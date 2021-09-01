 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Man shoots at cops. You won't believe what happens next. No, you really won't   (minnesotareformer.com) divider line
60
    More: Interesting, SWAT, Police, Jaleel K. Stallings, Police officer, Andrew Bittell, court documents, Officer Justin Stetson, group of people  
•       •       •

2401 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Sep 2021 at 12:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



60 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cops being cops.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm amazed he lived. Let's hope he wins the inevitable appeals.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: I'm amazed he lived. Let's hope he wins the inevitable appeals.


He was acquitted, what's left to appeal?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: GardenWeasel: I'm amazed he lived. Let's hope he wins the inevitable appeals.

He was acquitted, what's left to appeal?


I guess. I default to "expect legal shenanigans" now.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Minnesota?
Not surprised
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every single one of those cops should be fired and charged.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He had a permit for the weapon, so I was expecting a little pocket pistol of some sort.

It was one of these
Fark user imageView Full Size


NTTAWWT, but I was surprised.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel bad for the guy. He's going to get harassed every time he's 0.5% off-center between lane markings.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe the part where no cops are in jail.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before the white, unmarked cargo van of the Minneapolis Police Department drove down Lake Street, an officer gave Sgt. Andrew Bittell his orders: "Drive down Lake Street. You see a group, call it out. OK great! F*** 'em up, gas 'em, f*** 'em up."
Bittell turned to his SWAT unit in the van and said, "Alright, we're rolling down Lake Street. The first f***ers we see, we're just hammering 'em with 40s," according to body camera footage described in court documents. He was referring to "less lethal" plastic projectiles sometimes called rubber bullets or 40mm launchers or rounds.

Let me guess, Sgt. Andrew Bittell and his happy trigger thugs still have a job and a pension? *reads the article*... yep
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I believe the part where no cops are in jail.


Especially even after they were recorded rolling along saying they were going to fark up the next person they saw, with no actual reason, like a bunch of gang bangers.

Cops are gonna cop, I guess
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got my high capacity magazines (also ghost-guns, bump-stocks and pistol-braces)

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America is such a messed up country.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Right there, get 'em, get 'em, get 'em, hit 'em, hit 'em!" he ordered as the officers fired their plastic bullet launchers without warning. They later learned they were shooting at the gas station owner, neighbors and relatives guarding the station from more looting, as well as bystanders, including a Vice News reporter who had his hands up and was yelling, "Press!"

So they went in, military style, shooting literally anyone not wearing the same uniform. Bonus points for being black.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every farking one of those lying pigs should be fired and then ejected from America. But not before all of their assets are seized and their family leaves them. farking monsters.
 
theflatline
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Judge still sucked cop dick.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They sure do teach them right, at the academy. By that I mean how to test-ily to great effect.  I hope this guy sues the s*** out of the department.   He's lucky he's not dead

I'm also surprised they didn't just say he had a medical episode while interacting with law enforcement
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3mhb6w-oml0k52hy6ek.cloudmaestro.comView Full Size

He's lucky he was carrying a total piece of shiat weapon or else he might have hit something.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He fixes the cable?
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lets hope he doesn't mysteriously die in the next year of suicide, traffic accident, miasma, "mysterious circumstances", drug deal gone wrong, etc etc.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: I'm amazed he lived. Let's hope he wins the inevitable appeals.


He's probably not going to live that long...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: He had a permit for the weapon, so I was expecting a little pocket pistol of some sort.

It was one of these
[Fark user image 425x425]

NTTAWWT, but I was surprised.


NTTAWWT??  Where do we start?  With the redneck emergency repairs parody look, or perhaps stuffing AR rounds into shortass parody of an AK for some inscrutable reason?
 
Bread314
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: edmo: I believe the part where no cops are in jail.

Especially even after they were recorded rolling along saying they were going to fark up the next person they saw, with no actual reason, like a bunch of gang bangers.

Cops are gonna cop, I guess


They are a gang as defined by the Department of Justice(https://www.justice.gov/crimi​nal-ocgs/​about-violent-gangs).
"Gangs are associations of three or more individuals who adopt a group identity in order to create an atmosphere of fear or intimidation.  Gangs are typically organized upon racial, ethnic, or political lines and employ common names, slogans, aliases, symbols, tattoos, style of clothing, hairstyles, hand signs or graffiti.  The association's primary purpose is to engage in criminal activity and the use of violence or intimidation to further its criminal objectives and enhance or preserve the association's power, reputation, or economic resources.  Gangs are also organized to provide common defense of its members and interests from rival criminal organizations or to exercise control over a particular location or region."

They should be treated the same as Gambinos or Capones.  RICO their asses and send them to jail for the next 20 years.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Osama bin Limbaugh: Lets hope he doesn't mysteriously die in the next year of suicide, traffic accident, miasma, "mysterious circumstances", drug deal gone wrong, etc etc.


Yeah if I were him I'd be moving out of town
 
TWX
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That entire police unit needs to be prosecuted as a criminal gang.  Both the leader who issues orders to attack random civilians on private property, and underlings that were too stupid to see that these were criminal orders and followed them anyway.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The answer: Fiercely - and at times indiscriminately.

