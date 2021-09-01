 Skip to content
(MIT)   Wondering where to retire in the US? Science-y people say you'll live longer if you're either on a coast, or more than 37 degrees north of the equator   (news.mit.edu)
    Health care, Life expectancy, Health economics, Demography, Gerontology, health capital, Population, different places  
885 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Sep 2021 at 1:05 PM



46 Comments
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does this word mean, "retire"?
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: What does this word mean, "retire"?


It means too old to continue working.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, you'll live longer on the coast right up until the rising oceans drown you.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Mexico.

Where the white girls cant press charges.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mugato: What does this word mean, "retire"?


It's a euphemism for death.
 
medius [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm going to move to South Texas then and die about it.
 
medius [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mugato: What does this word mean, "retire"?


Blade Runner - Zhora's retirement
Youtube -RVxkQJtqus
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Who's trying to live longer? Have you seen reality lately?
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Good. I was planning on staying in Chicago anyway. Plenty of fresh water to go around.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mugato: What does this word mean, "retire"?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
MZach42
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So if you have money and retire to some place where lots of other people have money, you'll live longer.  Shocking.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wealthier people moving to wealthier areas live longer?

I'm shocked.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I have a need to move somewhere and, just, educate the locals about California.  How we do things. How it is. How it's different.  Locals other places love that sort of thing.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
As it happens I am less than 2 years away from retirement and thinking a lot about where I want to live. Not here in Idaho. Was considering Arizona but they're going to run out of water and get even hotter, so no. Now I'm looking at Oregon, anywhere from Portland to Eugene. Who knows what the housing market will look like in two years, though. I might end up stuck here.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm strongly encouraging retirees to move to the coasts. Those same boomer farkers who pretty much screwed up everything for decades should reap the immediate consequences of rising sea levels due to climate change.
 
indylaw
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm going to take a wild guess that it's because people are poor and life expectancies are lower on average in the rural South.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My parents are officially retiring to a town that's about 36.7 degrees N. I suppose they are doomed.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Well, you'll live longer on the coast right up until the rising oceans drown you.


You should move to Loudon County, VA.  Temperate climate.  Uncommon blizzards and hurricanes.  No risk of coastal flooding.  Best of all, us-east-1 is here, so we have the full support of Amazon to keep us safe.  It's like living in a Future Dome, but without the dome.

Now if you'll excuse me, I need to venture out into the remains of a hurricane to buy some fancy cheese at Wegmans.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTFA: All told, the study found that many urban areas on the East and West Coasts - including New York City, San Francisco, and Miami - have positive effects on longevity for seniors moving there. Some Midwestern metro areas, including Chicago, also score well.

By contrast, a large swath of the deep South has negative effects on longevity for seniors moving there, including much of Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, and northern Florida. Much of the Southwest, including parts of Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Arizona, fares similarly poorly.

In other words, people who are affluent enough to be able to afford to retire in high cost-of-living areas tend to live longer, whereas those whose means allow only enable them to retire in low cost-of-living places like Alabama or Arkansas don't live as long.

Prime example of why correlation ≠ causation, and confounding variables are important.  I think these researchers just discovered that wealth is correlated with life expectancy.  Real stunner there.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
By contrast, a large swath of the deep South has negative effects on longevity for seniors moving there, including much of Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, and northern Florida.

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
doomjesse
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: I have a need to move somewhere and, just, educate the locals about California.  How we do things. How it is. How it's different.  Locals other places love that sort of thing.


I'll offer you a place in WV.  Of course the locals will probably kill and eat you within a day, but these are the chances you take.

Californian "disciples" remind me of Christian missionaries.  So sure they are the savior of humanity that they can't see any other way of doing things. Meanwhile the locals feed and clothe them...
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mugato: What does this word mean, "retire"?


It means no longer letting your job define who and what you are. No longer dealing with the general public. Time for you to do whatever you wish,  if you saved some money. If not then the word retire means poverty, loss of identity, purpose in life,  depression and eventually the sweet release of death.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

foo monkey: You should move to Loudon County, VA.


