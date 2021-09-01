 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCHS Charleston)   Being in "international waters" is not a defense for kidnapping a 5-year-old kid and and throwing it into the Ohio River   (wchstv.com) divider line
47
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

950 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Sep 2021 at 1:01 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it sounds like this lady is a sovereign citizen and doesn't get how borders work in the US. Yes, the Ohio river is a border between several states, so state police jurisdictions end there, but that's what bodies like the FBI are for. She is really batshiat crazy, but I repeat myself.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monkey knife-fights still ok though?
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

greentea1985: So it sounds like this lady is a sovereign citizen and doesn't get how borders work in the US. Yes, the Ohio river is a border between several states, so state police jurisdictions end there, but that's what bodies like the FBI are for. She is really batshiat crazy, but I repeat myself.


Doesn't the Coast Guard have jurisdiction on American rivers?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Monkey knife-fights still ok though?


Stop referencing my kids!!!
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All this sounds a lot more expensive than some drug treatment or antipsychotics or whatever.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

greentea1985: Yes, the Ohio river is a border between several states, so state police jurisdictions end there,


Not how it always works.  Some states define their borders as the midline of the river.  Some "X feet from the shore" are still the state and anything out in the middle isn't.  Some "X feet from the shore is in the state" for State X, and State Y takes the rest of the river.  Some have State X owning the river and State Y stopping at the shore.  shiat, some define it by the river's path in 18-farky-and-Four, and now have enclaves across the river because the course changed (and claim the whole river between the enclave and the state).  Ain't no consistency, man.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: greentea1985: Yes, the Ohio river is a border between several states, so state police jurisdictions end there,

Not how it always works.  Some states define their borders as the midline of the river.  Some "X feet from the shore" are still the state and anything out in the middle isn't.  Some "X feet from the shore is in the state" for State X, and State Y takes the rest of the river.  Some have State X owning the river and State Y stopping at the shore.  shiat, some define it by the river's path in 18-farky-and-Four, and now have enclaves across the river because the course changed (and claim the whole river between the enclave and the state).  Ain't no consistency, man.


All very true. Still fits with my opinion that the lady was batshiat crazy and doesn't understand how state borders work. It's like she internalized that technically each of the 50 states is it's own country but forgot about the federal layer as well as how borders work.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Make insane asylums great again.

/and lock up most trumpers
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Being in "international waters" is not a defense for kidnapping a 5-year-old kid and and throwing it into the Ohio River


It?    We refer to 5yo boys as "it" now?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ohio River? International waters?

Crazy-head harming self is one thing. Crazy-head harming child is something else.
 
Lucky Stu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Embden.Meyerhof: Being in "international waters" is not a defense for kidnapping a 5-year-old kid and and throwing it into the Ohio River


It?    We refer to 5yo boys as "it" now?


My thoughts exactly
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's not what happened next, subby, it's what happened leading up to that that I can't believe.

What...the...ever-living...fuc?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We've all thought about it.

She had the guts to do it.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Embden.Meyerhof: Being in "international waters" is not a defense for kidnapping a 5-year-old kid and and throwing it into the Ohio River


It?    We refer to 5yo boys as "it" now?


She apparently considered the boy an "it".
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Lucky Stu: Embden.Meyerhof: Being in "international waters" is not a defense for kidnapping a 5-year-old kid and and throwing it into the Ohio River


It?    We refer to 5yo boys as "it" now?

My thoughts exactly


People are "it"s.  Deal with ... well ... it.
 
TWX
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
She's lucky that the boy's father was occuppied with the boy himself, rather than in a position to pursue and violently apprehend her.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fun fact: if you commit a crime against an American citizen anywhere in the world - including international waters - you can be prosecuted in US Federal court.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Fun fact: if you commit a crime against an American citizen anywhere in the world - including international waters - you can be prosecuted in US Federal court.


Yeah but Don't Tread On Me and such as.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
ArcadianRefugee:
People are "it"s.  Deal with ... well ... it.


