(CNBC)   CDC Director uses reverse psychology to convince anti-vaxxers to kill themselves   (cnbc.com) divider line
11
    More: Followup, Infectious disease, Labor Day, upcoming Labor Day weekend, AIDS, Covid-19 hospitalizations, Epidemiology, recent weeks, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky  
•       •       •

11 Comments
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The government wants you to stay unvaccinated so that you don't get to collect all the money you've put into social security.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn CDC. Why can't they just do their jobs instead of spouting their opinion on disease control?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How will I get my horse medicine and industrial bleach enema if I can't travel? It's like the CDC wants me to get sick.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
... but at least they'll be dead.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
All I heard was "stay home this weekend, because unvaccinated assholes are going to travel just to spite the CDC."

Friggin' double pandemic among the morons - COVID-19 and YNTBOM - making life difficult for the rest of us.
 
KJUW89
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I think this is our only hope of getting past this - we need enough of the anti-vaxers to die off so it can't spread so easily.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't think it is a good idea for unvaccinated adults to film a tiktok of them attempting to use a hair dryer in the shower. No one cares whether the hair dryer or the shower is more powerful. No one is interested in whether their hair will be wet or dry at the end. There is no way they'll get any likes.
 
JRoo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I heard eating a Tide Pod during a full moon while whistling Dixie cures covid.
 
billy_chuck
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"But if you must travel, please avoid traveling to areas with low vaccination rates and/or laws prohibiting mask mandates."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I have two unvaccinated young kids and live in MA. If we rent a house in NH and spend a long weekend there hiking and swimming in the lake, nowhere near another human, I've got to get them each a Covid test so they can attend school because they left the state.

But if I spend all weekend at the indoor trampoline park (a virus stew in the best of times) 5 miles away, it's no problem. Come on in, school's open.

I don't know what to say here really, I'm just annoyed at the arbitrary nature of some of these "suggestions."
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.