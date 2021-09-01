 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave features The Glove, Curve, Ministry and much more.It's the PastFORWARD Most Glorious All Listener Request-o-tacular 2021™. So remember. This is your doing. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hello all.
Socalnewwaver got a weather window earlier this morning and so he's once again scaling something.

Pants, as usual, are optional. Just like on a zoom call with your boss.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...

Good [time of day], everyone! How's it going on this fine ______day?
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ohhhh I've got a ticket for this show! Squeeeeeeee!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody. I decided to wear pants today, but don't let that give you the wrong impression. Because I've also got a full water bottle and a plate of raw veggies. Make no mistake, friends: I am here to PAR-TAY.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Ohhhh I've got a ticket for this show! Squeeeeeeee!

[Fark user image 720x560]


I should probably claim my ticket as well, since I didn't the 1st time (despite being there)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Ohhhh I've got a ticket for this show! Squeeeeeeee!

[Fark user image 720x560]


I have one of those too
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm......
What to request.....
 
Azz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shallow Rewards // Blue Sunshine, the Banshees & The Top
Youtube X-pcNBMyNbY


/obligatory
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss Mr. Socalnewwaver, but do love a Tuesday Show on Wednesday. Oh, and having a substitute

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Ohhhh I've got a ticket for this show! Squeeeeeeee!


Keep mine in the wallet with a fiver and 40 year old condom.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A band I like had their album repressed recently & they came out the wrong colour
But they're making the best of it. LOL
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pc_gator: NeoMoxie: Ohhhh I've got a ticket for this show! Squeeeeeeee!

Keep mine in the wallet with a fiver and 40 year old condom.


Look out farquers, it sounds like someone is ready to PAR-TAY!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: A band I like had their album repressed recently & they came out the wrong colour
But they're making the best of it. LOL
[Fark user image 622x620]


Excellent use of that eggplant emoji...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today's show attire.
Fark user imageView Full Size


It got cooler today so sleeves were required
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: A band I like had their album repressed recently & they came out the wrong colour
But they're making the best of it. LOL
[Fark user image 622x620]


It took me longer than I'd really like to admit to figure out that "repressed" wasn't an odd synonym to use in place of "censored". Spent way too much time re-reading the first sentence before I figured out I should maybe look at the included image.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pc_gator: I miss Mr. Socalnewwaver, but do love a Tuesday Show on Wednesday. Oh, and having a substitute

[c.tenor.com image 220x219] [View Full Size image _x_]


Damn! I thought it was Sunday.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: [Fark user image image 425x566]


Nice light.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: [Fark user image 425x566]


Now get off the farking internet!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Today's show attire.
[Fark user image 800x1067]

It got cooler today so sleeves were required


I'm rocking a Dead Milkmen shirt, which isn't very gothy :p
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: [Fark user image 425x566]


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here we gooooo........
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
ooooh
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
[1976] Junior Murvin • Police and Thieves
Youtube lwMNgbEl3io


Produced by the great Lee "Scratch" Perry who died last week at the age of 85

There are few people who even begin to approach the influence he had on music.

Some other band did a cover of it. Maybe you can play that one.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Great first pick.
Whoever that was
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

pc_gator: [media1.giphy.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


Party animal klaxon!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pista: Great first pick.
Whoever that was


I made no requests for this show. I wanted to hear what others picked.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This was def in my list. Love, even if a bit of a downer...

*gothy swaying*
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hi everyone,
I have red pants and I'm ready to die.

If I were allowed to choose though, I'd love to die in a place like socalnewwaver's forest. Lovely... And glorious.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: [Fark user image 425x566]


I see no mini flags. I may have to change that.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Pista: Great first pick.
Whoever that was

I made no requests for this show. I wanted to hear what others picked.


The list is really varied. & every one a banger
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: [Fark user image 425x566]

I see no mini flags. I may have to change that.


The squatch has taken them to make bedding.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/lwMNgbEl​3io]

Produced by the great Lee "Scratch" Perry who died last week at the age of 85

There are few people who even begin to approach the influence he had on music.

Some other band did a cover of it. Maybe you can play that one.


How did I miss that? Sucks, but thanks for getting me up to speed (that he died, not the music obviously).
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I think my email must have been the second one read, with Curva and the trifectas
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Curve!

Up to eleven with this one
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: [Fark user image image 425x566]


Wow! That looks very inviting.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Also on "proper" holiday
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pista: Curve!

Up to eleven with this one


It's been at eleven since The ClashAztec Camera...
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't think I've ever heard this extended mix. Nice.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pista: Curve!

Up to eleven with this one


Ahhh Toni <3
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: [Fark user image 425x566]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: I don't think I've ever heard this extended mix. Nice.


It was included on the Doppelgänger re-issue.
Might have that knocking around somewhere
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Whoa, going a bit dubstep on this one.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: [Fark user image 425x566]


Nice day for it
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Whoa, going a bit dubstep on this one.


At least it's not full dubstep.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

djslowdive: NeoMoxie: Whoa, going a bit dubstep on this one.

At least it's not full dubstep.


Like this?
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

djslowdive: NeoMoxie: Whoa, going a bit dubstep on this one.

At least it's not full dubstep.


You never go full dubstep...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: djslowdive: NeoMoxie: Whoa, going a bit dubstep on this one.

At least it's not full dubstep.

You never go full dubstep...

[Fark user image image 225x225]


Time for another PSA.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Okay, waiting to see which version but I bet I already know...

Nice. Still have a special place in my heart for the original Austrian.
 