Which "it"?   The person, or the idea?
 
indy_kid
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Embden.Meyerhof: Being in "international waters" is not a defense for kidnapping a 5-year-old kid and and throwing it into the Ohio River


It?    We refer to 5yo boys as "it" now?


"It" works with "kid" when you don't know the gender.

As for Crazy McFarkstick, if I were that cop, and she refused to come out, I would have replied, "That's fine. Once you drown, it's pretty easy to recover a body. Or not. Fish and turtles gotta eat too."

Pretty much a self-correcting problem.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I, too, learned all I need to know about police jurisdiction by watching them Duke boys make it across the county line.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So, how's her campaign for Senator on the GQP ticket coming along?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

phalamir: greentea1985: Yes, the Ohio river is a border between several states, so state police jurisdictions end there,

Not how it always works.  Some states define their borders as the midline of the river.  Some "X feet from the shore" are still the state and anything out in the middle isn't.  Some "X feet from the shore is in the state" for State X, and State Y takes the rest of the river.  Some have State X owning the river and State Y stopping at the shore.  shiat, some define it by the river's path in 18-farky-and-Four, and now have enclaves across the river because the course changed (and claim the whole river between the enclave and the state).  Ain't no consistency, man.


At this part of the Ohio River, most of the water belongs to Kentucky, except for maybe a dozen yards off the northern shore belonging to Ohio. I think it has to do with average tide and navigability.

And so she was arrested by Kentucky authorities. Just another crazed redneck discovering that just because you believe something doesn't make it reality.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

phalamir: greentea1985: Yes, the Ohio river is a border between several states, so state police jurisdictions end there,

Not how it always works.  Some states define their borders as the midline of the river.  Some "X feet from the shore" are still the state and anything out in the middle isn't.  Some "X feet from the shore is in the state" for State X, and State Y takes the rest of the river.  Some have State X owning the river and State Y stopping at the shore.  shiat, some define it by the river's path in 18-farky-and-Four, and now have enclaves across the river because the course changed (and claim the whole river between the enclave and the state).  Ain't no consistency, man.


He's addressing your person.  Don't fall for it.  He's trying to create joinder with you.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: phalamir: greentea1985: Yes, the Ohio river is a border between several states, so state police jurisdictions end there,

Not how it always works.  Some states define their borders as the midline of the river.  Some "X feet from the shore" are still the state and anything out in the middle isn't.  Some "X feet from the shore is in the state" for State X, and State Y takes the rest of the river.  Some have State X owning the river and State Y stopping at the shore.  shiat, some define it by the river's path in 18-farky-and-Four, and now have enclaves across the river because the course changed (and claim the whole river between the enclave and the state).  Ain't no consistency, man.

At this part of the Ohio River, most of the water belongs to Kentucky, except for maybe a dozen yards off the northern shore belonging to Ohio. I think it has to do with average tide and navigability.

And so she was arrested by Kentucky authorities. Just another crazed redneck discovering that just because you believe something doesn't make it reality.


I fail reading comprehension. This is the KY/WV border.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: I, too, learned all I need to know about police jurisdiction by watching them Duke boys make it across the county line.


You can totally jeer at them and then do a burnout and there's nothing they can do cuz you're not in Hazzard county any more.

Dang it Enos!  Them Dukes...
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I declare: International Waters!

(by woman who last week declared bankruptcy at an IHop)
 
KrustyKitten
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TWX: She's lucky that the boy's father was occuppied with the boy himself, rather than in a position to pursue and violently apprehend her.


As the mother of an almost 5 yr old, I was thinking the same thing.  Or that lady was lucky the mom wasn't there because once I knew my husband had our kid safe, I'd be hard pressed not to swim out there and do some violent apprehension of my own.

I realize that sounds terrible to want to extract some kind of vengeance on a mentally ill individual but there is some adrenaline red mist thing that happens to some people when their child is threatened and in danger.  I can see how (in the heat of the moment) a parents second thought, after saving their child, is to eliminate the threat for good.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sounds like a case for:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CaptainSpaceJohnny [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is the price a society pays for not having adequate mental health care and housing.

