie that is approximately 370 pounds, 6 ounces.


static.wikia.nocookie.net
that's a big crappie
 
casual disregard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NINEv2: casual disregard: NINEv2: casual disregard: Ever had one of those days where you destroyed the toilet so bad that wiping was just not an option and you jumped in the shower and used the turbo option from your showerhead for like five minutes?

Yeah, me neither.

Ever dropped such a load you had to wipe your back when you were done?

/or popped your neck?
//still, damn big fishie

It would be impossible for me to wipe my back with all the back hair back there.

Shower or dead. Those are the choices.

Remind me not to touch the combs at your place.


First of all I'm cleanest AFTER I get out of the shower. Anything that touches me at that point is cleaner than I was when I entered it.

Second who wants to touch my combs?
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bughunter: Rent Party: I'm on keto, so I buy that Franz "Keto Bread."  And it isn't good by any bread standard, but you can bang out a couple of sammiches with it.   So I make a couple of tuna sammiches every day for lunch.

11 grams of fiber per slice = a 44 Fiber Gram gut bomb that will leave your lower GI cleaner than a brand new Cadillac.

/ Holy crap!

Yeah.  I eat that sometimes.

You ever had the toilet 'gag' on one of your poo's before it goes down?

/the not-sure-if-need-plunger moment


I have those power-flush things in my crappers, and I thank Gawd for it every day.
 
bughunter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

casual disregard: NINEv2:


farm4.staticflickr.comView Full Size


who wants to touch my combs?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Roy Isaac, 62, of Albany, New York, caught a 4-pound, 7-ounce crappie from Sleepy Hollow Lake last Saturday.

One could say it was LEGENDARY

/foghorn
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.