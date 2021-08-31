 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MPR News)   Scientists find PFAS contaminants in groundwater near military bases, presumably somewhere between the depleted uranium and agent orange   (mprnews.org) divider line
12
    More: Obvious, Great Lakes, Water, Environmentalism, United States Air Force, Niagara Falls, United States Department of Defense, environmental group, Lake  
•       •       •

232 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Sep 2021 at 8:48 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
tuxq
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Environmental Working Group said PFAS, an abbreviation for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, have oozed into the Great Lakes and pose a risk to people who eat fish tainted with the chemicals.

That may explain that Northern Michigan anomaly.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
'Merica!
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wow, what are the odds of putting so many bases where these chemicals occur?
It boggles the mind.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
DRTFA: This was in the news years ago at the military base I worked at. Of course, bastards in charge of the base claimed the drinking water came from the other side of town. I don't believe them.

Also, a military base I lived at as a kid had some Agent Orange that they lied about, which may explain some really wacky medical issues my mother has. (Parents refused to give me info because, "the Air Force wouldn't do that!") The grounds of the military base has been designated a superfund site, the Air Force has not helped with it, and the residents of the town are suffering the literal economic and chemical aftermath.

Long story short, expect a military base to slowly kill you. Mentally, physically, they really don't give a damn how, but they will.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
All your base are contain PFAS

/Make your time
 
flappy_penguin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
See also Lajes Field, Ilha Terceira, Açores
 
casual disregard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: All your base are contain PFAS

/Make your time


Don't make me watch that old-ass crap again.

/guess what, i'm watching that old-ass crap again
 
hammettman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's not like we'll be needing groundwater forever.
And this will certainly lower housing costs in the area.
Think of all the cries of "freedom" at the school board hearings, where Karens will demand that their children not be served "filtered (yeah, right)" water.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

casual disregard: HighlanderRPI: All your base are contain PFAS

/Make your time

Don't make me watch that old-ass crap again.

/guess what, i'm watching that old-ass crap again


Oh my god. Every 20+ year old meme is flooding back into my mind. Make it stop.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

casual disregard: casual disregard: HighlanderRPI: All your base are contain PFAS

/Make your time

Don't make me watch that old-ass crap again.

/guess what, i'm watching that old-ass crap again

Oh my god. Every 20+ year old meme is flooding back into my mind. Make it stop.


It's peanut-butter Jelly Time
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Nice world you got there.

Shame if something happened to it!
 
dkulprit
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: casual disregard: casual disregard: HighlanderRPI: All your base are contain PFAS

/Make your time

Don't make me watch that old-ass crap again.

/guess what, i'm watching that old-ass crap again

Oh my god. Every 20+ year old meme is flooding back into my mind. Make it stop.

It's peanut-butter Jelly Time


Badger.

Badger.

MUSHROOM

MUSHROOM
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.