On the one hand, taxes are lower, on the other, an occasional unstable person tosses a kid in the river.
 
tasteme
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
soupafi
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm going to guess meth is involved
 
wxboy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
During an interview with the father, the man told police he had been eating with his two kids at the park when the suspect came to their table and sat down with them. He said she appeared to be under the influence and was talking to herself.

When the father gathered the family's belongings and prepared to leave with his kids, the suspect told the two kids to go get in a boat in the river, the complaint said.

The complaint said the two kids got up from the table and started to walk to the river. The father said he ran after the two kids and grabbed his daughter first. The complaint said the suspect grabbed the 5-year-old boy by the arm, ran to the riverbank and threw the child into the river.

Dad needs to teach his kids a little better not to just do whatever a stranger tells them to do.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

greentea1985: So it sounds like this lady is a sovereign citizen and doesn't get how borders work in the US. Yes, the Ohio river is a border between several states, so state police jurisdictions end there, but that's what bodies like the FBI are for. She is really batshiat crazy, but I repeat myself.


The northern shoreline is the border.    Despite the name, the water between the Ohio and Kentucky land masses is part of Kentucky.
 
TWX
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

KrustyKitten: TWX: She's lucky that the boy's father was occuppied with the boy himself, rather than in a position to pursue and violently apprehend her.

As the mother of an almost 5 yr old, I was thinking the same thing.  Or that lady was lucky the mom wasn't there because once I knew my husband had our kid safe, I'd be hard pressed not to swim out there and do some violent apprehension of my own.

I realize that sounds terrible to want to extract some kind of vengeance on a mentally ill individual but there is some adrenaline red mist thing that happens to some people when their child is threatened and in danger.  I can see how (in the heat of the moment) a parents second thought, after saving their child, is to eliminate the threat for good.


I believe that there is a threshold for behavior where claims of potentially mitigating factors count for so little that they may as well not exist.

If we assign points like in a tabletop roleplaying game, a severely mentally ill person gets a concession of +10 points.  This sort of tally offsets things like petty theft, minor vandalism that themselves would probably fall into -5 to -20 territory, and may contribute towards partial leniency for things like simple assault/battery of an adult, breaking and entering, moderate vandalism, even some aspects of public indecent exposure, say charges in the -20 to -50 range.

Attempting to kill a young child to me is in the -1000 range.  That +10 doesn't count for shiat with two orders of magnitude involved.

So now that I think about it, the kind of mental illness might be enough for misdemeanors, might count in favor of the defendant for certain felonies, but for higher felonies it doesn't mean much.
 
TWX
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wxboy: During an interview with the father, the man told police he had been eating with his two kids at the park when the suspect came to their table and sat down with them. He said she appeared to be under the influence and was talking to herself.

When the father gathered the family's belongings and prepared to leave with his kids, the suspect told the two kids to go get in a boat in the river, the complaint said.

The complaint said the two kids got up from the table and started to walk to the river. The father said he ran after the two kids and grabbed his daughter first. The complaint said the suspect grabbed the 5-year-old boy by the arm, ran to the riverbank and threw the child into the river.

Dad needs to teach his kids a little better not to just do whatever a stranger tells them to do.


Sure, but many places have laws about interfering in the custody between a parent/guardian and child, probably because children are impressionable and may follow a stranger's orders because they're children.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Not for nothing, but the dad there needs to have a serious conversation with hit kids about following orders from random, total strangers.

Especially bat-guano crazy ones.
 
LouisZepher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

tasteme: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x341]


i.redd.itView Full Size
i.redd.itView Full Size
Sounds like the villain from one of the Highlander fan films.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oh, man, that poor kiddo is always going to remember that daddy saved his sister first.

/I can already see the Thanksgiving dinner fight in 2040.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Monkey knife-fights still ok though?