Fark whomever wrote that article. They weren't "reacting" at all - the cops were roaming the streets in gangs and randomly opening fire on opportune targets. No due farking process at all. No probable cause at all.

The weren't "reacting" - they were farking wilding.
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: I feel bad for the guy. He's going to get harassed every time he's 0.5% off-center between lane markings.


He is definitely going to need a good dash-cam.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
*They
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
tl;dr During the George Floyd protests, cops in an unmarked van were on orders to drive through and fire gas grenades & bean bags at literally anyone they saw. They followed orders and started hurting shop owners trying to repair & protect their stores. A bystander heard from the Governor that white supremacists might do exactly what he was seeing, so he shot back at them. At some point he realized they were cops and surrendered. The cops beat the shiat out of him and lied about it, despite wearing body cameras. Charges dropped against the bystander and the cops were never in danger of losing their jobs.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Cops being cops.


They should all be in prison. Why were they shooting? Why did this man get beaten?

This is criminal and not reformable. Acab.
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They keep trying to give "context" about how chaotic things were at the time. I don't give a crap. We expect a lot more discipline from young recruits in the military than we seem to demand from the police. If they can't keep their cool, they need to be doing something else.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
fark me.

Black guy shoots at cops, doesn't get blasted in return, AND wins the court case?

There may be hope for this country yet...

/Right after the cops involved get fired...
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dothemath: [3mhb6w-oml0k52hy6ek.cloudmaestro.com image 850x850]
He's lucky he was carrying a total piece of shiat weapon or else he might have hit something.


This.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wow, they were acting just like a roving gang of murderers.  What else was he supposed to think?

I hope he wins a ton of $$$$ in the civil suit for that beating.

And he needs to get the hell out of that town before they come up with a way to kill him and get away with it.
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Man I'm sitting here thinking about what I would do to these officers if this were me and to put it bluntly no one would be escaping. My life would be over and their lives would be over. If I had to take my life in prison so he it but not a single one of them would have gotten out of that van.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's very evident these cops were farking loving their job when you see the kinds of things they were saying. Driving around shooting random black people was the highlight of their life.  This was Christmas morning for them.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Guy was just defending himself from nutbags
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: dothemath: [3mhb6w-oml0k52hy6ek.cloudmaestro.com image 850x850]
He's lucky he was carrying a total piece of shiat weapon or else he might have hit something.

This.


The only reason he is alive is because he missed.
If he had shot a cop he'd be dead as fried chicken right now.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: I'm amazed he lived. Let's hope he wins the inevitable appeals.


They will find him and murder him unless he moves.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MizzouFTW: Man I'm sitting here thinking about what I would do to these officers if this were me and to put it bluntly no one would be escaping. My life would be over and their lives would be over. If I had to take my life in prison so he it but not a single one of them would have gotten out of that van.


When you see a gang of people beating a handcuffed person, even if they are in a uniform, you should assume they are a gang of criminals impersonating police and assist the person being attacked.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Can he sue for a million dollars and also to have all those cops handcuffed behind their backs and kick their farking teeth in?
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

imauniter: Can he sue for a million dollars and also to have all those cops handcuffed behind their backs and kick their farking teeth in?


No but a massive crowd of neighbors could have overrun them and done it for him on the spot.
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MrBallou: He had a permit for the weapon, so I was expecting a little pocket pistol of some sort.

It was one of these
[Fark user image 425x425]

NTTAWWT, but I was surprised.


turns out you can get a permit for a Bolter in Minnesota.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Farking cops.

I hope he sues the shiat out of the city.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Let me guess, Sgt. Andrew Bittell and his happy trigger thugs still have a job and a pension? *reads the article*... yep



Sgt. Andrew Bittell and His Happy Trigger Thugs are gonna be the opening act at the Barstow Blue Grass Festival next June.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Rambino: SpectroBoy: Cops being cops.

They should all be in prison.

Agreed

Why were they shooting? Because the low IQ bullies wanted to play with their new toys

Why did this man get beaten?Because he dared shoot back in self defense

This is criminal and not reformable.Agree

Acab.This has become abundantly clear. Not ONE of them said "Maybe we should not violently attack random people on the street guys.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"you won't believe what happens next"
the cops jump out, return fire, tackle him, violently beat his ass, lie about it in reports, and trump up several false charges?
<checks article>
yup

oh you mean AFTER THAT
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Guy was just defending himself from nutbags


When nutbags have badges we call them cops.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dang, not a single "two sides to every story"? What happened, did they all try to chug livestock medicine?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MizzouFTW: Man I'm sitting here thinking about what I would do to these officers if this were me and to put it bluntly no one would be escaping. My life would be over and their lives would be over. If I had to take my life in prison so he it but not a single one of them would have gotten out of that van.


They were wearing body armor. I'm guessing you wouldn't be wearing body armor.

You'd just have pissed off cops, and a dead you.
 
Displayed 50 of 60 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.