I've lived in Virginia long enough to remember when Loudoun County was actually the country, and places like Leesburg and Purcellville were quaint, scenic, quiet towns. Now the vast majority of that county is essentially a carbon copy of Fairfax. The traffic gets exponentially worse every year. I used to visit regularly because I do appreciate some of the local wineries (a few of them), but even those are less "winery" now and more "bar" or "event center." I stay away now. Prefer my mountaintop.
 
TWX
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My house is literally on the 40th parallel.
 
Pucca
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Retire? I'm pretty sure I'll be working until I die.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mugato: What does this word mean, "retire"?


It's what happens when you make a stupid investment on a meme stock, forget about it for a decade, then realize you are a millionaire.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I live in San Diego.

fark you.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Mugato: What does this word mean, "retire"?

It means no longer letting your job define who and what you are. No longer dealing with the general public. Time for you to do whatever you wish,  if you saved some money. If not then the word retire means poverty, loss of identity, purpose in life,  depression and eventually the sweet release of death.


Just save some money 4head
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: My house is literally on the 40th parallel.


I'm less than 100 yards north of the 45th. Could easily hit a baseball over it. So should be good.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

buttercat: [researchgate.net image 397x238]



Suspiciously close to the Normal v. MAGA line
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: I'm strongly encouraging retirees to move to the coasts. Those same boomer farkers who pretty much screwed up everything for decades should reap the immediate consequences of rising sea levels due to climate change.


Most of them can't as they have squandered their savings on stupid shiat like health care and tuition for their kids.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Mugato: What does this word mean, "retire"?

It means no longer letting your job define who and what you are. No longer dealing with the general public. Time for you to do whatever you wish,  if you saved some money. If not then the word retire means poverty, loss of identity, purpose in life,  depression and eventually the sweet release of death.


Cool.
 
Hugh Manatee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Pocket Ninja: Well, you'll live longer on the coast right up until the rising oceans drown you.

You should move to Loudon County, VA.  Temperate climate.  Uncommon blizzards and hurricanes.  No risk of coastal flooding.  Best of all, us-east-1 is here, so we have the full support of Amazon to keep us safe.  It's like living in a Future Dome, but without the dome.

Now if you'll excuse me, I need to venture out into the remains of a hurricane to buy some fancy cheese at Wegmans.


No coastal flooding, but don't live too near the Potomac.

Safe here in Herndon (not close to any streams).
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well, I'm fooked.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You're going to need to move farther than that.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
semiotix
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: My house is literally on the 40th parallel.


Neat. Does it bisect any rooms? Do you give tours?

I'm not telling you your business, but if it goes through a bedroom, you could clean up on AirBnB. Lots of people have, uh, let's say, cartographic kinks.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

semiotix: Lots of people have, uh, let's say, cartographic kinks.



That's why I prefer to roll my maps up rather than folding them.


/and then shoving them up my arse.
 
lurkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

semiotix: baronbloodbath: My house is literally on the 40th parallel.

Neat. Does it bisect any rooms? Do you give tours?

I'm not telling you your business, but if it goes through a bedroom, you could clean up on AirBnB. Lots of people have, uh, let's say, cartographic kinks.


Map-farkers? Weird.
 
freidog
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: loss of identity, purpose in life,  depression and eventually the sweet release of death.


So... signing up for Fark?
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Don't follow me, or I will kill you all.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I've been trying to convince my wife that we should move to upstate New York or New England when we retire. I sometimes send her links to real estate listings to show her the kind of place we could have. I almost talk her into it during fire season (currently in San Diego).
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

semiotix: baronbloodbath: My house is literally on the 40th parallel.

Neat. Does it bisect any rooms? Do you give tours?

I'm not telling you your business, but if it goes through a bedroom, you could clean up on AirBnB. Lots of people have, uh, let's say, cartographic kinks.


I read a story about a house so close to the NC/SC border that they had to survey it, and it turned out the border went through the house, which made for complicated tax issues.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
living longer is a state you will eventually come to regret

and the longer you live, the longer you will regret it

quality of current life is way more important
 