Only if there's betting.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

KrustyKitten: TWX: She's lucky that the boy's father was occuppied with the boy himself, rather than in a position to pursue and violently apprehend her.

As the mother of an almost 5 yr old, I was thinking the same thing.  Or that lady was lucky the mom wasn't there because once I knew my husband had our kid safe, I'd be hard pressed not to swim out there and do some violent apprehension of my own.

I realize that sounds terrible to want to extract some kind of vengeance on a mentally ill individual but there is some adrenaline red mist thing that happens to some people when their child is threatened and in danger.  I can see how (in the heat of the moment) a parents second thought, after saving their child, is to eliminate the threat for good.


There's a reason one is cautioned to never get between a mama anything and her cubs.

Mama bear or mountain lion might be more obviously and straight-forwardly dangerous but humans have imagination.
 
nytmare
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Fabric_Man: phalamir: greentea1985: Yes, the Ohio river is a border between several states, so state police jurisdictions end there,

Not how it always works.  Some states define their borders as the midline of the river.  Some "X feet from the shore" are still the state and anything out in the middle isn't.  Some "X feet from the shore is in the state" for State X, and State Y takes the rest of the river.  Some have State X owning the river and State Y stopping at the shore.  shiat, some define it by the river's path in 18-farky-and-Four, and now have enclaves across the river because the course changed (and claim the whole river between the enclave and the state).  Ain't no consistency, man.

At this part of the Ohio River, most of the water belongs to Kentucky, except for maybe a dozen yards off the northern shore belonging to Ohio. I think it has to do with average tide and navigability.

And so she was arrested by Kentucky authorities. Just another crazed redneck discovering that just because you believe something doesn't make it reality.

I fail reading comprehension. This is the KY/WV border.


Sorry, you're still not right.

This is the WV/OH border near KY.

. . . . . OH . . .
KY . . WV . . .

The park they where they were all sitting is in West Virginia.
The kid was tossed in the water from the West Virginia side.
Therefore crazy lady was arrested in WV and sent to WV court.
And while the river is named for Ohio, the majority of the river belongs to WV. But that probably wouldn't matter, since the crime was committed from land.
Crazy lady is from Kentucky.
 
someonelse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
She has a FB page, and, yikes. Not political, just trash.
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: greentea1985: So it sounds like this lady is a sovereign citizen and doesn't get how borders work in the US. Yes, the Ohio river is a border between several states, so state police jurisdictions end there, but that's what bodies like the FBI are for. She is really batshiat crazy, but I repeat myself.

Doesn't the Coast Guard have jurisdiction on American rivers?


The EPA has jurisdiction.
 
jimjays
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I live on a river but not between states. I hear a variety of stories on how much of it is mine and what responsibilities and rights I have. I just leave it be, other than throwing in a bit of lawn waste from time to time when I clear along the side and have moved away from the compost pile.

Nothing to do with water, actually beer, but experience has taught me if your uncle abandons his children with you at a county fair while he chases some woman for hours that, despite entering into a profit sharing agreement with the kids, random passerby amused by their using you as a Jungle Jim won't buy or rent the kids that they can play too.  And threatening to bounce them on their heads only encourages the kids. "Ooh yeah, bounce me on my head!" "Me next!" I discuss these experiences to preface my question: Do we know the five-yr.-old didn't specifically ask to be thrown in the river? They sometimes like that sort of thing.
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Lucky Stu: Embden.Meyerhof: Being in "international waters" is not a defense for kidnapping a 5-year-old kid and and throwing it into the Ohio River


It?    We refer to 5yo boys as "it" now?

My thoughts exactly

People are "it"s.  Deal with ... well ... it.


Well, yeah, if you're a farking psycho who dehumanizes their victims.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This could have ended so much worse.
Ever since the incident on the greyhound bus I've been freaked out about the idea of some crazy person
just going off and stabbing my kid to death right out of the blue with no rhyme or reason.
It's easy to conceal a knife and one stab to the neck and it's the forever box.
Brrrrrr
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.